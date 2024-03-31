Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (2024)

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (1)

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (2)

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (3)

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (4)

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (5)

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (6)

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (7)

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (8)

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (9)

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (10)

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (11)

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (12)

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (13)

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (14)

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (15)

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (16)

Payload 2-10Kg/ 4.4lb-22lb | For DJI RS2, RS3, RS3 Pro, Crane 3S, Ronin 4D Camera Gimbals

Sold out

Original price £868.13 - Original price £868.13

Original price

£868.13

£868.13 - £868.13

Current price £868.13

| /

SKU : GP-FTGP-01

Get Ready for Your Next Cinematic Voyage!

A Secure & Flexible Solution for Smooth & Steady Car Shots!

01.

Capture Dynamic Action Shots

Now unleash your creative potential with Proaim Fistgrip Car Mounting System, carefully designed to mount a gimbal onto your moving car and provide steadiness to capture ultra-smooth action shots.
It lets you set up your camera in a multitude of orientations & positions onto the car through a smartly featured modular dovetail mounting frame and enhanced suction system.
Besides this, the equipped vibration isolator arm and head dampen the blow of jerks on the moving vehicle to enable shooting compelling & dynamic sequences altogether.

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (17)

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (18)

02.

Modular Design

The system constitutes highly customizable dovetail-like plates with multiple built-in expansion screws to flexibly achieve high-or low angle shots at a variety of angles.
Likewise, you can fine-tune the exact placement of your shot to achieve almost any angle possible and get it instantly attached to your car via the suction cups, which mount beneath the sturdy dovetail arms.
And we provide a dual-support adapter plate for V-mount batteries to power your gimbals, along with a power supply plate to power the gimbal, such as the DJI RS 3, RS 3 Pro, or RS 2, while mounted.
Also included is a side-holding bracket to safeguard your camera during high-speed driving and bumpy shooting conditions.

See Also
Best binocular tripod adapter in 20247 Best Binoculars Tripod Adapters to Choose in 2024Best MagSafe tripods and mounts 2022Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals

03.

Camera Gimbal Setup

The Fistgrip comes equipped with the DJI quick-release plate that fits the included Proaim quick-release plate at the bottom and fastens to the shock-absorbing head from above.
Proaim quick-release plate further mounts the Proaim power supply base plate, which connects to the V-mount batteries to power the camera gimbal for prolonged use.
Once your Gimbal is attached to the power base, the connection between the two is secured using the power base's side holding bracket.
Well, it is compatible with the DJI RS2, RS3, RS3 Pro, Crane 3S, Ronin 4D, and any other gimbal that can be mounted with 1/4′′-20 screws and powered through P-Tap or internally.

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (19)

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (20)

04.

Optimized Shock Absorption

The vibration isolator system, coupled with a dampener and shock-absorbing spring, minimizes the shocks, jerks, movements, and high-frequency vibrations while damping low-frequency oscillations.
The shock-absorber head’s strategically configured wire cable blocks absorb inertial movements and support payload up to 10kg/22lb.
We provide two different sets of cable blocks. (i.e., light-ranged blocks for 2-5kg payload & heavy-ranged blocks for 5-10kg).
Also, it has multiple 3/8”-16, 1/4”-20, and M8 threads on the top plate for mounting cameras, gimbals, support arms, etc.

05.

Robust & Reliable System

Its ultimate triangle mounting configuration helps you achieve cinematic power pack shots, all while offering amplified security to your gimbal setup.
You can experience extreme flexibility while working in high-speed pursuits, owing to its quick assembly and high adaptability, even for the complicated mounting situation.
The System has a safety belt that secures the components from slipping off.
All suction cups come with dust covers to protect grippers from dust & provide maximum surface adhesion.


Caution: Recheck the Pump every 90 minutes. If the red line is visible, Re-pump the cup without losing the remaining vacuum till the Red Line disappears.

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (21)

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (22)

06.

Travel-Friendly

It comes neatly packed in a durable bag, facilitating effortless storage and easy transit.

Unlimited Creativity

Achieve Almost Any Angle Possible!

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (23)

Side Door High - Angle Mounting

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (24)

Car Hood Mounting

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (25)

SUV Rear Mounting

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (26)

Front Low- Angle Mounting

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (27)

Side Door Low- Angle Mounting

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (28)

SUV Rear Corner Mounting

See how the Fistgrip Car Mount Works

Construction

High-grade CNC Aluminum

Compatible Gimbals

DJI RS2,
RS3,
RS3 Pro,
Crane 3S,
Ronin 4D

Load Capacity

2kg‐10kg / 4.4lb‐22lb
Light‐ranged cable blocks‐2‐5kg
Heavy‐ranged cable blocks 6‐10kg

Mounting

Multiple 3/8”-16, 1/4”-20

Counterweight Mounting

1/4”‐20 threads at the back

Battery Mounting

Dual V-mount battery Adapter Plate

Tested Speed

65 Miles/Hour

Dimensions

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (29)

Product Weight (Without Packing)

9.5kg / 20.9lb

Product Gross Weight (With Packing)

25.7kg / 56.65lb

Proaim Shock-Absorbing Arm
Shock-Absorbing Head with 2 x V-Mount Battery Plate and DJI- QR
8 x Counterweight
2 x Small Suction Cup with Dust Cover (Black)
1 x Large Suction Cup with Dust Cover (Yellow)
4 x Shock-Absorbing Adapter
4 x Dovetail Plates
2 x Safety Belt
Quick release Plate (P-QRG)
1 x Spanner (Size : 13)
2 x Allen Key L- Type (Size : 3mm, 4mm)
Bag Packing

Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (31)

Guaranteed Fast Delivery
For all orders
Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (32)

Quick and Efficient
Customer service
Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (33)

Easy Returns
Up to 30 days
Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (34)

1-Year Warranty
On All Products

Q&A

Have a Question?

Ask a Question


Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (2024)
Top Articles
Irish Brown Bread Recipe
Easy Healthy Kale Pesto - Budget Friendly Kale Pesto Recipe
Storecupboard baking recipes
40 Heartwarming Chicken Soup Recipes
Latest Posts
The Best Healthy Recipe for Granola (Gluten Free!)
Gluten Free Bread Recipe - Easy Recipe Actually Tastes Good!
Article information

Author: Carmelo Roob

Last Updated:

Views: 5915

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Carmelo Roob

Birthday: 1995-01-09

Address: Apt. 915 481 Sipes Cliff, New Gonzalobury, CO 80176

Phone: +6773780339780

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Gaming, Jogging, Rugby, Video gaming, Handball, Ice skating, Web surfing

Introduction: My name is Carmelo Roob, I am a modern, handsome, delightful, comfortable, attractive, vast, good person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.