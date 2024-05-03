Priya Krishna's Bombay Toast With Roasted Aloo Gobhi Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Weeknight Cooking
by: Food52
April24,2019
3.8
4 Ratings
- Prep time 5 minutes
- Cook time 5 minutes
- Serves 1
Jump to Recipe
Author Notes
Every Indian family has a go-to way of repackaging leftover sabzi into a portable meal; this is one of ours. This sandwich (FYI: Many Indians use the word “toast” to describe both toasts and pressed sandwiches) originated when my parents bought this particularly dope panini press that imprints a shell pattern onto the bread, and also seals down the edges so they get nice and crispy. My best memories of Bombay toasts are of making them the morning after Thanksgiving using leftover aloo gobhi, wrapping them in foil, taking them along to the Black Friday sales, and devouring them while perusing the racks. If you’re like me and have a panini press collecting dust in the back of your cabinet, this is the recipe you should be bringing it out of retirement for. But don’t worry if you don’t have one—Bombay toast is foolproof no matter how you make it, and even more forgiving when dipped into ketchup (or cilantro chutney).
Excerpted from Indian-ish © 2019 by Priya Krishna with Ritu Krishna. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved. —Food52
Test Kitchen Notes
Featured in: . —The Editors
- Test Kitchen-Approved
What You'll Need
Ingredients
-
- 1/2 cupleftover potato-based sabzi (Roasted Aloo Gobhi, recipe follows, is my personal favorite)
- 2 slices multigrain bread
- 1/4 cupgrated cheddar cheese (1 ounce; optional)
- Olive oil or butter, for cooking
- Ketchup, for serving
- Roasted Aloo Gobhi
- 2 medium russet potatoes, cut into 2-inch-long sticks
- 1 medium head cauliflower, cut into small florets
- 5 tablespoonsolive oil, divided
- 1 teaspooncumin seeds
- 1/2 teaspoonground turmeric
- 1 small yellow onion, finely diced
- 1 pinchasafetida (optional, but really great)
- 1 pinchred chile powder
- 1 tablespoonjulienned fresh ginger (see Tip below)
- 1 tablespoonfresh lime juice (from about half a lime), plus more if needed
- 1 teaspoonkosher salt, plus more if needed
- 1/2 cupchopped fresh cilantro (stems and leaves), for garnish
Directions
-
- Mash the sabzi lightly with a fork to make it easy to spread.
- Spread the sabzi evenly over one slice of bread, sprinkle with the cheese (if using), and top with the other slice. (Note that if you’re making the sandwich in a pan, not on a panini press, it’s worth including the cheddar cheese to help bind the sandwich together.)
- If you have a panini press, heat it on medium, swipe a little oil or butter over the plates, and press the sandwich until the bread turns golden brown with crispy edges.
- if you don’t have a panini press, heat a skillet over medium heat, swipe the surface with a little oil or butter, and put the sandwich in the pan. Set a heavy plate on top to weigh it down and cook for a minute on each side.
- Serve with a generous squiggle of ketchup.
- Roasted Aloo Gobhi
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with foil.
- Spread the potatoes and cauliflower over the prepared baking sheet and toss them with 3 tablespoons of the oil. Spread them in an even layer and roast for 30 minutes, or until the cauliflower and potatoes have browned and slightly crisped, tossing them once halfway through the cooking time. Set the vegetables aside to cool.
- Meanwhile, in a large saute pan over medium-high heat, warm the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Once the oil begins to shimmer, add the cumin seeds and cook until they turn a medium shade of brown, about 1 minute max. Reduce the heat to medium and swirl in the turmeric. Add the onion and saute, stirring, for 4 to 6 minutes, until the onion becomes translucent. Add the asafetida (if using), red chile powder, and ginger and cook for another minute.
- Stir in the roasted potatoes and cauliflower, including any charred bits from the foil, and gently mix everything together (don’t overmix, or the cauliflower will fall apart). Add the salt and cook for 5 to 6 minutes more, until the potatoes and cauliflower are tender (but not soggy!). Remove from the heat and add the lime juice. Taste and adjust the lime juice and salt, if needed. Garnish with the cilantro before serving.
- Tip: The easiest way to julienne ginger is to cut the piece of ginger in half lengthwise, cut it into slices, also lengthwise, then cut each slice into thin strips. Cut with, not against, the grain (you know you’re going against the grain if you see tiny threads coming out of the ginger as you cut it).
Tags:
- Sandwich
- American
- Indian
- Cauliflower
- Potato
- Weeknight Cooking
- Dinner
See what other Food52ers are saying.
Popular on Food52
1 Review
squiddie October 21, 2020
Not sure why this is a whole recipe; it's literally leftovers on toast. Is it because cheese is added on top? I'm probably being too harsh -- it must be the ketchup on the side.