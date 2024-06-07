Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (2024)

Raw Mince Pies Recipe – Vegan & Gluten-free

This is my first Christmas recipe on theblog this year…yay!

Delicious raw/no-bake mince pies that are so easy to make and taste amazingwithout any added sugar, dairy or wheat!

When I first moved to the UK around 11 years ago (my goodness how time flies!) and during my first ever proper Christmas day celebration with myuncles, granddad and cousins, I tried a mince pie for the first time.

Did I like it? NO!

I actually hated it! First of all I found the name so confusing. You would assume a mince pie would contain minced meat, but instead I had a mouth full of raisins, which I wasn’t too keen on. I wasn’t keen on the the flavour and texture overall. Those were the days when my taste buds werestill underdeveloped as I hadn’t experienced anything like that growing up in Iraq.

Having said that, there were a lot of things I ‘hated’ when I first moved here, avocado being one of them…WHAT??

11 years on and I now like almost anything! I’m not a fussy eater at all and there is only afew things I don’t like, mince pies definitely not being one of them!

I have learned to appreciate and come to love all kinds of different flavours and textures. I guess that’s one of the many advantages of being a foodie at heart.

These raw mince pies are so easy to make using ingredients that are easy to find at most supermarkets – no fancy superfoods or trendy ingredients here so anyone and everyone can make them! They’re vegan, gluten-free and much much healthier than the shop bought version.

For the base, I’m using a simple mix of oats (ground into a flour), ground almonds, milled flaxseed and melted coconut oil to help bring the ingredients together.

For the filling, I blended together apricots, dates and raisins with some festive spices and orange peel. Couldn’t be easier to make and tastes so Christmassy!