Ramen Egg (The Easiest Recipe!) - Rasa Malaysia (2024)

Ramen Eggs - this recipe shows you how to make delicious, runny, and gooey Japanese eggs for ramen perfectly. Super easy, just marinate and boil!
What Are Ramen Eggs?
Japanese ramen eggs…you know those perfectly boiled and marinated eggs with a nicely set egg white but gooey, soft egg yolk that is so creamy and silky that you just can’t get enough?
Yes, they are what I call ramen eggs, because only with Japanese ramen, we can get boiled eggs so refined and so utterly delicious.
I love ramen eggs or ajitsuke tamago, which in Japanese (means “flavored eggs”).
Ingredients for Ramen Soft Boiled Egg
- Baking soda
- Eggs
- Japanese tsuyu or soup base
- Cooking sake
- Mirin
- Soy sauce
Cooking Tips
- Timing is everything, and you have to be very precise when it comes to the cooking time.
- Just one minute could make the eggs under cooked with unset egg white, or overcooked as the egg yolk will be completely set.
- The cooking time also depends on the temperature of the eggs, whether they are straight out of the fridge or at room temperature. My recipe uses room temperature eggs
- Another challenging part of this recipe is the freshness of the eggs as the egg shells might be hard to peel and hence you won’t have pretty eggs if the shells don’t come off easily. For that, I used baking soda while boiling the eggs to make the peeling easier.
- As simple as they look, they do take some time to make. After you boil the eggs, you marinate the egg in the soy sauce mixture overnight or best 24 hours so the eggs taste absolutely flavorful.
Frequently Asked Questions
How Long Can You Keep Ramen Eggs?
You can store the eggs, unopened and sealed, in the fridge for up to 3 days. Throw away the marinade after 12 hours. Reheat in ramen soup to serve.
How Many Calories?
This recipe has 83 calories per serving.
Japanese Ramen Egg
How to make Ramen Eggs - gooey, soft, almost runny egg yolks, ramen eggs are the best. Learn the secret techniques.
By Bee Yinn Low
Yield 6 people
Prep 10 minutes mins
Cook 7 minutes mins
Total 17 minutes mins
Ingredients
- water for boiling
- 1 tablespoon baking soda
- 6 eggs at room temperature
Seasoning Sauce:
- 50 ml Japanese tsuyu or soup base (such as Mizkan Bonito-Flavored Soup Base)
- 50 ml cooking sake
- 25 ml soy sauce or Tamari soy sauce
- 25 ml mirin
Instructions
Combine the water and baking soda in the pot and bring the water to boil. The water level must be deep enough to cover all eggs. When the water boils, add the eggs and cook for 7 minutes.
In a separate pan, add all the ingredients in Seasoning Sauce together. Bring the sauce to boil, then remove from the heat and let cool.
When your eggs are done cooking, plunge them into ice water and leave to sit for 5 minutes. Carefully peel off the shells, while the eggs are still in the water. Make sure you remove the membrane covering the egg white.
In a container or a bag, add the Seasoning Sauce and the eggs. Gently rotate the eggs to make sure they’re evenly covered in the sauce, then leave to stand overnight, or 1 or 2 days in the fridge. When they are ready to serve, slice into halves and serve with ramen or eat as a snack.
Notes
I used room temperature eggs. The eggs are best after 2 days in the fridge. Baking soda helps with the peeling of the eggs so your ramen eggs will be pretty and nice!
Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
Japanese Ramen Egg
Amount Per Serving (6 people)
Calories 83Calories from Fat 36
% Daily Value*
Fat 4g6%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Cholesterol 164mg55%
Sodium 874mg38%
Carbohydrates 3g1%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 6g12%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Notice: Nutrition is auto-calculated, using Spoonacular, for your convenience. Where relevant, we recommend using your own nutrition calculations.