Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (2024)

Raw Mince Pies Recipe – Vegan & Gluten-free
This is my first Christmas recipe on theblog this year…yay!
Delicious raw/no-bake mince pies that are so easy to make and taste amazingwithout any added sugar, dairy or wheat!
When I first moved to the UK around 11 years ago (my goodness how time flies!) and during my first ever proper Christmas day celebration with myuncles, granddad and cousins, I tried a mince pie for the first time.
Did I like it? NO!
I actually hated it! First of all I found the name so confusing. You would assume a mince pie would contain minced meat, but instead I had a mouth full of raisins, which I wasn’t too keen on. I wasn’t keen on the the flavour and texture overall. Those were the days when my taste buds werestill underdeveloped as I hadn’t experienced anything like that growing up in Iraq.
Having said that, there were a lot of things I ‘hated’ when I first moved here, avocado being one of them…WHAT??
11 years on and I now like almost anything! I’m not a fussy eater at all and there is only afew things I don’t like, mince pies definitely not being one of them!
I have learned to appreciate and come to love all kinds of different flavours and textures. I guess that’s one of the many advantages of being a foodie at heart.
These raw mince pies are so easy to make using ingredients that are easy to find at most supermarkets – no fancy superfoods or trendy ingredients here so anyone and everyone can make them! They’re vegan, gluten-free and much much healthier than the shop bought version.
For the base, I’m using a simple mix of oats (ground into a flour), ground almonds, milled flaxseed and melted coconut oil to help bring the ingredients together.
For the filling, I blended together apricots, dates and raisins with some festive spices and orange peel. Couldn’t be easier to make and tastes so Christmassy!
Raw Mince Pies - Vegan & Gluten-free
2016-12-09 07:52:44
Serves 12
Write a review
For the base
- 1 + 1/4 cup (150g) oat flour (plain oats ground into a flour in the food processor) - use gluten-free oats if you're allergic/intolerant
- 1/2 cup (50g) ground almonds
- 1 tbsp milled flaxseed
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 4.5 tbsp coconut oil, melted
For the mince meat filing
- 1/2 cup (65g) raisins
- 1/2 cup (90g) dates
- 1/2 cup (100g) dried apricots
- 1.5 tsp mixed spice
- Pinch of salt
- 1 tbsp milled flaxseed
- Juice of 1 orange - about 6 tbsp
- Zest of 1 orange
To make the mince meat
- Blend all the ingredients together until the texture somewhat resembles that of mince meat.
- To make the base - mix together all the ingredients until you have a crumbly dough.
- Place in the fridge for 15 minutes.
- Press into a 12 cup mini silicon muffin tray saving about 1/4 of the mixture to create the star shaped topping.
- Transfer to the freezer and chill for 30-60 minutes to make the cups easier to remove from the tray.
- Take out of the freezer and start filling with the mince meat mixture.
- Use the remaining of the base mixture to create stars - sprinkle a little bit of flour on a clean kitchen surface and start rolling out the dough. Using a small star shaped cookie cutter, cut out star shapes and use it to top the pies.
- Store in the fridge until ready to eat.
- Enjoy!
Nadia's Healthy Kitchen http://nadiashealthykitchen.com/
Nadia2022-08-05T11:34:49+01:00December 12, 2018|Christmas, Dairy Free, Desserts, Gluten Free, Raw, Sugar Free, Vegan, Vegetarian|12 Comments
12 Comments
Angie@Angie's RecipesDecember 9, 2016 at 4:57 pm - Reply
Who would have thought that these mince pies are raw….absolutely droolworthy!
Natalie | Feasting on FruitDecember 9, 2016 at 5:08 pm - Reply
I’ve never had a mince pie either, but based on the ingredients it sounds like the sort of thing I would love! Mouthful of raisin–sounds yummy to me 😀 It is so funny how tastebuds evolve and change though, I clearly remember a time when I hated avocado too. But these little no-bake pie cuties are a perfect way to dive into holiday recipe creation! I love love love the star top, and nothing is more winter-perfect than that heavenly dusting of sugar-snow. They are so easy I must try them 🙂
Rebecca @ Strength and SunshineDecember 9, 2016 at 5:51 pm - Reply
So I’ve never had mince pie, but these look like they will win anyone over!! May have to throw in some figs too, but I’m loving these cute little bites!
PetraDecember 13, 2016 at 2:02 pm - Reply
These mince pies look amazing! I cannot believe they are actually raw!
BarbDecember 19, 2016 at 3:35 pm - Reply
I would love to try and make these, but what is “mixed spice”?
Lucianne QuinnFebruary 9, 2017 at 10:00 pm - Reply
Already missing these!! Making them again this weekend…perfect anytime of the year if you ask me! Thank you for a fantastic recipe xx
PatrycjaMarch 22, 2017 at 11:13 am - Reply
You are amazing!!! Your recepis look very delicious! 🙂
Elle FrizzellNovember 20, 2017 at 2:21 pm - Reply
I don’t like traditional mince pies but these sound delicious. I think i’ll sub raisins for currants and apriocts for cranberries. Yum.
AngelaDecember 20, 2017 at 1:44 am - Reply
Nadia this recipe looks amazing – thank you. It’s much too hot to put the oven (or dehydrator) on – S Australia…..it doesn’t feel like Christmas : ( (I’m English) BUT I’m sure things will look so much better when I make some of these beauties – thank you again.
CubbyDecember 13, 2018 at 4:46 pm - Reply
I always make mince pies at Christmas. A vegan, gf version is most welcome! I think I bettergive these a go. Thankyou Nadia xxx
DianeDecember 14, 2018 at 2:50 pm - Reply
Is “mixed spice” the same as allspice?
Cassie Autumn TranDecember 17, 2018 at 5:53 am - Reply
Looks so so yummy! I never had a mince pie in a while since returning from London many years ago. Who knew they could be recreated in a raw form? Love that transformation!
Leave A Comment
