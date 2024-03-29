Ramen Egg (The Easiest Recipe!) - Rasa Malaysia (2024)

Recipe IndexJump to Recipe

Ramen Eggs - this recipe shows you how to make delicious, runny, and gooey Japanese eggs for ramen perfectly. Super easy, just marinate and boil!





Table of Contents What Are Ramen Eggs?

Ingredients for Ramen Soft Boiled Egg

Cooking Tips

Frequently Asked Questions How Long Can You Keep Ramen Eggs?

How Many Calories?

What Dishes to Serve with This Recipe?

What Are Ramen Eggs?

Japanese ramen eggs…you know those perfectly boiled and marinated eggs with a nicely set egg white but gooey, soft egg yolk that is so creamy and silky that you just can’t get enough?

Yes, they are what I call ramen eggs, because only with Japanese ramen, we can get boiled eggs so refined and so utterly delicious.

I love ramen eggs or ajitsuke tamago, which in Japanese (means “flavored eggs”).

Ingredients for Ramen Soft Boiled Egg

Baking soda

Eggs

Japanese tsuyu or soup base

Cooking sake

Mirin

Soy sauce

Cooking Tips

Timing is everything, and you have to be very precise when it comes to the cooking time.

Just one minute could make the eggs under cooked with unset egg white, or overcooked as the egg yolk will be completely set.

The cooking time also depends on the temperature of the eggs, whether they are straight out of the fridge or at room temperature. My recipe uses room temperature eggs

Another challenging part of this recipe is the freshness of the eggs as the egg shells might be hard to peel and hence you won’t have pretty eggs if the shells don’t come off easily. For that, I used baking soda while boiling the eggs to make the peeling easier.

As simple as they look, they do take some time to make. After you boil the eggs, you marinate the egg in the soy sauce mixture overnight or best 24 hours so the eggs taste absolutely flavorful.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Can You Keep Ramen Eggs?

You can store the eggs, unopened and sealed, in the fridge for up to 3 days. Throw away the marinade after 12 hours. Reheat in ramen soup to serve.

How Many Calories?

This recipe has 83 calories per serving.

What Dishes to Serve with This Recipe?

