Quick and Easy Keto Egg Drop Soup Recipe Low Carb (2024)

Quick and Easy Keto Egg Drop Soup Recipe done in seconds is made with only a few ingredients. Learn How To turn an ordinary Bone Broth into flavorful, nutritious, and decadent homemade soup with a simple trick. This Fully Gluten-Free and Low Carb comforting soup can be changed daily with flavors of your needs.

Using homemade bone broth and serving it with one of our keto bread and a bit of broccoli sprouts, this soup is the easiest and quickest in the whole universe.

It’s a warm comforting, protein filled dinner or snack. Versatile enough to add whatever you have on hand or simply leave it plain. Excellent option when you want to give your stomach a break from heavy food.

SUPER QUICK FLAVORFUL KETO SOUP

Busy evening or empty fridge? Not a problem. I have a solution for you.

Frozen broth, bouillon cubes and eggs are normally somewhere in the kitchen at all times. And that is all you need.

And an extra 3 seconds to break and whip the eggs. That’s it.

Your best ever keto egg drop soup is born. And it is the tastiest deliciousness you can serve even to your kids.

Our recipe is a perfect replacement for authentic egg drop soup or even hot and sour soup, if you add a few more ingredients.

LOW CARB EGG DROP SOUP MAGIC DISCOVERY

This recipe has made it on our , and was first discovered by my daughter, who went to a friend for a play date.

Came home and all she could talk about was the best soup she ever had.Mentioned a few times that the soup is so delicious, she will eat it every day.

After a few phone calls with my friend, who told me it was a simple broth, which my daughter does not like in our house, my friends mentioned adding an egg into it.

An egg? In the broth?

GLUTEN FREE EGG RIBBONS

That is how our own vegetarian egg “ribbons” recipe at home was discovered. And you can make this recipe as well even if you are not on a keto diet.

Our egg drop soup is so easy, even a kid can make it.

BONE BROTH HOMEMADE EGG DROP SOUP

And that’s where the magic happened. This simple egg inside a bone broth made it unforgettable and LOVED forever.

This really is a few seconds Keto Egg Drop Soup.

And all that was just 1 additional egg. Just one simple egg, and she loves my broth again.

BENEFITS OF EGG DROP SOUP

Great health benefits arise from this low carb version of egg drop soup, as the base is a nutritious homemade broth, filled with Collagen, Minerals, Vitamins and Fatty Acids.

Broth or bouillon as a base of this recipe, has got so many health benefits one would be surprised.

From my childhood till now, anytime one is sick, boiling a cup of homemade broth helps greatly every single time.

I love it, my husband loves it, but my daughter …. Not so much.

But this recipe has changed it all.

IS EGG DROP SOUP KETO FRIENDLY? This one is. The problem with many of the egg drop soups is that they are always filled with starch to make them a bit creamier. But if you just use an egg and mix it well, you do not need any thickener at all to enjoy it fully. Our egg drop soup is the perfect solution instead of the traditional Chinese soup recipe. Super low in carbs. WHAT IS THE NUTRITION OF LOW CARB SOUP? The nutrition values are exceptional as well. With low sodium a bowl of this soup will get you only 1 gram of carbohydrates and 88 calories, but supply you with 8 grams of protein and 6 grams of fat. Really super low carb egg drop soup recipe.

HOW TO THICKEN KETO SOUP?

If you really insist and you are not satisfied with only eggs, you can always add a pinch of Xanthan Gum into a hot broth to thicken it. For the magic to happen, with Xanthan Gum, pinch means really just a pinch. Like ¼ of a teaspoon or even less of it.

Be really careful as a little goes a long way. If you add too much Xanthan gum to thicken, you might end up with a gooey thick non-edible sauce.

IS CHINESE EGG DROP SOUP KETO FRIENDLY?

Chinese soup in the restaurant would less likely fall into a keto, especially with net carbs count.

Unless you make it yourself at home and you do know what you have put inside, it will not be.

Our recipe is an egg drop soup recipe without cornstarch.

Most of the Chinese restaurants are adding not only Glutamine but other starches to make it really tasty. I would not trust that.

One of the first visits to Chinese restaurants, when my daughter was first diagnosed, is a great example.

At that time she was newly diagnosed, so we really had no idea how everything works. Ordered a plain soup to be on a safe side. Plain I mean, really plain. They did not even had to add the chicken or veggies. It was just a clear flavourful water if I can call that so. Simply water.

And O my. Her blood sugar went so high from it, we could not believe it. One learns the lesson and since then we are really cautious.

WHAT IS THE BASE OF EGG DROP SOUP?

The way this egg drop soup is made, I have used in our recipe a Bone broth, which I make on a weekly basis. Have always Mason Jars filled in the Freezer. Since our broth was made in an Instant Pot, would it be acceptable to call our recipe Instant Pot egg drop soup? I am not sure.

HOW TO MAKE EGG DROP SOUP WITHOUT BROTH?

Don’t have a freezer full of homemade broth?

Not a problem. Simply use any broth you have on hand. You can also replace it with bouillon or vegetable cubes.

HOW MANY CARBS ARE IN EGG DROP SOUP?

In keto egg drop soup, carbs are almost non-existent.

If lots of vegetables were added in the process of cooking, some traces of carbs might have stayed. But again as I said, they are really non-existent and do not need to be counted for.

And that means you can eat this egg drop soup the whole day. Day after day. How awesome.

HOW CAN YOU FLAVOR KETO EGG DROP SOUP?

As you can see from our recipe card, this is pretty basic egg drop delicious soup. That is exactly the one we love.

Eggs in the soup acts as a no or low carb pasta, so there is not much you might need. But.

Just in case, you would love to experiment a bit and make it more like a Chinese egg drop soup or more flavorful, here are some versions of egg drop soup which can work:

Keto egg noodles

Homemade chicken pieces

pieces Ginger

Shrimp

Chilli peppers for spiciness – my favorite

Coconut Aminos or Tamari

Bouillon cubes

Soy sauce

Shredded cabbage

Soup noodles

Bok Choi

Green onion

Parsley

QUICK AND EASY KETO EGG DROP SOUP RECIPE

Want to know how easy it is to make this soup? Here it goes. To make our homemade keto egg drop soup recipe takes you just a few minutes or your time.

HOW IS EGG DROP SOUP MADE?

Kitchen gadgets needed:

Cooking Pot

Fork

Glass Jar

Whisk

Ingredients needed:

Bone Broth

Egg

*Exact measurements are listed in the recipe card below.

STEP BY STEP INSTRUCTIONS ON THE QUICKEST EASY EGG DROP SOUP

First step: Eggs

First prepare a glass jar or a bowl where you will be able to whisk eggs.

Second step: Whisk Eggs

Pour one to two eggs into the glass container. Using your whisk, beat the eggs until both egg whites and egg yolks are mixed together into a smooth consistency.

For the best egg drop, I would suggest room temperature eggs.

If you do not own a hand whisk, using a fork should do the trick.

Once both of the eggs are whisked, set them aside.

Third step: Broth

Using your stove, pour broth into the cooking pot and bring the soup to boil.

Once the broth is boiled, set the pot over medium high heat.

Fourth step: Pour

Through the fork as you see in the video, slowly pour the egg into the cooking pot.The egg forms a kind of velvet egg flower look in the bowl.

If you wish, you can let the tasty soup cook a bit more. Now you can add extra ingredients mentioned above in the post.

Fifth step: Mix

After all the egg mixture has been gently poured through the fork, mix it all together and separate clumps in case any have occurred.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

Recipes that pairs well with keto egg drop soup

There are so many keto friendly recipes, you can combine this perfect soup with.

If you are still used to having bread with your soup like in old days, we have a perfect keto farmers bread. It gives you the smell, looks, and texture of real bread, with the additional advantage of being Keto.

Or, our low carb yogurt buns would go perfectly as well.

Another choice could be our cheesy bread bites or crispy garlic keto croutons, which will just add another level to this beautiful soup.

How do you store egg drop soup?

Egg drop soup made on the same day can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

You can also simply freeze your ready-made broth and make it in a few seconds adding whisked eggs in.

Can low carb egg drop soups be frozen?

From my own experience, every time I make a bone or chicken broth, I always freeze 80% of it.

You can freeze the soup by placing it into the Mason Jars. Divide the soup and place straight into the freezer. After that, every time you need it, just take it out the night before. On the day, heat up the soup and add the eggs as per the video. There you have it. So easy.

Quick and Easy Keto Egg Drop Soup Recipe Zuzana Paar 4.64 from 104 votes Quick and Easy Keto Egg Drop Soup Recipe done in seconds is made with only a few ingredients. Learn How To turn an ordinary Bone Broth into flavorful, nutritious, and decadent homemade soup with a simple trick. This Fully Gluten-Free and Low Carb comforting soup can be changed daily with flavors of your needs. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 2 minutes mins Cook Time 5 minutes mins Total Time 7 minutes mins Course Soup-Sauces-Dips Cuisine International See Also Low Carb BBQ Sauce- Our Most Requested Keto Friendly Recipe! Servings 2 Calories 82 kcal Equipment 1 Cooking Pot

1 Fork

1 Glass Jar

1 Whisk Ingredients 2 Cups Bone Broth

2 Eggs

Parsley Instructions Prepare a glass jar or a bowl where you will be able to whisk eggs.

Pour one to two eggs into the glass container. Using your whisk, beat the eggs until both egg whites and egg yolks are mixed together into a smooth consistency.

Using your stove, pour broth into the cooking pot and bring the soup to boil. Once the broth is boiled, set the pot over medium high heat.

Through the fork as you see in the video, slowly pour the egg into the cooking pot.The egg forms a kind of velvet egg flower look in the bowl.

After all the egg mixture has been gently poured through the fork, mix it all together and separate clumps in case any have occurred. Video Notes Thickening – pinch of Xanthan gum added into the soup will thicken it easily. Fork Trick – as you see on the video, letting drip whisked eggs through a fork, makes the egg-like noodles really thin, almost like a Chinese hair noodles. Nutrition Serving: 1gCalories: 82kcalCarbohydrates: 1gProtein: 6gFat: 6gSaturated Fat: 2gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 3gTrans Fat: 0.01gCholesterol: 164mgSodium: 72mgPotassium: 116mgVitamin A: 1260IUVitamin C: 6mgCalcium: 32mgIron: 1mg Disclaimer Please note that nutrient values are estimates only. Variations can occur due to product availability and manner of food preparation. Nutrition may vary based on methods of origin, preparation, freshness of ingredients, and other factors. Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

First Published: March 06, 2018

Last Updated: October 07, 2022

