Orzo with Brown Butter and Cinnamon + Winners of tsp spice contest • Steamy Kitchen Recipes Giveaways (2024)

Guys! Gals! Androids! I have something SO AWESOME to share with you…
and I’m not gonna.
just yet.
maybe in a couple of days.
I know, I’m a tease. But would you expect anything less from Steamy Kitchen?
In the meantime, I wanted to share a how decisions get made in the Steamy household.
How The Steamy Household Decides What to Eat
5pm weeknight, asks family: “What other side dish would you guys like for supper? We’re having tonight with some .”
says, “Oh cool, I love . We’ve been eating so much lately that it’s nice for a change.How about some
replies, “Ok. well, it’s 5pm and I can’t really make in time for supper.* How about just plain ? Kids, what do you want to eat?”
“”
“”
“Kids. We can’t have for supper. Are you crazy? Pick something else.”
“ “Vanilla Garlic’s Cinnamon Chocolate Cupcakes!”
(SIGH). How can I satisfy all?
GF-Adaptable: substitute orzo with GF pasta
1 pound orzo
1/2 stick (1/4 cup) unsalted butter
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 tsp kosher salt
1/4 lemon
3/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley (from 2 bunches)
Cook orzo in a 6- to 8-quart pot of boiling salted water until tender. While orzo cooks, melt butter in a small heavy skillet over moderately low heat, then simmer until golden brown with a nutty aroma, about 5 minutes. Remove skillet from heat, then stir in oil, cinnamon, and pepper. Drain orzo in a colander, then return to pot and add brown-butter mixture, scraping up any brown bits from bottom of skillet, and parsley. Toss until combined well and season with salt and a squeeze of lemon.
*(YES I KNOW, Jeff and Zoe, if I had some dough in the refrigerator, I surely could have gotten laid tonight by by just seducing him with a beautiful loaf of .)
***
And now for the winners of the tsp spice giveaway!
Three winners will get some beautiful spices. Winners were randomly chosen by The Psychic Science nifty random number generator.
Drumroll….please…(sound of envelope being ripped open)
The first winner who is….on the next page.
[hee hee – I just did a “ryan seacrest!”]
Contestant #115, who will recieve tsp spices
Sun Shine:
Sun Shine contains one can each of organic lemon zest and organic orange zest. Each spice can contains 12 one-teaspoon packets. Organic lemon zest and organic orange zest infuse your cooking with a kiss of sunshine. $16.
# 115 claudia at ‘cook eat FRET’ Says:
February 26th, 2008 at 11:51 pm
thyme, garlic, salt and pepper
add cauliflower and cream
mash
oh my!.
And our next winner is….
Commenter #42 who wins tsp spices:
# 42 Lisa Says:
February 26th, 2008 at 2:27 pm
Cumin, coriander, turmeric and a tiny pinch of cinnamon. Not only does it taste great – the color is beautiful too!
Hey Lisa and Claudia- you guys should get together and swap some spice packets, because my absolute favorite combo for tsp spices is Orange Zest and Ancho Chile!
The final winner is of the spice giveaway is…..
Contestant #218 who will get:
# 218 amy purple Says:
February 29th, 2008 at 3:07 pm
That is some fancy packaging for spices! I’m probably more of a Basil or Parsley person, but I on the last dish I made for my husband’s lunch, I used Ginger and Curry.
Do you have an orange tree? That photo just makes me want to suck the juice out of one of those orange slices!
Congrats winners! Email me directly at jaden@steamykitchen.com with your name, address and phone number for shipment!
DmOrtega on 1/29/09 at 2:20 pm
I got a kick out of your dinner scenario. It’s pretty much the same in my house. =)
I’m printing out the orzo recipe because it just sounds so good.
P.S. When is your book being published? Don’t forget to give us a heads-up!!!
pen and paper on 3/27/08 at 3:56 am
Psh, whatevs. Chocolate is a TOTALLY legit choice for dinner, especially when preceded with chocolate and followed by chocolate, with some chocolate on the side.
Mmm.
For serious though, I can’t wait to try this recipe. I have some orzo that’s been pouting in my cupboard for weeks and I finally know how to put it to use! I’ll just have to think of a (relatively) light main dish to balance all that lovely, lovely butter.
Jaime on 3/14/08 at 12:28 am
i just found your blog! it’s such a fun read! 🙂 if my husband were to read this he would comment: “Look! another white guy who was smart enough to snag a hot asian!” LOL
Tarah on 3/13/08 at 1:34 pm
Ahaha, I love this entry. So cute; And the food looks delicious. I will defiantly try :]
canarygirl on 3/6/08 at 7:38 am
OMG what a hilarious post, Jaden! The orzo looks amazing, too. 🙂 Congratulations spice winners!! 🙂
katy on 3/5/08 at 10:22 pmSee AlsoSlow Cooker Bean Soup Recipe with Quinoa & Sweet PotatoesQuinoa Recipes: Healthy Quinoa & Veggie SaladMom's Famous Nutty Date & Coconut Granola Recipe - Simply Quinoa6 Healthy Taco Recipes That Taste Better Than The Real Thing
hilarious! i am sitting here eating bread with nutella for dinner, so i am about one step up from your kids. 🙂
Karina on 3/5/08 at 1:02 pm
I love the visual storytelling. And isn’t chocolate a vegetable? 😉
Deborah on 3/4/08 at 4:31 pm
I am always looking for ways to use orzo. Yum!
Mike on 3/4/08 at 4:12 pm
lol, great insight into the decision process.
The orzo sounds like a great treat. I used to have something similar growing up, and I always loved it….there was always room for orzo!
Rahul on 3/4/08 at 11:17 am
When I first read the post, I thought the link for the cupcakes went to a recipe for vanilla-garlic-cinnamon-chocolate cupcakes. Now *that* sounds like a delicious treat!
Jaden, your blog is awesome, and thanks for the intro to Vanilla Garlic!
Brave Sir Robin on 3/4/08 at 11:56 am
I made the Ginger and Coriander chicken recipe you posted, it was terrific.
(Ok – I cheated a little, I added shallots and enriched the sauce with butter, but other than that i followed it exactly.)
The kids loved it! Served it on couscous.
Thanks!
amy purple on 3/4/08 at 9:56 am
Oh my goodness – thanks so much Jaden!
Suzana on 3/4/08 at 8:56 am
oh my. Loved the post – you’re too funny!! The Orzo with brown butter and cinnamon sounds awesome too. 😉
Congrats guys on winning beautiful spices!
Donald on 3/4/08 at 5:45 am
Am I missing something? I don’t understand. Why exactly can’t we have chocolate with the chicken?
And I really wanted those spices! Oh well, congrats to all the winners. I’ll be using my marjoram that my mom bequeathed me.
Great orzo recipe. How curious, cinnamon…
sia on 3/4/08 at 4:53 am
LOL @the decision made at SK household :))
AppetiteforChina on 3/4/08 at 4:34 am
That photo story was hilarious. Too cute.
Suganya on 3/4/08 at 2:12 am
At least your family agrees on something. Lucky, you are.
Suji on 3/4/08 at 1:38 am
I think your blog hits it on the spot to the term “Food p*rn” in literal terms ;);). I mean, come on, how many of us can think of seducing our guys with fresh baked loaf of bread ( make it French if you will ;)). Fun to see Scott’s taking kids’ side when it comes to cup cakes..lol
scrapper al on 3/3/08 at 11:42 pm
I love today’s posting, too funny! And congrats to the winners!
Amrita on 3/3/08 at 9:46 pm
hhahaha! WHAT a fantastic way of posting! I love it!
Heather on 3/3/08 at 9:05 pm
You are such a card! I love that pictoral. Cracked my sh*t up.
Kevin on 3/3/08 at 9:08 pm
Looks good. Cinnamon orzo sounds interesting. I will have to try it.
kate on 3/3/08 at 7:56 pm
thats a really beautiful tray u have presented the rice in. Congrats to the winners …
and speaking of ur surprise … u preggy ??? haha thought i’d freak u out instead !!
LaurieL on 3/3/08 at 6:59 pm
1) you’re such a great, creative story teller, 2) you have a hot husband, and 3) I want kids (someday, not quite yet) as hilariously photogenic as yours!
Amy on 3/3/08 at 4:02 pm
Hahaha… I vote for the cupcakes! Jk! I will eat anything with browned butter. Mmmm mm!
Mansi on 3/3/08 at 4:54 pm
That’s one nicely-packaged post jaden!:) I so love your sense of humor:)
congrats to all the winners, and looking forward to an aromatic blogosphere!!:D
mimi on 3/3/08 at 1:31 pm
was all ready to get the recipe for a delish looking orzo side, but then cracked up at that little decision making re-cap! love the kids’ poses!! and love that dough in the fridge = getting laid! 🙂
Meeta on 3/3/08 at 11:57 am
Now that orzo looks soooo good. i think I could make this to satisfy my boys too.
Jandi on 3/3/08 at 10:48 am
I love the rebus-style post! That text-and-photo style of writing would make a great children’s cookbook, doncha think? It is something you could do in your spare time (insert insane laughter here!) Jaden 😉
chunky on 3/3/08 at 10:24 am
i enjoyed the comic strip very much…if i may call it that. thank you for making my day!
Jen on 3/3/08 at 10:08 am
Jaden, I’ve tagged you! http://jenyu.net/blog/2008/02/29/wheres-the-love/
wmw on 3/3/08 at 5:50 am
I have problems deciding where to eat and what to eat everyday, let alone what to cook! It’s quite a process we go through daily.
Reply
Funny, Rita!
Hey Jaden, speaking of chocolate: You can use the regular no-knead dough to make Nutella bread, too!
mochachocolata rita on 3/3/08 at 1:43 am
decision making process:
me: so who’s gonna cook tonight?
xx: you, i have no idea, no inspiration, nothing
me: ok, we’re having beef then
xx: beef..ok, how will u do the beef?
me: saute with blablabla
xx: ok, sounds good, i’m gonna cook it
me: wat the….!@##$%$@$#!!! tat was MY idea
xx: no! tat was MY idea!!!
—-at the supermarket—–
me: so, we’re getting beef eh? will$25 be enough?
xx: yeah, no no make it 30
me: look at those braided chicken chops, only $10!!!
xx: wow!!!!!! and they are NOT expired!!!
both: ok we’re having chicken chops tonight
Jenny on 3/3/08 at 12:56 am
Adorable! And the orzo recipe looks great.
courtney on 3/2/08 at 11:44 pm
So cute. You guys make a beautiful family.
Jessica H. on 3/2/08 at 5:32 pm
That orzo looks awesome! I bet the cinnamon adds a nice flavor.
Susan at Sticky,Gooey,Creamy,Chewy on 3/2/08 at 6:26 pm
Very clever! I love it! I’ve made an orzo kugel that is similar, except it also has eggs and cream too.
JEP on 3/2/08 at 6:24 pm
Amazing post & photos! Sooo much suspense to finally reading the lucky winners!
Melinda on 3/2/08 at 5:28 pm
Hershey’s chocolate isn’t a food group? Darn.
Love the post!
RecipeGirl on 3/2/08 at 5:24 pm
Very cute 🙂
Rivka on 3/2/08 at 5:01 pm
Love the post! It reminds me of madlibs — too funny.
argus on 3/2/08 at 4:05 pm
Like you, I’m the boss in the kitchen. I decide what the two of us eat — unless it’s his birthday. ^_^
kat on 3/2/08 at 3:11 pm
cool post! and congratulations to the winners!
Shankari on 3/2/08 at 1:41 pm
waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah! I did not win….:(
Reply
I love this post! You’re too funny. It sounds like something that would happen around my house – no one helps me pick something to cook! And everyone wants to each chocolate instead, too! 🙂
claudia at 'cook eat FRET' on 3/2/08 at 1:12 pm
lisa? i’ll swap some packets with you! just let me know… then we can make something great and impress jaden!!!
Reply
Oh you lucky winners! Congratulations!
But we’re all winners with this recipe. Yum!
daphne on 3/2/08 at 11:58 am
well done to all the winners! and love your write up Jaden! Cracks me up-especially the hershey’s bit.
megan on 3/2/08 at 11:52 am
The orzo recipe looks great! I’ll try it tonight with my chicken.
Unless I get over ruled and we have Hershey’s.
P.S. Your husband is cute!
