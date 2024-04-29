7 Canned Sardine Recipes That are Too Good Not to Try (2024)

Tired of making the same old canned sardine recipes? Then take a look at some new canned sardine recipes for pizza, antipasto, and much more.

There are multiple methods to enjoy canned sardines. You can broil, bake, grill, deep-fry, stir-fry, smoke, and steam them. To make sure that the canned variety stays fresh, you should always drain them (if the recipes specifies otherwise). There are lots of ways to cook and incorporate sardines into your recipes and we’ve got some delicious ones in this article. Take a look.

Bell Peppers Stuffed w/Sardines

Prep Time – 10 minutes

Cooking Time – 15 minutes

Ingredients

4 slices white bread

4 green bell peppers (red or yellow)

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 can sardines

¼ cup olive oil

Salt and pepper, for taste

Directions

Take a bowl and with a fork, flake sardines in them. Don’t drain the sardines and make sure that the pieces are not mashed too finely. Next, you will break the bread slices into small pieces and mix it in with the sardines. Season the mixture with salt and black pepper. Now, stuff 1 bell pepper with this prepared mixture. Follow this step with the rest of the bell peppers. Take a frying pan, add olive oil and garlic to it. Place all the peppers in the oil and let it cook from all sid

Lemon-Mustard Sardines

Prep Time – 10 minutes

Cooking Time – 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 can sardines, drained

1 tablespoon grainy mustard

1 lemon’s juice

Parsley, chopped

Olive oil

Salt and black pepper, for taste

Directions

Preheat the indoor grill at 350º F. In a bowl, mix chopped parsley with mustard and lemon juice. Coat sardines in this mixture and place the extra mixture (if any) on the side. Use a cooking brush and spread olive oil on the sardines and place on the grill. Make sure the sardines are properly cooked, on each side. If you have leftover mixture, spread it on top of sardines and serve immediately.

Grilled Lemony Sardines

Prep Time – 2 minutes

Cooking Time – 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 can sardines, drained

1 lemon

Cilantro, chopped

Directions

Preheat the indoor grill at 350º F. Once its hot, place the sardines on top and grill on each side for about 3―4 minutes. You’ll need to keep the temperature on medium heat so that the sardines don’t burn. Once cooked, remove from the grill and place it on a serving platter. Cut the lemon in half and squeeze the juice over the sardines. Garnish with chopped cilantro and serve immediately.

Minty Sardines on Tomato Toast

Prep Time – 20 minutes

Cooking Time – 30 minutes

Ingredients

12 slices whole grain baguette

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons mint, chopped

1 tablespoon yellow onion, sliced

1 can smoked sardines

½ tomato, ripe

Salt, for taste

Directions

Preheat the oven at 350° F. Take a bowl and with a fork, flake sardines in them. Make sure that the pieces are not mashed too finely. With the sardines, you’ll need to add olive oil, salt, and mint. Place the slices of baguette on a greased baking sheet and place them inside the oven for about 10―12 minutes. Once the slices are golden brown and crusty, you’ll have to remove it from the oven and rub it with the tomato slice. Remember, you need to use the inside of the tomato and really let the baguette soak everything. Now, with the help of a spoon, you will start placing the sardine mix we prepared earlier on top of each baguette slice. Garnish with sliced onion and serve immediately.

Tuna and Sardine Antipasto

Prep Time – 15 minutes

Cooking Time – 50 minutes

Ingredients

3 bottles ketchup

2 tablespoons salt

2 tablespoons cooking oil

2 large carrots

2 plant leeks

2 cans sardines, drained

2 cans tuna fish

1 large celery

1 small hot pepper

1 cup onion

1 cup mushrooms

1 cup red and green bell peppers

1 cup cauliflower

½ cup sweet pickles

½ cup green olives

½ cup string beans

½ cup sugar

½ teaspoon white vinegar

Directions

Clean the vegetables and drain them. Now chop celery, carrots, mushrooms, pickles, cauliflower, peppers, and leeks. In a large pan, mix ketchup, vinegar, and cooking oil, and bring it to a boil. Once it’s done, add cauliflower, celery, carrots, onions, string beans, and leeks. Add peppers, mushrooms, pickles, olives, salt, and black pepper to the mixture. Chop tuna and sardines into 1 inch pieces and add them to the pan. Let it boil for 35―40 minutes. Once it’s cooked, store it in hot jars and seal it properly. You can add extra amounts of any ingredients you like.

Pizza w/Sardines

Prep Time – 15 minutes

Cooking Time – 2½ hours

Ingredients

6 cups flour

2 cans sardines, drained

2 cans tomato sauce

2 cups onions, chopped

1 cup warm water

1 packet yeast

Bread crumbs

Mozzarella cheese

Parmesan cheese

Olive oil

Salt and black pepper, for taste

Directions

Make the pizza dough by mixing flour, yeast, and warm water. Cover the dough and keep it in a warm place to rise. Once it’s ready, mix it again with a little flour. Set it aside to rise again. Preheat the oven at 400º F. Knead the dough on a pizza pan and brush olive oil on it. Spread the tomato sauce, sardines, onions, and bread crumbs, and sprinkle Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper on it. Bake the pizza for 15-20 minutes. Bring it out of the oven and sprinkle generous amounts of mozzarella cheese on it. Bake for another 5-10 minutes. Your sardine pizza is ready!

Sardine Platter

Prep Time – Overnight marination required

Cooking Time – 10 minutes

Ingredients

3 cans sardines, drained

2 tablespoons dry mustard

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 iceberg lettuce

½ tablespoon dill weed

Salt and black pepper, for taste

Directions

Whisk water, vinegar, olive oil, dry mustard, dill weed, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl. Take the sardines and put it in a glass bowl. Pour the mixture over the sardines and refrigerate overnight. Spread the lettuce leaves on a platter and arrange the sardines on it. Serve the sardines with your choice of crackers.

Sardines can be served as appetizers, in salads, or as the main course. Of course, we all have our preferences and that will depend on how you will use them in for your meals. Experiment with different recipes, as there are plenty of health benefits; and add your unique culinary skills to it.

