6 Healthy Taco Recipes That Taste Better Than The Real Thing (2024)

Let’s face it — tacos are always a good idea. They’re quick, flavorful, and easy to customize! Load them up with your favorite protein — like shredded chicken, flaky salmon, grilled shrimp, or veggies and black beans — then round them off with your favorite toppings and dressings. Sounds easy enough, right?! Well, it is — with a little caveat. Although tacos are fully capable of being part of a healthy diet, not all tacos are healthy. In fact, if you’re ordering out, there’s a good chance your taco is full of refined fats and sugar, excess sodium, and filler ingredients. The good news? Whipping up homemade healthy tacos is easier than ever. And we’re sharing how to do it with simple tips and tricks.

Ahead, the healthiest taco hacks. Plus, six flavor-loaded taco recipes to get you inspired and salivating! Taco Tuesday, we’re coming for you!

Here’s How to Make Healthy Tacos

First, we’re breaking down how to create healthy tacos that still taste amazing and that you’ll actually look forward to enjoying.

#1 Make it Protein-Packed

Make protein the star taco ingredient, and build the rest of your recipe around that! Protein is satiating, meaning it will keep you fuller for longer and reduce cravings for sugar and other hyper-palatable foods. Opt for leaner protein options that are lower in calories and saturated fat.

Shredded chicken, salmon, ground turkey, shrimp, beans, and chickpeas are all great options!

#2 Load It Up With Veggies

Next, fill your taco with all the veggies! Shredded lettuce, fresh tomato, cilantro, sauteed veggies like sweet onion, bell pepper, and mushrooms… there are so many flavorful and nutritious options to choose from.

#3 Choose Your Toppings Wisely

As for the other toppings (and sauces)… choose wisely! Go easy on toppings rich in calories, fat, and dairy, such as shredded cheese, queso, sour cream, or crema sauces.

#4 Modify To Meet Your Dietary Needs

Don’t be afraid to make your taco:

Gluten-free

Dairy-free

Refined sugar-free

Free of refined or unhealthy fats

There are so many ways to modify your ingredient list without skimping on flavor.

Pro Tip: Call on Healthy Swaps

Already have a favorite taco recipe? Whether you’re ordering out or cooking at home, you can always modify the recipe or menu item with healthy swaps to add an even healthier spin!

Here are some of our go-to ways to swap out unhealthy taco ingredients for something equally as delicious but much more nourishing.

Mashed avocado or homemade guac vs. sour cream

DIY taco seasoning vs. store-bought seasoning

Grilled or sauteed veggies (like bell pepper and onion) vs. cheese or fried veggies

Lettuce leaves or stuffed sweet potatoes vs. regular taco shells

Zucchini chips vs. tortilla chips

Dairy-free cashew cream sauce vs. sour cream or crema

Love Tacos? You Need These Six Healthy Taco Recipes in Your Life

#1Loaded Fish Taco Bowl with Avocado & Lime Slaw

Made with lean cod and flavored with a honey lime dressing, these avocado fish taco bowls will be your new favorite dish.

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Ingredients:

1 ½ lbs (~ 6 oz) wild-caught cod filets

Chili Lime Fish Seasoning

1 lime, juiced

2-3 tsp chili powder

½ tsp ground cumin

1-2 tbsp lime juice

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp smoked paprika

Avocado oil, to heat

Avocado Lime Slaw

3 ½ cups shredded cabbage or coleslaw mix

¼ cup cilantro

1 lime, juiced (~ ¼ cup)

½ – 1 tbsp honey

3 tbsp Greek yogurt

3 tbsp mashed avocado

½ tsp garlic powder

4 green onions, sliced

Sea salt & black pepper, to taste

To serve

Avocado

Fresh cilantro

Grain-free tortillas, optional

Directions:

Step #1: Squeeze the lime juice onto the fish. Then, in a small bowl, combine the fish seasoning ingredients and mix until well combined. Sprinkle on the fish, then let marinate for 10-15 minutes.

Step #2: Meanwhile, stir together the Greek yogurt, avocado, honey, lime juice, and seasonings to create the dressing for the slaw. Toss with the cilantro, cabbage, and green onions. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside.

Step #3: Preheat the grill or broiler to medium-high heat.

Step #4: Place the marinated fish on a piece of foil and place on the grill/broiler. Grill/broil for 6-8 minutes or until flaky.

Step #5: Top fish with slaw and add-ons of choice, such as avocado and cilantro.

#2 Black Bean Zucchini Tacos with Greek Yogurt Avocado Sauce

When you want to bulk up your meal without the calories or sugar, turn to zucchini. It’s packed with fiber and water and makes the perfect complement to avocado and black beans!

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

14 oz canned black beans, drained and rinsed

1 tbsp olive or avocado oil

8 grain or gluten-free tortillas

Zucchini Taco Filling

2 zucchinis (or summer squash), chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp chili powder

½ tsp smoked paprika

¼ tsp ground coriander

Sea salt & black pepper, to taste

Greek Yogurt Avocado Sauce

1 cup unsweetened plain Greek yogurt

flesh from 1 ripe avocado

1-2 tbsp lime juice

2-3 tbsp cilantro, chopped

Sea salt and black pepper, to taste

1 jalapeno pepper, diced (optional)

Drizzle avocado oil, optional

Directions:

Step #1: In a medium bowl, mix the zucchini, cumin, chili powder, smoked paprika, coriander, salt, and pepper. Set aside.

Step #2: In another bowl, prepare the Greek yogurt sauce. Combine all ingredients together, and mix until well combined.

Step #3: Next, heat the olive or avocado oil over medium high heat. Add the zucchini and cook on one side for 3-4 minutes until slightly charred. Flip and cook on the other side. Remove and set aside. Add the black beans and cook 2-3 minutes until warm.

Step #4: Heat tortillas of choice on the grill or stove top. Stuff with zucchini, black beans, and Greek yogurt avocado dressing, and any additional toppings of choice.

#3 Vegetarian Black Bean & Sweet Potato Tacos

These healthy and hearty vegetarian black bean tacos — made with sweet potato and black beans — are the perfect nourishing meal. Bursting with flavor from cinnamon and cumin, for comfort food made healthy!

Ingredients:

1 sweet potato, cubed (option to sub with butternut or winter squash)

1 tbsp avocado or coconut oil

1 tsp cumin powder

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp chili powder

¼ tsp ground coriander

sea salt and black pepper, to taste

14 oz canned black beans, drained and rinsed

8 gluten-free or grain-free tortillas

Fresh chopped cilantro, to serve

Avocado or guacamole, to serve

Queso fresco, to serve

Directions:

Step #1: Wash and peel the sweet potato, then cube into 1-inch pieces. Toss in a bowl with cinnamon, cumin, coriander, chili, salt, and pepper. Coat with a drizzle of avocado or coconut oil, and stir until well-combined.

Step #2: Add the remaining oil to a large saute pan and saute the sweet potatoes for 10-12 minutes, stirring frequently, until cooked through. Once cooked, add the black beans to the saucepan and stir until warm and well-combined.

Step #3: Warm the tortillas, then add the black bean and sweet potato mix. Serve with favorite toppings, such as avocado or guacamole, queso fresco, and fresh cilantro. Enjoy!

#4 Sweet Potato & Cauliflower Tacos with Cilantro Lime Yogurt Sauce

Skip the sour cream — enjoy these sweet potato and cauliflower tacos drizzled in a protein-packed Greek yogurt sauce!

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

8 grain-free tortillas (such as Siete, or favorite tortillas of choice)

3 cups cauliflower florets, chopped

2 cups sweet potatoes, cubed

2 tbsp avocado oil

2 tbsp taco seasoning

¼ cup cilantro

Sea salt & black pepper, to taste

¼ cup diced red onion, to serve (optional)

Avocado, to serve

Cilantro Lime Yogurt Sauce

1 cup unsweetened plain Greek yogurt

1 lime (~ ¼ cup), juiced

2-3 tbsp cilantro, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

Jalapeno pepper, diced (optional)

Lime zest (optional)

Directions:

Step #1: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step #2: In a large bowl, add the sweet potatoes and cauliflower florets. Toss with avocado or olive oil until well coated, then coat with taco seasoning. Add mixture to baking sheet, spreading evenly. Bake for 25-35 minutes, stirring halfway through. Cook until golden and crispy.

Step #3: While the vegetables cook, add the yogurt sauce ingredients to a medium-sized bowl. Mix until well combined.

Step #4: When ready to assemble, warm the tortillas. Then, fill each taco with a serving of the veggie mixture and a drizzle of Cilantro Lime Sauce. Serve with any additional toppings, such as avocado and fresh cilantro.

Low in carbs, rich in protein, heavy on flavor! Skip the taco shell and enjoy it right out of the bowl.

Ingredients:

1 cup cauliflower rice

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tbsp taco seasoning

14 oz tofu, extra firm, crumbled

14 oz kidney beans, drained and rinsed

2 tbsp tomato paste

Guacamole, to serve

Cilantro, to serve

Directions:

Step #1: Start by heating the coconut oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and saute for 2 minutes.

Step #2: Next, add the crumbled tofu, kidney beans, tomato paste, and taco seasoning and stir well to combine.

Step #3: Cook for 2 minutes, and then add a tablespoon of water to the pan. Cover and cook for 4 more minutes.

Step #4: Add the cauliflower rice to the bottom of a serving bowl and top with the tofu taco mix.

Step #5: Serve with guacamole and cilantro. Enjoy!

#6 Spinach & Egg White Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast for dinner? Yes, please! Made with protein-packed egg whites and fiber-filled veggies, these savory breakfast tacos are loaded with good-for-you nutrients and can be enjoyed any time of the day. Serve them on your favorite tortilla (option to go grain-free!) and if desired, swap the mozzarella for a dairy-free choice.

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

2 tsp avocado oil

2 grain-free tortillas (we love Siete almond or Cassava flour tortillas)

½ cup egg whites

1 cup spinach

½ cup pre-cooked mixed veggies (such as sweet potato)

2 tbsp low-sodium salsa, to serve

Mozzarella (or dairy-free alternative), to serve

Sliced avocado, to serve

Sea salt & black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Step #1: In a medium skillet, heat avocado oil over medium-high heat. Then, add the spinach and veggies of choice and cook until softened.

Step #2: Add the egg whites to the pan, and scramble with the vegetables until cooked to your liking. Sprinkle with optional mozzarella until melted, and season with salt and pepper.

Step #3: In a separate pan, warm the tortillas. Then, add the egg and veggie scramble. Top with salsa, avocado, and any fresh herbs of choice. Serve with any additional toppings. Enjoy!

Enjoying Healthy Tacos Has Never Been Easier

Healthy eating doesn’t mean we have to give up all of our favorite foods and these six recipes prove that taco night can be healthy and still taste delicious.

So go ahead and make taco Tuesday a regular part of your healthy eating plan — with these healthy taco recipes, healthy eating couldn’t be more delicious!

