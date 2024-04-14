Spike Your Sweets With This No-Bake Baileys Bonbons Recipe (2024)

Tasty seasonal produce, pastel color palettes, andoutdoor-entertaining weather make spring the ideal time of year to whip up creative desserts for Easter and beyond! It's no wonder that sweets like rainbow cakes and desserts made withEaster candyare some of our favorite Easter dessert ideas to make. From cakes to cookies to pies and even donuts, here are 51 show-stopping, party-worthy Easter dessert recipes(some are vegan and gluten-free, too!) for a blissfully sweet holiday.

Chick Sandwich Cookies We didn't think we could love Easter cookies more than we already do, but these babies are too cute for words. They're festive, colorful, and delicious — what's not to love about Easter dessert ideas like this?! (via Brit + Co)

Gilded Watercolor Funfetti Easter Eggs Small cake bites sound like our kind of Easter dessert recipe. An egg-shaped mold will help the cake keep its shape, and you can use a wet sponge to help get that watercolor design. The more colorful, the better! (via Brit + Co)

Rainbow Funfetti Ice Cream Cake Every single part of this dessert is one of our favorite things. We are so on board! Put these sweets together for the ultimate Easter dessert recipe, birthday party, or summer barbecue treat. (via Brit + Co)

S’mores Peeps Turn regular ol' s'mores into brightly colored sandwiches with chocolate-dipped graham crackers, sprinkles, and pastel-hued Peeps. It doesn't get much better than this. (via Brit + Co)

Mini Rainbow Donuts Make your dessert as colorful as your dyed Easter eggs with some rainbow (!!!) donuts. Achieve the striped design by squirting a bit of different colored batter side by side in the donut molds. (via Brit + Co)



Pastel Peanut Butter Cups Peanut butter cups get an Easter makeover with some white chocolate candy melts. See how many different pastels you can find to make this dessert as colorful as possible! (via Brit + Co)

Piña Colada Cake There may not be a better dessert for an outdoor Easter party than this one. With dark rum and crushed pineapple, it's a tropical take on classic coconut cake. (via Brit + Co)

Easter Egg Truffles Forget everything your parents said about not eating too much sugar. These cream egg truffles, wrapped in a chocolate-cookie mixture, are worth every bite. Just try not to eat them all before you can share them as an Easter dessert. (via Brit + Co)

Mini Carrot Cake Cookie Sandwiches This carrot cake take on whoopie-pie comes together with two airy cookies sandwiched together by a yummy cream cheese frosting. (via Brit + Co)

Ube Coconut Cake Coconut and ube are the best flavor combo for spring, and the light purple hue of this coconut cake only ups the ante when it comes to Easter desserts. (via Brit + Co)

Cherry-Chocolate Covered Donuts We don't need Valentine's Day as an excuse to whip up a batch of these insanely tasty donuts. Just be sure to swap the heart decorations for flowers to hit your Easter desserts on the mark! (via Brit + Co)

Peeps Rice Krispies Eggs Your Peeps-loving pals won't be able to get over how lovely these Peeps Rice Krispies eggs are! The mock-egg shells are made from melted white chocolate coated with a layer of glitter sprinkles, then adorned with real Peeps for an on-theme Easter treat. (via Brit + Co)

Chocolate Banana Bread Mug Cake Chocolate chunks take this banana mug cake to a whole new level of delicious, but the true reason this Easter dessert is a winner is that it only takes five minutes to make. (via Brit + Co)

Creme Egg Rocky Road Bars Milk chocolate, marshmallows, mini eggs, and crushed cookies make the most beautiful Easter-themed mess you've ever seen. (via Brit + Co)

No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecakes This Easter dessert is clearly a great option for anyone who loves strawberries, and is a great way to indulge in something sweet without committing to making a huge cheesecake. (via Brit + Co)

Easter Bunny Donuts Finally, a socially-acceptable way to eat only chocolate for breakfast! If you don't have a donut pan handy, that's okay; you can make Easter bunny muffins instead! Just use a melon baller or small spoon to make room for the tiny candy eggs. (via Brit + Co)

Mini Cherry Pies Hand pies are a gal's best friend, especially since you can fit one (or a couple) directly in your purse. Pick floral, egg, or rabbit cookie cutters to make the presentation more seasonal for Easter. (via Brit + Co)

Key Lime Pie Bars Anything Easter-related deserves edible flowers. Not only is this Easter dessert recipe flavorful and cute, but it will also take you less than half an hour, which gives you more time for relaxing with the family. Yes, please! (via Brit + Co)

Vanilla Tiramisu Cake Classic tiramisu features ladyfingers soaked in strong coffee, and this recipe gives that a bit of an update with coffee-soaked cake crumbs and a cocoa powder topping. Add some dark chocolate shavings and pastel sprinks on top if you're feeling really fancy. (via Brit + Co)

Lucky Charms Ice Cream We know that Lucky Charms can be considered more of a St. Patrick's Day staple, but they make for an excellent year-round ice cream mix-in. Or you can just swap for your favorite cereal instead! (via Brit + Co)



Spring Pastel Confetti Cake Even if your flowers aren't in full bloom yet, this colorful cake will compensate. Cutting into this beauty is like an explosion of springtime — and it's scrumptious to boot! (via Brit + Co)

Chocolate Egg Nests This fun-for-kids treat uses vermicelli noodles and chocolate to make adorable bird nests to hold all their Easter sweets. (via Feel Good Foodie)

Layered Banana Pudding Cake Top Southern-style cake with creamy pudding, fresh bananas, whipped cream, and vanilla wafers for an Easter dessert that's sure to please everyone 'round the table. (viaA Spicy Perspective)

Vegan Cadbury Creme Eggs Here's a plant-based version of your favorite chocolatey Easter eggs! It’s gluten-free, dairy-free, and egg-free so those with allergies can enjoy!(via The Edgy Veg)

Easter Bunny Oreo Ice Cream Cake This cake wins when it comes to Easter desserts. Use a store-bought ice cream cake so you can focus on homemade decorations, like a coconut-covered ice-cream bunny tush and carrots made of candy melts! (via The Suburban Soap Box)

Nut-Free Funfetti Protein Cookies These fun-loving cookies are made with sunflower butter, but can also be made with peanut or almond butter, too. No matter which direction you take, they're sure to become one of the best Easter desserts you've ever made. Plus, they have a nice, healthy kick to 'em. (via The Girl on Bloor)

No-Bake Mango Cheesecake This fresh, light no-bake cheesecake will satisfy your sweet tooth and give your oven a break between courses. The fruitiness definitely speaks to the spring season, and is super fitting for Easter desserts! (via Takes Two Eggs)

Schaum Torte Whip up this German equivalent of a Pavlova topped with fresh fruit, whipped cream, or ice cream for a fresh take on those more classic Easter desserts. (via Culinary Hill)

Honey Lavender Cupcakes These pretty purple cupcakes are infused with lavender flavor and topped with a sweet honey frosting for a seasonal taste. the light floral notes will complement spring with ease! (viaBarley & Sage)

Cardamom and Rose Palmiers Make these floral pastries with a hint of spice using store-bought puff pastry sheets for a quick and easy Easter dessert! (via Signature Concoctions)

Vegan S'mores Cheesecake Combine your two favorite desserts in vegan variety made with plant-based marshmallows, a Cocoa Pebbles crust, decadent chocolate filling, and crispy graham cracker swirls. (via No Eggs or Ham) Fun Easter Dessert Ideas To Make This Year

Carrot Cake Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting These carrot cake-inspired cookies are soft and delicious and made from carrot cake mix, so they're easy too! Easter desserts can be *just* as good when you use the store-bought stuff, we swear! (via Salt & Lavender)

Pie Bar Amanda Wilens shares a host of pie recipes to choose from in these adorable ideas for a crowd!

Easter Basket Milkshake Hollow chocolate bunnies can hold a surprisingly vast amount of liquid, which is convenient, since you'll want to slurp this vanilla Peeps milkshake out of one for eternity. This has gotta be one of the most unique Easter desserts we've ever seen! (via Salty Canary)

Flower Cupcake Bouquet We know, we know — this Easter dessert is way too pretty to eat. Well, maybe we'll have just one. This makes for a great gift in addition to an Easter recipe! (via See Vanessa Craft)

Spring Confetti Bars The more colorful you can make the toppings on these Easter-y confetti bars, the better. With a light vanilla flavor and tons of candy-coated sweetness, these bars are sure to please a crowd. (via Chelsea's Messy Apron)

Egg-Shaped Sprinkle Cookies Who doesn't love a sugar cookie? Use your fave recipe and a cookie cutter to shape these into eggs and add multicolored sprinkles to make them pop! (via Sprinkle Bakes)

Fresh Biscuit Strawberry Shortcake This sweet Easter dessert recipe also works as a treat-filled breakfast for when you want some sugar in your life! (via Cozy Cravings)

Cream Cheese Swirled Coconut Tres Leches Cake Photo via Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest This bundt cake is proof that if you combine three delicious desserts into one, you're likely to end up with a winner. The coconut-y cream cheese running through the center, as well as the sweet coconut glaze, infuses each bite with extra moisture and richness. (via Half Baked Harvest) The Whole Family Will Love These Easter Desserts

Bird’s Nest Cupcakes Chirp, chirp! A nest of toasted coconut allows these homemade birdies to roost in sweet, sweet style. (via Cooking Classy)

Hummingbird Cupcakes This Southern classic flavored with banana, pineapple, pecans, and warm spices is perfect Easter desserts. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)

Vegan + Gluten-Free Nutty Cookies Made with walnuts or pecans, these nutty cookies pack a flavor punch with a little lemon, apricot jam, and powdered sugar. (via Veggie Society)

Vegan Samoa Macaroons It's Samoa season! Serve up this delightful vegan version of your fave Girl Scout cookies. (via Munching with Mariyah)

Kataifi (Almond and Walnut Pastry) Want to get creative with your Easter desserts? Try this crunchy and sweet Greek dessert made with drips of honey, sugar and lemon. (via Fancy Peasant)

Tahini Brownies The nutty-flavored tahini gives these gooey, fudgey brownies a delightful twist, just in time for Easter. You could even go crazy and add some chocolate eggs for decor! (via Forks & Foliage)

Vegan Snickerdoodle Cake Pair this vegan dessert with coffee or tea and, you have a sweet Easter breakfast, too! (via This Wife Cooks)

Easter Popcorn Salty popcorn and pretzels are made addictively sweet with candy, white chocolate chips, and tons of sprinkles in this Easter dessert recipe. (via Home Made Lovely)

Healthier Copycat Reese's Eggs Make this classic with dates, creamy peanut butter, coconut flour and dark chocolate for a delicious vegan and gluten-free version of the best Easter candy around. (via Rachel Mansfield)

Chocolate Easter Nests These bird's nest cookies are made with dried chow mein noodles and chocolate... brilliant! (via The Endless Meal)

Sugar Cookie Easter Nests A pinch of coconut on top of these cookies toasts up nicely in the oven, giving each one the appearance of Easter grass. Since their buttery flavor is so versatile, you can enjoy filling them with chocolate eggs and much more. (via Lovely Little Kitchen)

