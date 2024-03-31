Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (2024)

Payload 2-10Kg/ 4.4lb-22lb | For DJI RS2, RS3, RS3 Pro, Crane 3S, Ronin 4D Camera Gimbals
Sold out
Original price £868.13 - Original price £868.13
Original price
£868.13
£868.13 - £868.13
Current price £868.13
| /
SKU : GP-FTGP-01
Get Ready for Your Next Cinematic Voyage!
A Secure & Flexible Solution for Smooth & Steady Car Shots!
01.
Capture Dynamic Action Shots
Now unleash your creative potential with Proaim Fistgrip Car Mounting System, carefully designed to mount a gimbal onto your moving car and provide steadiness to capture ultra-smooth action shots.
It lets you set up your camera in a multitude of orientations & positions onto the car through a smartly featured modular dovetail mounting frame and enhanced suction system.
Besides this, the equipped vibration isolator arm and head dampen the blow of jerks on the moving vehicle to enable shooting compelling & dynamic sequences altogether.
02.
Modular Design
The system constitutes highly customizable dovetail-like plates with multiple built-in expansion screws to flexibly achieve high-or low angle shots at a variety of angles.
Likewise, you can fine-tune the exact placement of your shot to achieve almost any angle possible and get it instantly attached to your car via the suction cups, which mount beneath the sturdy dovetail arms.
And we provide a dual-support adapter plate for V-mount batteries to power your gimbals, along with a power supply plate to power the gimbal, such as the DJI RS 3, RS 3 Pro, or RS 2, while mounted.
Also included is a side-holding bracket to safeguard your camera during high-speed driving and bumpy shooting conditions.
03.
Camera Gimbal Setup
The Fistgrip comes equipped with the DJI quick-release plate that fits the included Proaim quick-release plate at the bottom and fastens to the shock-absorbing head from above.
Proaim quick-release plate further mounts the Proaim power supply base plate, which connects to the V-mount batteries to power the camera gimbal for prolonged use.
Once your Gimbal is attached to the power base, the connection between the two is secured using the power base's side holding bracket.
Well, it is compatible with the DJI RS2, RS3, RS3 Pro, Crane 3S, Ronin 4D, and any other gimbal that can be mounted with 1/4′′-20 screws and powered through P-Tap or internally.
04.
Optimized Shock Absorption
The vibration isolator system, coupled with a dampener and shock-absorbing spring, minimizes the shocks, jerks, movements, and high-frequency vibrations while damping low-frequency oscillations.
The shock-absorber head’s strategically configured wire cable blocks absorb inertial movements and support payload up to 10kg/22lb.
We provide two different sets of cable blocks. (i.e., light-ranged blocks for 2-5kg payload & heavy-ranged blocks for 5-10kg).
Also, it has multiple 3/8”-16, 1/4”-20, and M8 threads on the top plate for mounting cameras, gimbals, support arms, etc.
05.
Robust & Reliable System
Its ultimate triangle mounting configuration helps you achieve cinematic power pack shots, all while offering amplified security to your gimbal setup.
You can experience extreme flexibility while working in high-speed pursuits, owing to its quick assembly and high adaptability, even for the complicated mounting situation.
The System has a safety belt that secures the components from slipping off.
All suction cups come with dust covers to protect grippers from dust & provide maximum surface adhesion.
Caution: Recheck the Pump every 90 minutes. If the red line is visible, Re-pump the cup without losing the remaining vacuum till the Red Line disappears.
06.
Travel-Friendly
It comes neatly packed in a durable bag, facilitating effortless storage and easy transit.
Unlimited Creativity
Achieve Almost Any Angle Possible!
Side Door High - Angle Mounting
Car Hood Mounting
SUV Rear Mounting
Front Low- Angle Mounting
Side Door Low- Angle Mounting
SUV Rear Corner Mounting
See how the Fistgrip Car Mount Works
Construction
High-grade CNC Aluminum
Compatible Gimbals
DJI RS2,
RS3,
RS3 Pro,
Crane 3S,
Ronin 4D
Load Capacity
2kg‐10kg / 4.4lb‐22lb
Light‐ranged cable blocks‐2‐5kg
Heavy‐ranged cable blocks 6‐10kg
Mounting
Multiple 3/8”-16, 1/4”-20
Counterweight Mounting
1/4”‐20 threads at the back
Battery Mounting
Dual V-mount battery Adapter Plate
Tested Speed
65 Miles/Hour
Dimensions
Product Weight (Without Packing)
9.5kg / 20.9lb
Product Gross Weight (With Packing)
25.7kg / 56.65lb
Proaim Shock-Absorbing Arm
Shock-Absorbing Head with 2 x V-Mount Battery Plate and DJI- QR
8 x Counterweight
2 x Small Suction Cup with Dust Cover (Black)
1 x Large Suction Cup with Dust Cover (Yellow)
4 x Shock-Absorbing Adapter
4 x Dovetail Plates
2 x Safety Belt
Quick release Plate (P-QRG)
1 x Spanner (Size : 13)
2 x Allen Key L- Type (Size : 3mm, 4mm)
Bag Packing
|
Guaranteed Fast Delivery
|
Quick and Efficient
|
Easy Returns
|
1-Year Warranty
Q&A
Have a Question?
Ask a Question