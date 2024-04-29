Recipes inspired by Julia Child (2024)

20 / 0

Artichokes with Hollandaise sauceArtichokes with hollandaise sauce

Fear not: we've got everything you need to know about artichokes in our

artichoke masterclass, plus a recipe for artichoke, broad bean and goat's cheese salad, but if you want to simply prep and boil your artichokes, try them with the hollandaise from our poached ocean trout with hollandaise and peas recipe.

View Recipe

PHOTOGRAPH TENY AGHAMALIAN