Vegan Cassoulet Recipe — Registered Dietitian Columbia SC - Rachael Hartley Nutrition (2024)

France has played an important role in influencing my career in nutrition and shaping my eating philosophy. My very first foodie memories of really loving food were from a trip to France when I was six. I vividly remember chasing down the cheesecart at a nice restaurant because I was dying for another piece of creamy camembert. Since then, cheese has been to me what coffee is to the Gilmore girls.

It was this love of good food that initially inspired me to go into a career in dietetics. And it was this love of good food that protected me and my practice from going too deep down the hole of clean eating and restriction.

More recently, when I spent a week in southwestern France in 2014, I had a bit of an aha moment that allowed me to fully commit to non diet approaches - although obviously there was a lot of learning after that. While I was there, I noticed the pure joy people experienced while eating - and the pure joy I experienced while eating! I got out of the plant-based, clean-eating-centric comfort zone I had been in at home, and spent a week eating cheese, duck confit, and croissants without any anxiety. When I got back home, I just started eating normally, rather than trying to be super healthy to make up for vacation. It made me realize the kind of dietitian I wanted to be was one that helped people have more pleasurable eating experiences, not one that contributed to the fear mongering rhetoric around food.

Basically, I was able understand that sometimes a croissant is healthier than a kale salad, because health isn’t just nutrition, it’s also mental health too. Health and well being means recognizing pleasure as an important facet of nutrition. Also, the absurdity of most diets is patently obvious in a country that gleefully eats butter, cheese and white bread on a daily basis.