Quick and Easy Pickled White Onions Recipe (2024)

These tangy and flavorful pickled white onions are perfect for sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more.

Pickling transforms regular white onions into a snappy, crunchy treat you’ll crave.

Quick and Easy Pickled White Onions Recipe (1)

Why You’ll Love This Quick-Pickles Recipe

Bursting with Flavor:Pickled white onions are a flavor explosion with every bite.

Versatile:They add a delightful crunch and tang to various dishes, from burgers and sandwiches to tacos and salads.

Quick pickling:Making your pickled white onions at home is easy. Just a handful of ingredients and a simple process!

What Do Pickled White Onions Taste Like?

Pickled white onions have a bright, tangy flavor with a nice crunch.

The vinegar brine gives them a sour taste, while the salt and sugar add savoriness and balance the acidity.

Basic Ingredients

White onion: The star of the show. White onions have a mild, slightly sweet flavor.

You can use different onions like the sweet Vidalia, Walla Walla, or even the little pearl onions.

Vinegar: The acid that gives pickles their tang.

Different kinds of vinegar will yield different flavors.

Hot water: Softens onions and helps flavors blend.

Sea saltand white sugar: The yin and yang of pickling.

Salt amplifies the other flavors, while sugar balances the vinegar tang.

Whole black pepper or mustard seeds: Adds a subtle warmth and complexity.

Fresh herbs and spices (optional): Feel free to experiment with different herbs and spices!

Cinnamon sticks, dill, thyme, red pepper flakes, and bay leaves can all add exciting notes.

Which vinegar should you use for pickling white onions?

You can use most types of vinegar to pickle white onions quickly.

Here are some excellent options:

Apple cider vinegar – Adds a distinct flavor and mild fruit.

White wine vinegar– Has a mild taste with a touch of sweetness.

Rice vinegar– Provides mellow acidity and subtle sweetness.

Distilled white vinegar is strong and has a clean, bright taste without fruity overtones.

Red wine vinegar: Has a tart flavor.

Malt Vinegar has a similar lemony, nutty, and caramel flavor.

How To Make (step-by-step) – Quick-Pickled Onions

Step 1

Peel the white onions and slice them into rings or half-moons with a thinly sharp knife, depending on your preference.

Quick and Easy Pickled White Onions Recipe (2)

Place the sliced onions in a clean, sterilized jar with the black pepper, salt, and sugar.

Quick and Easy Pickled White Onions Recipe (3)

Step 2

Using a kettle or a small saucepan, heat water to boiling.

Step 3

Add vinegar to the jar with the onions, and carefully pour the hot water, ensuring the onions are fully submerged.

Quick and Easy Pickled White Onions Recipe (4)

Close the jar with the lid and give a good shake to mix.

Let it cool down upside down for a couple of hours at room temperature and refrigerate.

Quick and Easy Pickled White Onions Recipe (5)

For best results, let the onions pickle for 24 hours.

Tips For Making Perfect Pickled Onions

  • Larger onion pieces take longer to pickle and have a more pronounced flavor.

If you prefer a milder pickle, make thin slices.

  • Balance your flavors.

Adjust the salt, sugar, and vinegar to your liking. Some people prefer a sweeter pickle, while others like theirs extra tangy.

  • Use a 1:1 ratio of vinegar to water for ideal acidity.
  • Let it cool upside down so the jar seals tightly, and you can store the onions for much longer.

Just be careful not to create air bubbles.

  • Store in the fridge to maintain crisp texture. Don’t store at room temp!
  • Patience is key.

While it may be tempting to dive into your pickled onions immediately, they are best to marinate for at least 24 hours.

Ideas For Serving

These pickled onions make a great addition to so many dishes.

Here are some creative ideas for incorporating them into your meals:

  • Add a zingy twist to your favorite sandwiches, burgers, or hot dogs by layering pickled white onions on top.

Have you tried on top of avocado toast? Perfect combination!

  • Sprinkle pickled white onions over green salads, or try in this Italian potato salad.

Whether you’re making tacos like this, rockfish tacos, wraps, cheesy taco pockets, air fryer burritos, or pork belly bao buns, pickled white onions make a fantastic topping.

  • Arrange pickled white onions alongside cured meats and cheeses for a stunning charcuterie board.
  • Serve pickled white onions as a tangy condiment alongside meats, like this breaded pork chop.

Storage –How Long Do Refrigerator Pickled Onions Last?

Store your pickled onions in the refrigerator for about 2-3 weeks if the jar is open.

Make sure the onions are always submerged in the pickling liquid.

Unopened jars of pickled white onions keep in the refrigerator for 2-4 months.

FAQ’s

Are pickled white onions the same as red onions?

Pickled white onions and pickled red onions have slightly different flavors.

White onions have a milder taste and a crisp texture compared to red onions, which are sweeter and softer when pickled.

Do you have to soak white onions in salt before pickling?

This step is optional.

Soaking onions in salt can help draw out excess moisture and enhance their crunchiness.

For a crunchier texture, soak the onions in salt water for 30 minutes before pickling.

What variety of onions is best for pickling?

White onions are ideal for pickling due to their mild flavor and firm texture.

However, to create a unique flavor, you can experiment with other onion varieties, such as red onions (also known as purple or blue onions) or shallots.

Can I reuse the pickling brine?

You can reuse the pickling mixture for future batches of pickled vegetables.

Simply strain the brine to remove any onion remnants and store it in a clean, airtight container in the refrigerator.

The flavor will definitely change, so you may need to adjust some things, like vinegar or salt.

I like to use pickling liquids (especially onion) for an easy vinaigrette.

Homemade Pickled White Onion Recipe

Quick and Easy Pickled White Onions Recipe (6)

Yield: 1 jar

Quick pickled onions recipe

Quick and Easy Pickled White Onions Recipe (7)

Discover how to make tangy and delicious pickled white onions with this easy recipe and helpful tips. Perfect for adding a zesty kick to your sandwiches, salads, and more.

Prep Time5 minutes

Pickling Time1 day

Total Time1 day 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 large white onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup white vinegar (apple cider or distilled works well)
  • 1 cup hot water
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • Whole black peppercorns (optional)

Instructions

  1. Peel the onions and slice them into thin half-moon shapes.
  2. Place the sliced onions into a clean sterilized mason jar.
  3. Add the black pepper, salt, and sugar to the jar with the onions.
  4. Heat water in a kettle or pot until boiling.
  5. Pour the vinegar into the jar with the onions.
  6. Carefully pour the hot water into the jar, making sure the onions are fully submerged.
  7. Secure the lid on the jar and shake well to mix.
  8. Let the jar sit upside down for a couple of hours to cool, then refrigerate.

Nutrition Information:

Yield:

4

Serving Size:

1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 38Total Fat: 0gSaturated Fat: 0gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 0gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 1591mgCarbohydrates: 7gFiber: 1gSugar: 5gProtein: 1g

Nutrition is automatically calculated by Nutritionix - please verify all nutrition information independently and consult with a doctor or nutritionist for any and all medical and diet advice.

Did you make this recipe?

Please leave a comment on the blog or share a photo on Instagram and tag thebellavita_blog

Things To Remember When Pickling Vegetables And Fruits

There are a few key points to keep in mind when pickling:

  • Always use fresh produce: The fresher your veggies or fruits, the better your pickles will be.
  • Sterilize your jars: You can boil them for 10 minutes or run them through a hot dishwasher cycle. This will prevent any unwanted bacteria from spoiling your pickles.

More onion recipes:

Air Fryer Onion Rings – if you love onions, you’ll also love these onion rings, which are healthier than classic fried onion rings.

Air Fryer Onions – the best way to make sliced onion.

Quick and Easy Pickled White Onions Recipe (2024)

FAQs

What's the best vinegar to pickle onions? ›

I particularly like a mix of white wine and rice vinegar, and apple cider vinegar and white vinegar are a fun tangy combination. These variations are great, but they're totally optional; your quick pickled onions will be delicious even if you stick to the basic recipe!

Do you have to soak onions in salt before pickling? ›

Now roll your bald onions in salt and leave in a bowl overnight, rinsing the salt away in the morning before patting dry. Although this stage is optional, the salt-and-rinse method will extract moisture from within the onion and you will be rewarded with a crisper, crunchier, firmer pickle in the long run.

Can you pickle white onions instead of red? ›

White onions have a milder flavor compared to red onions but still work well for pickling. Try a different vinegar. Instead of red wine vinegar, use apple cider vinegar for a slightly sweeter and fruitier taste or white wine vinegar for a more delicate flavor. Avoid aged vinegar like balsamic.

How long do pickled onions last in vinegar? ›

Pour over the warm vinegar and seal. Cool, then chill and leave to pickle for 2 hrs. Will keep for 6 months unopened, or 2 weeks in the fridge once opened.

Should you use white vinegar or apple cider vinegar for pickles? ›

Apple cider vinegar made from fermented apple juice is a good choice for many pickles. It has a mellow, fruity flavor that blends well with spices. But it will darken most vegetables and fruits. Cider vinegar may be substituted for white vinegar of the same acidity.

What kind of white vinegar for pickling? ›

Pickling vinegar can be found at most supermarkets in the condiment aisle. Just look for distilled white vinegar, cider vinegar, wine vinegar, or malt vinegar with a minimum acetic acid content of 5%.

Should onions be cooked before pickling? ›

Blanching also kills many common microbes and that are also eating your food. If you are making pickles that will be refrigerated and eaten soon after they are made, then you Might be OK skipping the blanching process. But if are making food you want to last safely, then it's a step you don't want to miss.

How long should you leave onions to pickle? ›

Pack the onions into clean, sterilized jars. Pour over the hot vinegar mixture to fill the jars, and check there are no air pockets. Seal the jars and leave to cool. The onions will be ready to eat after about 1 month or better if kept for 2.

Why do you boil onions before pickling? ›

That said, the two main reasons that people boil their liquid for pickled onions are: 1) for canning purposes or to make them last longer. 2) to help the liquid get absorbed into the onions faster.

Are pickled white onions good for you? ›

In terms of heart health, pickled onions may contribute to lower cholesterol levels and reduced blood pressure. The antioxidants, anti-inflammatory compounds, and potential blood sugar regulation properties of onions all play a role in supporting cardiovascular health.

How to pickle quickly? ›

Quick pickles are made by adding hot brine to fresh veggies and letting them sit in the fridge. You can eat them almost immediately for a crunchy, lightly flavored snack, but they're best if you give them at least 24 hours. For true pickle flavor, wait a week.

Why do pickled onions go bad? ›

Temperature, light, and humidity can all affect how long your home-canned pickled onions last, so be sure to store them somewhere that is dark and dry with a cool, even temperature. Fluctuations that can lead to freezing or overheating will cause them to go bad prematurely, so choose your storage location carefully.

Is it OK to eat lots of pickled onions? ›

Pickled onions, for example, can be a beneficial part of a healthy diet. The pickling process does use a large amount of salt and sugar, but when eaten in moderation and considering the fact that pickled vegetables retain their nutritional values, they can be included in your diet.

Why are my pickled onions slimy? ›

Cloudy brine, an off smell, or if the onions become mushy, slimy or discolored are signs that they have gone bad. If the jar is bulging, leaking, or if it spurts liquid upon being opened, these are indications that dangerous bacteria may be present and the pickled onions should not be consumed.

Which vinegar is best for quick pickling? ›

Distilled white vinegar is the most commonly used, because it has a clean, crisp flavor that retains the produce's original taste and color best. Apple cider vinegar lends a milder, sweeter flavor if you don't mind the darker color. White wine, red wine and champagne vinegar all are great to use with pickling.

Is there a difference between pickling vinegar and white vinegar? ›

Pickling vinegar is more acidic than regular vinegar. It makes pickles crispier and their shelf life longer.

Are onions pickled in vinegar good for you? ›

Pickled red onions can be part of a healthy diet. Adding fermented foods to your diet helps with a healthy gut.

Why soak onions in vinegar? ›

You can get rid of the strong taste by soaking sliced onions in ice water for 20 to 30 minutes or by sprinkling them with an acid such as vinegar. Onions soaked in ice water will get very crisp while those sprinkled with vinegar will soften a bit, but they will lose the strong taste and become sweeter.

