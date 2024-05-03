Mom's Kimchi Recipe on Food52 (2024)

This is the very first recipe my mother ever decided to write down for me, and frankly, I'm honored! This recipe could only have been written by a parent who doesn't measure when they make food! (I got quite the kick out of it. Take this recipe however you can, completely made with love.)

My parents, like many, never measured when they were cooking or preparing food. Everything has always been made by tastes from memory, and of course, in continuing the practices of their own kitchens.

However, with more years passing and more measurements made for practicality and good health, my mom adheres to this one recipe for everyday eating and storing in the fridge. —Caroline Choe