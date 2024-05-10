Reinvent Your Holiday Baking with These Gingerbread Cookie Recipes (2024)

Sure, there are tons of different Christmas cookies you can make during the holiday season. There are all those sugar cookies to start, plus lingers, meringues, and more. But there's only one flavor of cookie that absolutely has to be on the dessert table each season: Gingerbread.

All too often, though, the gingerbread cookies are uninspired. It's the same plain dough, the same little-man cookie cutter, and the same white frosting over and over. This year, why not shake things up? We've put together more than three dozen of our favorite gingerbread and ginger-based cookie recipes from our site and around the web to help you whip up a new, more exciting gingerbread cookie. And any one of these is good enough to not only wow the family, but to become the go-to recipe for years to come.

Yes, there are classic gingerbread cookies on this list, but there are plenty of new gingerbread recipes featuring innovative flavors that you absolutely must try this year. The gingerbread Linzer cookies with dulce de leche centers, gingerbread cookie bars with white chocolate chips, and Nutella stuffed gingerbread cookies are some of the most incredible options on this roundup. There are also quite a few recipes featuring chocolate that everyone in your family will love—and probably polish right off. Some of our absolute favorites are the white chocolate gingerbread star cookies, chocolate chip gingerbread oatmeal cookies, and soft chocolate gingerbread cookies. Everyone will be feeling the holiday cheer when you're baking up batches of these beloved Christmas desserts.