Quick and Easy Chili Recipe (2024)

With this Quick Chili Recipe, you and your family can enjoy chili in less than 30 minutes! I love making this recipe for a quick weeknight meal on a chilly Fall or Winter evening.

This quick chili recipe is simple to make and packed with flavor!

We call this the BEST chili recipe because well…. it is amazing. This easy quick chili recipe is super simple, but we love it. You don’t need any crazy ingredients for an amazing chili and this recipe proves exactly that.

First you want to start with our homemade chili seasoning. Skip the packets and make this instead! I promise you will love the flavor and you will be so happy that you can pronounce all the ingredients.

What ingredients for quick chili do you need?

2 pounds of ground beef or turkey

2 cans of diced tomatoes or crushed tomatoes

1 can (14 oz) of tomato sauce

1 can of water (might need two if you want it thinner)

4 tablespoons of chili seasoning (you can make your own -recipe to come- or use a half of a packet of chili powder)

1 teaspoon of garlic salt

½ onion chopped (can be frozen)

2 cans of kidney beans (you can use yours from the freezer) -if you use beans from the freezer, you will need to add salt (canned beans have a ton of salt)

shredded cheese or sour cream to serve (optional)

How to make chili fast?

In a large stock pot, brown your ground beef or ground turkey over medium high heat until no longer pink.

I love to use my Pampered chef mix n chop to break up the meat evenly. We normally do 1 pound of ground beef and one pound of ground turkey. I save money and no one can taste the difference.

Then add in the ½ onion and continue until they are soft. Next stir in the remaining ingredients.

Then bring to a boil on medium high heat.

Next turn to low, add the lid and let simmer (stirring occasionally).

How long should you cook this fast chili recipe?

Allow the chili to simmer for 30 minutes up to an hour to let all the flavors combine. I prefer for a minimum of 30 minutes for the flavors to marinate together. It takes amazing and is ready in half an hour!

What to serve with Chili

I love serving this recipe with sour cream, shredded cheese, Fritos, Saltines, or our Homemade cornbread recipe or our Grilled Cheese Sandwich Recipe.

You can easily double or triple this easy chili recipe.

We double and triple it all the time. It is great to make for a crowd and the leftovers freeze great for a quick and easy dinner for your family.

Variation ideas:

This quick and easy homemade chili recipe is very versatile and you can easily change it up to make it work for your family.

The easiest way to change up this recipe is to use your favorite type of beans instead of kidney beans. I have made this recipe with pinto beans and black beans and both were delicious!

Use your favorite type of beans and it’ll bring that flavor to this chili recipe.

Also, if you like spicy foods, I recommend that you add 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper to this chili recipe and it’ll add a little heat to this recipe.

How to Freeze Chili

Print this easy chili recipe:

