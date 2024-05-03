Woman's recipe for marshmallow lemon jelly cake is the perfect treat for summer (2024)

Have you ever tasted Korean cakes?

Most of them are light, fruity, soft, and not overly sweet. These are perfect for every occasion.

They also come in cute designs that would make you want to post them before taking a bite.

Boone Bake 분 베이크, a YouTube Channel with 1.79M subscribers, is known for her delightful dessert recipes.

Not only that, she uploads ASMR videos that are really relaxing to watch.

Summer is coming, and what better way to start it than to bake a cake that’s perfect for this season?

The ultimate summer time treat

Jelly Marshmallow Lemon Cheesecake

Though it may look intimidating to create, the recipe itself is quite simple. Although, before making the cake, there’s one thing you should consider.

The recipe will take time to make, so if you’re in a hurry, schedule it for a later time.

For the Marshmallow Lemon Jelly Swirl:

85 grams of Jello Jelly Powder (Lemon Flavor)

140 grams of hot water (1/2 cup + 1 tablespoon+1 teaspoon)

50 grams of white marshmallows

Mold size – 20mm*20cm

For the Lemon Curd:

55 grams of sugar (1/4 cup)

10 grams of cornstarch (1tablespoon+1 teaspoon)

70 grams of water (1/4 cup +2 teaspoon)

40 grams of lemon juice (2 tablespoon+2 teaspoons)

1 lemon zest

1 egg yolk

15 grams of unsalted butter (1 tablespoon)

2 grams of gelatin

For the Lemon Cheesecake:

60 grams of crushed graham cookies (17 small pieces)

7 grams of sugar (2 teaspoons)

35 grams of unsalted butter (2 tablespoon+1 teaspoon)

140 grams of cream cheese (2/3 cups)

25 grams of sugar (2 tablespoons)

45 grams of lemon curd (3 tablespoons)

25 grams of unsweetened yogurt (2 tablespoons)

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

4 grams of gelatin

100 grams of heavy cream (70% whipped) ( 2/3 cup + 1 tablespoon +1 teaspoon – before whipping)

The steps:

Step 1. First, let’s create the Swirl-shaped Marshmallow Lemon Jelly. Start with preparing your 20mm*20cm mold. Grease the bottom and set it aside.

Step 2. Get your lemon flavor jelly jello and mix it with your hot water until it dissolves.

Step 3. Cut your marshmallows into tiny pieces and mix them with your lemon jello mixture. Microwave for about a minute and then mix again.

Step 4. Pour the mixture into your mold and refrigerate for 3 to 4 hours.

Step 5. Let’s proceed with our lemon curd. Get iced water and soak your gelatin. Then in a bowl, mix your sugar, cornstarch, water, lemon juice, lemon zest, and egg yolk. Cook until thick.

Step 6. Pour your lemon curd into a strainer, and then add your unsalted butter and soaked gelatin. Mix well.

Step 7. Set aside 50 grams of lemon curd and let it cool to 25C. While waiting, prepare a 15cm round mold and put the other 50 grams of lemon curd. Make sure it’s evenly distributed. Put in the freezer for 30 minutes.

Step 8. Remove your Marshmallow Lemon Jelly mixture and gently remove the mold.

Step 9. Roll it carefully and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Once cooled, use a clean thread, and cut the lemon marshmallow rolls into half a centimeter for each slice.

Step 10. Prepare your mold of about 18cm * 4.5cm and arrange the marshmallow swirls on the sides. Be patient with this step.

Step 11. Now it’s time for the graham base. In a bowl, mix graham cookies, sugar, and unsalted butter. Mix very well and then pour the cookie crust mixture onto the cake mold. Press and let it cool.

Step 12. Mix your cream cheese, sugar, lemon curd, unsweetened yogurt, and vanilla extract. Mix very well until fluffy and then add your gelatin and heavy cream.

Step 13. Get your cake and put a thin layer of cream cheese mixture. Then top your frozen lemon curd and another layer of cream cheese mixture.

Step 14. Put the remaining cream cheese on a piping bag with a 1-cm nozzle and squeeze in a swirl pattern. Top with jelly pieces that look like gems. Refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving.

See Also Mom's Kimchi Recipe on Food52

Imagine tasting the sweet marshmallows, tangy lemon, and the texture of the jelly, wouldn’t it be delightful?

We’re pretty sure you’re really excited about this recipe, but if you want to see how it all comes together you really don’t want to miss the tutorial.

See the mouthwatering tutorial in the video below!

Article Sources: Boone Bake 분 베이크 boone_bake

