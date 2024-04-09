21 Short Recipes For Tired And Hungry Weeknight People (2024)

When you're finally home from a long day of studying or work, the last thing you want to do is spend another hour cooking a dish you know you'll inhale in five minutes flat.

But you also don't want to open a bag of Cheetos and call it a night, or worse — waste money on delivery. That's why we put together a list of tasty recipes you can make in about 30 minutes that will save you money and satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. From spicy lemon pasta and broccoli mac 'n' cheese, to butternut squash chili and delicious salads, here are 21 recipes you'll want to try this month.