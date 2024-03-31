Proaim Fistgrip Car Mount with Shock Absorbing System for Camera Gimbals (2024)

05.

Robust & Reliable System

Its ultimate triangle mounting configuration helps you achieve cinematic power pack shots, all while offering amplified security to your gimbal setup.

You can experience extreme flexibility while working in high-speed pursuits, owing to its quick assembly and high adaptability, even for the complicated mounting situation.

The System has a safety belt that secures the components from slipping off.

All suction cups come with dust covers to protect grippers from dust & provide maximum surface adhesion.



Caution: Recheck the Pump every 90 minutes. If the red line is visible, Re-pump the cup without losing the remaining vacuum till the Red Line disappears.