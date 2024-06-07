Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (2024)

Table of Contents
Raw Mince Pies Recipe – Vegan & Gluten-free

Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (1)

Raw Mince Pies Recipe – Vegan & Gluten-free

This is my first Christmas recipe on theblog this year…yay!

Delicious raw/no-bake mince pies that are so easy to make and taste amazingwithout any added sugar, dairy or wheat!

When I first moved to the UK around 11 years ago (my goodness how time flies!) and during my first ever proper Christmas day celebration with myuncles, granddad and cousins, I tried a mince pie for the first time.

Did I like it? NO!

I actually hated it! First of all I found the name so confusing. You would assume a mince pie would contain minced meat, but instead I had a mouth full of raisins, which I wasn’t too keen on. I wasn’t keen on the the flavour and texture overall. Those were the days when my taste buds werestill underdeveloped as I hadn’t experienced anything like that growing up in Iraq.

Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (2)

Having said that, there were a lot of things I ‘hated’ when I first moved here, avocado being one of them…WHAT??

11 years on and I now like almost anything! I’m not a fussy eater at all and there is only afew things I don’t like, mince pies definitely not being one of them!

I have learned to appreciate and come to love all kinds of different flavours and textures. I guess that’s one of the many advantages of being a foodie at heart.

Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (3)

These raw mince pies are so easy to make using ingredients that are easy to find at most supermarkets – no fancy superfoods or trendy ingredients here so anyone and everyone can make them! They’re vegan, gluten-free and much much healthier than the shop bought version.

Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (4)

For the base, I’m using a simple mix of oats (ground into a flour), ground almonds, milled flaxseed and melted coconut oil to help bring the ingredients together.

For the filling, I blended together apricots, dates and raisins with some festive spices and orange peel. Couldn’t be easier to make and tastes so Christmassy!

Raw Mince Pies - Vegan & Gluten-free

2016-12-09 07:52:44

Serves 12

Write a review

Print

For the base

  1. 1 + 1/4 cup (150g) oat flour (plain oats ground into a flour in the food processor) - use gluten-free oats if you're allergic/intolerant
  2. 1/2 cup (50g) ground almonds
  3. 1 tbsp milled flaxseed
  4. 1/4 tsp salt
  5. 4.5 tbsp coconut oil, melted

For the mince meat filing

  1. 1/2 cup (65g) raisins
  2. 1/2 cup (90g) dates
  3. 1/2 cup (100g) dried apricots
  4. 1.5 tsp mixed spice
  5. Pinch of salt
  6. 1 tbsp milled flaxseed
  7. Juice of 1 orange - about 6 tbsp
  8. Zest of 1 orange

To make the mince meat

  1. Blend all the ingredients together until the texture somewhat resembles that of mince meat.
  2. To make the base - mix together all the ingredients until you have a crumbly dough.
  3. Place in the fridge for 15 minutes.
  4. Press into a 12 cup mini silicon muffin tray saving about 1/4 of the mixture to create the star shaped topping.
  5. Transfer to the freezer and chill for 30-60 minutes to make the cups easier to remove from the tray.
  6. Take out of the freezer and start filling with the mince meat mixture.
  7. Use the remaining of the base mixture to create stars - sprinkle a little bit of flour on a clean kitchen surface and start rolling out the dough. Using a small star shaped cookie cutter, cut out star shapes and use it to top the pies.
  8. Store in the fridge until ready to eat.
  9. Enjoy!

Nadia's Healthy Kitchen http://nadiashealthykitchen.com/

Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (5) Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (6)

Nadia2022-08-05T11:34:49+01:00December 12, 2018|Christmas, Dairy Free, Desserts, Gluten Free, Raw, Sugar Free, Vegan, Vegetarian|12 Comments

12 Comments

  1. Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (10)

    Angie@Angie's RecipesDecember 9, 2016 at 4:57 pm - Reply

    Who would have thought that these mince pies are raw….absolutely droolworthy!

  2. Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (11)

    Natalie | Feasting on FruitDecember 9, 2016 at 5:08 pm - Reply

    I’ve never had a mince pie either, but based on the ingredients it sounds like the sort of thing I would love! Mouthful of raisin–sounds yummy to me 😀 It is so funny how tastebuds evolve and change though, I clearly remember a time when I hated avocado too. But these little no-bake pie cuties are a perfect way to dive into holiday recipe creation! I love love love the star top, and nothing is more winter-perfect than that heavenly dusting of sugar-snow. They are so easy I must try them 🙂

  3. Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (12)

    Rebecca @ Strength and SunshineDecember 9, 2016 at 5:51 pm - Reply

    So I’ve never had mince pie, but these look like they will win anyone over!! May have to throw in some figs too, but I’m loving these cute little bites!

  4. Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (13)

    PetraDecember 13, 2016 at 2:02 pm - Reply

    These mince pies look amazing! I cannot believe they are actually raw!

  5. Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (14)

    BarbDecember 19, 2016 at 3:35 pm - Reply

    I would love to try and make these, but what is “mixed spice”?

  6. Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (15)

    Lucianne QuinnFebruary 9, 2017 at 10:00 pm - Reply

    Already missing these!! Making them again this weekend…perfect anytime of the year if you ask me! Thank you for a fantastic recipe xx

  7. Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (16)

    PatrycjaMarch 22, 2017 at 11:13 am - Reply

    You are amazing!!! Your recepis look very delicious! 🙂

  8. Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (17)

    Elle FrizzellNovember 20, 2017 at 2:21 pm - Reply

    I don’t like traditional mince pies but these sound delicious. I think i’ll sub raisins for currants and apriocts for cranberries. Yum.

  9. Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (18)

    AngelaDecember 20, 2017 at 1:44 am - Reply

    Nadia this recipe looks amazing – thank you. It’s much too hot to put the oven (or dehydrator) on – S Australia…..it doesn’t feel like Christmas : ( (I’m English) BUT I’m sure things will look so much better when I make some of these beauties – thank you again.

  10. Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (19)

    CubbyDecember 13, 2018 at 4:46 pm - Reply

    I always make mince pies at Christmas. A vegan, gf version is most welcome! I think I bettergive these a go. Thankyou Nadia xxx

  11. Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (20)

    DianeDecember 14, 2018 at 2:50 pm - Reply

    Is “mixed spice” the same as allspice?

  12. Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (21)

    Cassie Autumn TranDecember 17, 2018 at 5:53 am - Reply

    Looks so so yummy! I never had a mince pie in a while since returning from London many years ago. Who knew they could be recreated in a raw form? Love that transformation!

Leave A Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam.

Raw Mince Pies Recipe - Vegan & Gluten-free (2024)
