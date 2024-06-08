Proven Guide: How to Fix Pink Lines on iPhone? (2024)

Have you noticed odd pink lines suddenly appearing on your iPhone screen? This frustrating visual defect can negatively impact your user experience. While the lines may come and go randomly, the issue likely stems from a hardware or software problem. The good news is that with the right troubleshooting steps, you can often resolve the pink lines on iPhone display.

In this article, we will walk you through the top solutions to try, from hard resets and updates to screen replacements. With some patience and testing of these fixes, you should be able to get your iPhone looking as good as new again without the annoying pink bands across the screen.

Part 2. How to Fix Pink Lines on iPhone?

Part 1. Why is Here a Pink Line on My iPhone?

Here are the main reasons for a pink line on iPhone:

Method 1. Force Restart iPhone

An abrupt software glitch can sometimes cause pink lines to appear on the iPhone display. Doing a force restart can refresh the entire iPhone operating system which may resolve such software issues.

To force restart and fix iPhone screen pink lines:

1.Quickly press and release the Volume Up button.

2.Immediately follow by pressing and releasing the Volume Down button.

3.Finally, hold down the Side button until you see the Apple logo appear.

UltFone iOS System Repair is advanced utility software that can swiftly resolve iPhone software issues like display errors behind pink lines appearing randomly.

The tool quickly reinstalls the iOS system while retaining user data. This clears out underlying software faults, conflicts, and glitches that cause symptoms like pink lines very effectively. It is the fastest way to properly refresh the iPhone operating system to a default stable state without the hassles of traditional iTunes restores.

Key benefits of using UltFone iOS System Repair:

Fixes 150+ iOS system problems including display/graphics issues without data loss

Much faster and safer than iTunes or factory resets

Very simple do-it-yourself repair with just a few clicks

Compatible with all iOS versions including the latest iOS 17

Specifically targets software issues like display glitches

Has a very high success rate for problems like pink lines

Here is how to fix pink stripes on iPhone screen using UltFone iOS System Repair:

Step 1 Download and install the UltFone software on a Windows or Mac computer. Connect the iPhone with pink lines to the computer via a USB cable.

Step 2 Open the program and click on "Standard Repair" when prompted. This will fix iOS system files related to the iPhone's display and graphics.

Step 3 Click "Download Firmware" in the software first to get the latest iOS version for the iPhone.

Step 4 Once downloaded, click "Start Standard Repair". This will repair the pink line issue by reinstalling iOS system files. Allow several minutes for it to complete.

Step 5 When the repair finishes, the iPhone will restart. Check if the pink lines still appear on the screen after the restart. The software would have fixed any display-related system faults causing the lines.

Method 3. Restore iPhone by iTunes

You can also restore and wipe your iPhone using iTunes on a computer. This resets software and settings which can fix display issues stemming from bugs and corrupt data.

To restore via iTunes and fix pink line iPhone:

1. Connect your iPhone to your computer then open iTunes.

2. While your phone is detected, click on the device icon.

3. Go to the Summary section, and click on Restore iPhone. This will initiate a full software restore.

Method 4. Put iPhone into DFU Mode

The DFU (Device Firmware Upgrade) mode is an alternative restore option. It forces the iPhone into a recovery state for fresh installs.

Follow these steps:

1. Turn off your iPhone first if on.

2. Press and quickly release the Volume Up button.

3. Immediately press and release the Volume Down button.

4. Then press and hold the Side button.

5. After 8 seconds, release the Side button but keep holding the other two buttons until the recovery screen appears.

Method 5. iOS Software Update

Apple periodically releases software updates to fix bugs and issues in the iOS system. Updating to the latest iOS version could potentially fix display errors causing pink lines.

To update iOS and fix pink line on phone screen:

1. Go to Settings > General > Software Update.

2. Tap "Download and Install" for the latest iOS update.

3. Follow the onscreen prompts and enter passwords as required.

Once updated, check if the pink lines remain or were resolved. Updates bring bug fixes and patches specifically for issues like this.

Method 6. Factory Reset iPhone

If no other solution works, performing a factory reset erases all contents and settings from the iPhone to give it a brand new software configuration.

Here are the steps to factory reset for fixing iPhone or iPad pink screen:

1. Backup iPhone data first as it will be deleted.

2. Go to Settings > General > Reset.

3. Select "Erase All Content and Settings".

4. Enter your passcode if prompted.

5. Tap through the warning prompts to confirm the reset.

Method 7. Check iPhone Storage

Insufficient storage could potentially contribute to software glitches that affect the display visuals.

To check the storage and fix iPhone pink screen:

1. Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage.

2. Review storage usage breakdowns and free up space if lacking storage.

Clear caches, unused apps, photos, and media to open up storage capacity. Then test if pink lines still appear.