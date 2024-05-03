Priya Krishna's Bombay Toast With Roasted Aloo Gobhi Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Every Indian family has a go-to way of repackaging leftover sabzi into a portable meal; this is one of ours. This sandwich (FYI: Many Indians use the word “toast” to describe both toasts and pressed sandwiches) originated when my parents bought this particularly dope panini press that imprints a shell pattern onto the bread, and also seals down the edges so they get nice and crispy. My best memories of Bombay toasts are of making them the morning after Thanksgiving using leftover aloo gobhi, wrapping them in foil, taking them along to the Black Friday sales, and devouring them while perusing the racks. If you’re like me and have a panini press collecting dust in the back of your cabinet, this is the recipe you should be bringing it out of retirement for. But don’t worry if you don’t have one—Bombay toast is foolproof no matter how you make it, and even more forgiving when dipped into ketchup (or cilantro chutney).

Excerpted from Indian-ish © 2019 by Priya Krishna with Ritu Krishna. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved. —Food52