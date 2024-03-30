Quinoa Recipes: Healthy Quinoa & Veggie Salad (2024)

We love Healthy Quinoa Recipes — quinoa is such a great superfood that is filling, packed with protein, and the perfect canvas for adding to so many different recipes! Today I’m sharing some of our favorite healthy quinoa recipes and bonus — a brand new one: this nutritious Quinoa and Veggie Salad is packed with good-for-you ingredients and a honey-lime dressing.

Healthy Quinoa Recipes: Quinoa Salads

It’s no secret that we adore quinoa on this site. And luckily, so does my whole family; we eat it in our house all the time. Come over to dinner at my home during the week and there’s a good chance there’s a quinoa recipe on the table!

This quinoa salad is one of our go-to recipes, among many others. Here’s a list of our favorite quinoa salads (pick through your favorite flavors for some great meal inspiration!):

Quinoa Recipes: Savory Quinoa Entree recipes

And quinoa isn’t just delicious in salads; we love it in so many savory applications. Here are our favorite dinnertime healthy quinoa recipes:

So what’s the deal with healthy quinoa recipes, anyway?

Not only do I think quinoa tastes amazing, but it’s also considered a superfood – meaning it’s exceptionally nutritious for you. It is high in fiber and protein and one of the most nutrient-dense carbohydrate sources. Plus it contains all 9 amino acids! That makes it a complete protein–on a par with meat for how it supports good nutrition.

Many people use it as a substitute for white rice, and the great thing is that it’s much more nutritious than regular white rice: it has fewer calories and carbohydrates, with much more fiber and protein. All good things! It also pairs exceptionally well with a lot of dishes, and can be right at home in a variety of meals – such as this salad recipe I’m sharing today!

QUICK TIP Quinoa isn’t actually a grain at all. It is actually a pseudo-grain — a seed.

Healthy Quinoa and Veggie Salad

Now that we’ve talked about quinoa and quinoa recipes, let’s dive into this particular quinoa recipe — a nutritious veggie salad with quinoa in it!

My number one tip for making quinoa recipes where you want chilled quinoa (salads!) is to prepare the quinoa ahead of time. With cooked and cooled quinoa ready to add to the salad, the prep time goes quickly. Waiting for quinoa to fully cook, steam, and cool is easy enough but time-consuming. So….get that part done in advance!

That said, if you’re making the quinoa at the same time you’re making this particular salad, here’s how to speed up the process for quinoa cooling: Spread the cooked and fluffed quinoa on a sheet pan in one even layer. Slide the sheet pan in the fridge (or freezer) for 10-15 minutes or until cooled to room temperature.

Healthy Quinoa Recipes (Tips)

New to quinoa? Try some of these tips for success:

Make sure to rinse the quinoa before cooking it . Quinoa has a natural coating calledsaponinwhich can make it taste bitter. Pour the uncooked quinoa in a fine-mesh strainer and rinse under cold water for 30 seconds to a minute. Want to skip this step? Some quinoa comes pre-rinsed; check the package to see if that is mentioned.

. Quinoa has a natural coating calledsaponinwhich can make it taste bitter. Pour the uncooked quinoa in a fine-mesh strainer and rinse under cold water for 30 seconds to a minute. Allow time for the quinoa to steam . Once the liquid is absorbed, don’t rush to cool the quinoa. Instead, let it stand (covered) for at least 10 minutes (up to 15 or 20). Letting the quinoa stand allows the quinoa to fully “pop” and ensures it doesn’t end up watery or mushy.

. Once the liquid is absorbed, don’t rush to cool the quinoa. Instead, let it stand (covered) for at least 10 minutes (up to 15 or 20). Letting the quinoa stand allows the quinoa to fully “pop” and ensures it doesn’t end up watery or mushy. If the quinoa has cooked through, but there is still liquid in the pot, make sure to drain off that liquid . Alternatively, if the quinoa has not cooked through (the grains haven’t visibly popped), but the liquid has absorbed, add a few more tablespoons of liquid.

. Alternatively, if the quinoa has not cooked through (the grains haven’t visibly popped), but the liquid has absorbed, add a few more tablespoons of liquid. While it may seem like a lot of healthy quinoa recipes are missing protein, quinoa is actually loaded with it . One cup of cooked quinoa has 24 grams of protein.

. One cup of cooked quinoa has 24 grams of protein. Don’t forget to season quinoa. Just like everything else we cook, salt is hugely important to making flavors come alive. A little salt goes a long way for flavor in the quinoa and the salad as a whole. The salad will taste under-seasoned if the quinoa isn’t seasoned.

Quinoa Salad Variation Tips

Add some meat. This salad is vegetarian by default, but feel free to grill some chicken to serve on the side or to chop up and put on top of the salad. It isn’t necessary to add meat to the salad; it’s actually loaded with protein even without meat, thanks to the quinoa and black beans!

This salad is vegetarian by default, but feel free to to serve on the side or to chop up and put on top of the salad. It isn’t necessary to add meat to the salad; it’s actually loaded with protein even without meat, thanks to the quinoa and black beans! Other topping ideas : Roasted red pepper, fresh sweet pepper, roasted pepita (pumpkin) seeds, matchstick carrots.

: Roasted red pepper, fresh sweet pepper, roasted pepita (pumpkin) seeds, matchstick carrots. Change up the herbs. If you aren’t a fan of cilantro or green onions, you can replace one with the other to only have one herb in the salad. Chopped parsley also makes a good alternate herb.

Quinoa Salad Storage

Unfortunately, this salad doesn’t sit very well with the dressing and avocado mixed in. If you aren’t planning to eat the entire salad at one sitting, toss and add dressing to only what you’ll be eating at this time. If you keep the dressing separate, you can store this salad in the fridge for up to 3 days (with the exception of the avocado). The avocado browns and takes on an odd texture, so I add half the avocado one day and place the other half in a plastic bag (squeeze some lemon or olive oil on the exposed side) in the fridge until I’m ready to prepare another serving.

QUICK TIP While a lot of healthy quinoa recipes store nicely, quinoa salads are tricky since the quinoa continues to absorb the dressing and becomes bloated.