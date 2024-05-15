Orzo with Brown Butter and Cinnamon + Winners of tsp spice contest • Steamy Kitchen Recipes Giveaways (2024)

Guys! Gals! Androids! I have something SO AWESOME to share with you…

and I’m not gonna.

just yet.

maybe in a couple of days.

I know, I’m a tease. But would you expect anything less from Steamy Kitchen?

In the meantime, I wanted to share a how decisions get made in the Steamy household.

How The Steamy Household Decides What to Eat

5pm weeknight, asks family: “What other side dish would you guys like for supper? We’re having tonight with some .”

says, “Oh cool, I love . We’ve been eating so much lately that it’s nice for a change.How about some

replies, “Ok. well, it’s 5pm and I can’t really make in time for supper.* How about just plain ? Kids, what do you want to eat?”

“ ”

“ ”

“Kids. We can’t have for supper. Are you crazy? Pick something else.”

“ “Vanilla Garlic’s Cinnamon Chocolate Cupcakes!”

“Yeah! ”

“Cool. ”

(SIGH). How can I satisfy all?

Recipe from Epicurious GF-Adaptable: substitute orzo with GF pasta 1 pound orzo

1/2 stick (1/4 cup) unsalted butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tsp kosher salt

1/4 lemon

3/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley (from 2 bunches) Cook orzo in a 6- to 8-quart pot of boiling salted water until tender. While orzo cooks, melt butter in a small heavy skillet over moderately low heat, then simmer until golden brown with a nutty aroma, about 5 minutes. Remove skillet from heat, then stir in oil, cinnamon, and pepper. Drain orzo in a colander, then return to pot and add brown-butter mixture, scraping up any brown bits from bottom of skillet, and parsley. Toss until combined well and season with salt and a squeeze of lemon.

*(YES I KNOW, Jeff and Zoe, if I had some dough in the refrigerator, I surely could have gotten laid tonight by by just seducing him with a beautiful loaf of .)

***

And now for the winners of the tsp spice giveaway !

Three winners will get some beautiful spices. Winners were randomly chosen by The Psychic Science nifty random number generator.

Drumroll….please…(sound of envelope being ripped open)

The first winner who is….on the next page.

[hee hee – I just did a “ryan seacrest!”]

Contestant #115, who will recieve tsp spices



Sun Shine:

Sun Shine contains one can each of organic lemon zest and organic orange zest. Each spice can contains 12 one-teaspoon packets. Organic lemon zest and organic orange zest infuse your cooking with a kiss of sunshine. $16.

# 115 claudia at ‘cook eat FRET’ Says: February 26th, 2008 at 11:51 pm thyme, garlic, salt and pepper

add cauliflower and cream

mash

oh my!.

And our next winner is….

Commenter #42 who wins tsp spices:

Sweet Heat: Sweet Heat contains one can each of true cinnamon from Saigon and crushed ancho chiles. Each spice can contains 12 one-teaspoon packets. Sweet Heat is an age-old taste sensation made dazzlingly new. Awaken your senses with the delicate flavor of true cinnamon and ancho chile. Teaspoon packets allow you to use them singly or together. $16.

# 42 Lisa Says: February 26th, 2008 at 2:27 pm Cumin, coriander, turmeric and a tiny pinch of cinnamon. Not only does it taste great – the color is beautiful too!

Hey Lisa and Claudia- you guys should get together and swap some spice packets, because my absolute favorite combo for tsp spices is Orange Zest and Ancho Chile!

The final winner is of the spice giveaway is…..

Contestant #218 who will get:



Savoir Fare:

Contains one can each of organic marjoram and organic sage. Each can contains 12 one-teaspoon packets. For knowing cooks, marjoram and sage are a deliciously compatible pair. Team them up to season a bread stuffing or pork sausage. Try them separately to flavor meat loafs, soups or bean dishes. Continental chefs have long savored both of these herbs. Now it’s your turn. Bon appetit! $16.



# 218 amy purple Says:

February 29th, 2008 at 3:07 pm That is some fancy packaging for spices! I’m probably more of a Basil or Parsley person, but I on the last dish I made for my husband’s lunch, I used Ginger and Curry. Do you have an orange tree? That photo just makes me want to suck the juice out of one of those orange slices!

Congrats winners! Email me directly at jaden@steamykitchen.com with your name, address and phone number for shipment!