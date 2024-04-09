The Best Delicious and Easy Dip Recipes Everyone Will Love! (2024)

Welcome to the ultimate collection of delicious and easy dip recipes. This list contains everything you need, including veggie dip, corn dip, fruit dip, and more! There are hot dips, cold dips, and even dessert dips! These are tried and tested recipes everyone will love! Which one will you make first?

I don’t know about you, but I could make a meal out of dips! With all the different kinds ofappetizersto choose from, dips are probably my favorite. That’s why I’ve gathered together all of the BEST dip recipes I’ve made. This list contains over 30 recipes. I think you’re going to want to try them all!

Whether you’re celebrating game day, dining al fresco, attending a potluck, or celebrating your favorite holiday one of these recipes is certain to fit the occasion!

Why You’ll Love These Recipes

Ready to get into this fabulous appetizers dip? I know I am! Let’s explore the list.

Served Warm

Let’s begin this list of deliciousness with recipes that are served warm. My favorites include the beer cheese dip, jalapeño corn dip, and chili cheese dip.

Sun-Dried Tomato Spinach Artichoke Dip

This tomato, spinach, and artichoke dip takes the classic recipe to the next level with sun-dried tomatoes, smoked Gouda, and Fontina cheese. It’s so tasty! You’ll be making this delicious appetizer dip recipe again and again.

Skillet Reuben Dip

This Reuben dip brings together the flavors that you love of the classic Reuben sandwich, but in dip form. This is always a crowd pleaser!

The Ultimate Sausage Pizza Dip Recipe

Because I think that every party needs a pizza dip, this sausage pizza dip is a must. It’s loaded with layers of hearty pizza flavor everyone will go crazy about.

Broccoli Casserole Cheese Dip

This broccoli casserole-inspired dip recipe combines the classic broccoli and cheddar flavors we all love in a dip no one can say no to. Plus, it’s easy to make!

Jalapeño Corn Dip

Made with fresh jalapeños, sweet corn, cheese, and spices, this spicy corn dip is an appetizer that’s sweet and spicy, easy to make, and certain to please a crowd. You won’t be able to stop at just one scoop.

Warm Goat Cheese and Sun-Dried Tomato Dip

If you’re looking for a quick, easy, and flavorful dip recipe, this goat cheese dip is a guaranteed winner. Topped with sun-dried tomatoes and fresh basil, it’s a delicious combination that’s sure to satisfy your guests.

Beer Cheese Dip with Bacon

Made in a slow cooker, thisbeer cheese dipis rich with flavor and likely to become your new favorite appetizer recipe. I like to serve it with these little pretzel bites – the combination is delicious!

Baked Caramelized Onion Dip

This Baked Caramelized Onion Dip is an essential appetizer recipe for cold weather and/or holiday entertaining. Whether you’re watching thebig gameor celebrating with family and friends, this dip will be a winner every time!

Chili Cheese Dip

This homemade chili cheese dip is a cold-weather party essential. Made with chili, cheese, salsa, and a few other flavorful ingredients, this appetizer dip is quick to assemble and feeds a hungry crowd. I suspect everyone will be asking for the recipe!

Jalapeño Popper Dip

A classic appetizer but in dip form, this Jalapeño Popper Dip is creamy, spicy, and has a bit of crunch thanks to a parmesan panko topping. This is an appetizer dip you’re going to look for any excuse to make.

Served Cold

Ready to cool things down a bit? These are my favorite dips that are best served cold. You need to try the veggie dip, out-of-this-world corn dip, and Italian hoagie dip. So good!

Really Good Veggie Dip

Thisveggie dipis my favorite thing for vegetables! Look no further if you’re looking for the ultimate vegetable dip recipe. It is loaded with flavor and will quickly become your new go-to recipe. You’re going to love it as much as I do!

Out-Of-This-World Corn Dip

This is easily MY FAVORITE appetizer easy dip recipe. I make this delicious corn dip multiple times a year. In fact, my family expects it at various events throughout the year. I’m certain you will love it as much as we do!

Really Good Chip Dip

This creamy chip dip is a delicious and fresh alternative to store-bought dip. In under 10 minutes, you can stir up a flavorful dip that pairs perfectly with chips but also veggies!

Really Good Jalapeño Dip

This spicy jalapeño dip comes together with just a few ingredients. You determine the heat by adding more or less pith and seeds from the jalapeños. You and your guests will love it no matter how you make it!

Everything Bagel Cheese Ball

Okay, so this technically isn’t a dip, but you can dip a cracker into it, so let’s go with it. Dip or not, this everything bagel cheese ball is one of my personal favorites! While this one is shaped into a pumpkin (it was fall when I made it), a ball would work just as nicely and taste just as amazing!

And if you like cheese balls, I have an entire collection of recipes for you! In fact, I’ve created a cheese ball for every season.

Veggie Pizza Dip

One of your favorite appetizers is now a dip! Classic veggie pizza has a new look but all the same delicious flavor you’ve come to love. Made with cream cheese, ranch, and lots of crisp veggies, this veggie pizza dip is so easy to make and will become an instant crowd-pleaser.

BLT Dip Recipe

This layered BLT-inspired dip is sure to be a hit at your next gathering. Layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cheese, this appetizer recipe brings together the classic flavors everyone loves.

Sour Cream and Onion Dip

Sautéed onion, fresh herbs, savory seasonings, and sour cream come together to create this creamy sour cream and onion dip. It’s delicious when served with chips, pretzels, vegetables, and more. This quick and easy dip recipe will make you never want to buy store-bought again.

Fried Pickle and Ranch Dip

Inspired by a popular and well-loved appetizer, this Fried Pickle and Ranch Dip is loaded with flavor and freshness. It will quickly become a new go-to appetizer dip recipe.

Loaded Veggie Ranch Dip

This Loaded Veggie Ranch Dip will become your new go-to party appetizer recipe. It’s quick to make and loaded with great flavor.

Italian Hoagie Dip

All the ingredients and flavors you love about an Italian hoagie (submarine sandwich) have come together in this unique Italian Hoagie Dip. Customize this sub sandwich dip to include all the ingredients you love. You’re going to be looking for any excuse to try this tasty dip.

Green Onion Dip

Are you looking for a bold yet fresh crowd-pleasing appetizer dip? Look no further than this easy-to-make green onion dip recipe. With just a handful of ingredients, you can whip up a dip that’s bursting with flavor and perfect for any occasion.

Sweet Dip Recipes

Ready for something sweet? Don’t miss the cheesecake dip with strawberries or caramel apple cream cheese dip. SO YUMMY!

Easy Fruit Dip

If you’re looking for a flavorful and creamy fruit dip, look no further. You only need four ingredients and five minutes to whip upthis easy fruit dip recipe. And, it goes perfectly with all your favorite fruits.

Salted Caramel Cheesecake Dip

We need to throw a sweet dip into the mix, right? What’s a party without dessert. I would start with this salted caramel cheesecake dip. It’s rich and wonderful. Serve with apples, cookies, and graham crackers for a winning combination!

Funfetti Dip

If you’re looking for an easy, no-bake, and festive dessert dip recipe, this Funfetti Dip is a winner! You can have this sweet dip ready in minutes. It’s also perfect for birthdays, holidays, or even just a random afternoon sweet.

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Dip

This Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Dip will become one of your new favorites for fall entertaining. Whipped cream, cream cheese, pumpkin, and a healthy dose of seasonal spices will make this sweet dip a winner time and time again.

Cheesecake Dip with Strawberries

Served with strawberries and graham cracker crumbs, this more classic cheesecake dip makes a quick and easy impromptu treat or dessert. It’s the perfect summertime treat.

Caramel Apple Cream Cheese Dip

Who doesn’t love a dip that’s ready in minutes? This caramel apple cream cheese dip is another sweet dip recipe that you’re going to love. With minimal ingredients, this flavor powerhouse is ready in no time.

Creamy Pumpkin Dip

Celebrate the season with this easy-to-make Creamy Pumpkin Dip. Made with cream cheese, marshmallow fluff, pumpkin, and seasonal spices, this dip is creamy, fluffy, and full of fall pumpkin flavor.

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Dip

You only need a few ingredients and a couple of minutes to whip up this creamy and decadent chocolate chip cheesecake dip. Sprinkled with chocolate chips and served with cookies or apple slices, this dessert dip recipe is a winner every time!

Frequently Asked Questions

Now that you know some of my favorite easy dip recipes, here are some questions people often ask about making dips at home. If you have another question that isn’t answered here, please leave it in the comments, and I’ll get back to you ASAP.

How many types of dips are there?

There are probably thousands of different types of dips you could make. I shared 18 easy dip recipes above. I hope you enjoy them and find a few new go-to’s for snacks or parties.

What dip is good with crackers?

Since crackers are thin and break easily, use softer dips with them. A yogurt-based dip or melted cheese dip will be the best with crackers.

What goes with dip?

This depends on what type of dip you are serving. If it is a sweet dip, serve it with fruit or sweet bread. If it’s a salty or savory dip, serve it with crusty bread or crackers. Raw veggies are fantastic for salty or savory dips too.

Amazing stuff, right!? I just love dippable food. I could make a meal of it – how about you? Either way, I hope you picked up a few new delicious and easy dip recipes. Which one are you going to try first? Happy Cooking!

