Reinvent Your Holiday Baking with These Gingerbread Cookie Recipes (2024)

Sure, there are tons of different Christmas cookies you can make during the holiday season. There are all those sugar cookies to start, plus lingers, meringues, and more. But there's only one flavor of cookie that absolutely has to be on the dessert table each season: Gingerbread.
All too often, though, the gingerbread cookies are uninspired. It's the same plain dough, the same little-man cookie cutter, and the same white frosting over and over. This year, why not shake things up? We've put together more than three dozen of our favorite gingerbread and ginger-based cookie recipes from our site and around the web to help you whip up a new, more exciting gingerbread cookie. And any one of these is good enough to not only wow the family, but to become the go-to recipe for years to come.
Yes, there are classic gingerbread cookies on this list, but there are plenty of new gingerbread recipes featuring innovative flavors that you absolutely must try this year. The gingerbread Linzer cookies with dulce de leche centers, gingerbread cookie bars with white chocolate chips, and Nutella stuffed gingerbread cookies are some of the most incredible options on this roundup. There are also quite a few recipes featuring chocolate that everyone in your family will love—and probably polish right off. Some of our absolute favorites are the white chocolate gingerbread star cookies, chocolate chip gingerbread oatmeal cookies, and soft chocolate gingerbread cookies. Everyone will be feeling the holiday cheer when you're baking up batches of these beloved Christmas desserts.
1
Christmas Light Gingerbread Cookies
Arrange these sweet treats in a circle on a platter and they become a perfect centerpiece wreath!
Get the recipe.
2
Hang-the-Stockings Gingerbread Cookies
These iced gingerbread cookies — spiced with ginger, cinnamon, allspice, and molasses — are not only delicious, but do double duty as shimmering ornaments.
Get the recipe.
3
Gingerbread Oatmeal Cream Pie
There is only one word for this gingerbread cookie and oatmeal cream pie hybrid: Yes.
Get the recipe at Ambitious Kitchen.
4
Chewy Chocolate Gingerbread Cookies
It's a no-brainer that these chocolatey gingerbread cookies are a must-bake.
Get the recipe at Baker by Nature.
5
Soft Gingerbread Cookies With Rum Glaze
The rum glaze atop these ornate-looking gingerbread cookies is what the Christmas staple has been missing.
Get the recipe at The Cookie Rookie.
6
Gingerbread Millionaire Bars
Who knew millionaire bars could get any better? Ginger adds a whole new flavor that works perfectly in this dessert.
Get the recipe at Broma Bakery.
7
Chocolate Gingerbread Sandwich Cookies
Thick chocolate ganache is sandwiched between two gingerbread cookies.
Get the recipe at Sally's Baking Addiction.
8
Frosted Gingerbread Cookies
Have your kids help out decorating these soft, chewy cookies. They'll especially love the tiny gingerbread men sprinkles.
Get the recipe at Baker by Nature.
9
Gingerbread Cookies
There's nothing like the classic version. This blogger writes that her recipe produces cookies that are crispy on the outside and soft in the inside, which is exactly how we like them.
Get the recipe at Sally's Baking Addiction.
10
White Chocolate Gingerbread Star Cookies
White chocolate adds a sweet note to the spiced flavors in this treat. Feel free to add as much or as little as you'd like.
Get the recipe at Cooking Classy.
11
Gingerbread Linzer Cookies With Dulce de Leche Centers
A homemade dulce de leche filling makes this dessert downright decadent. Each cookie is just oozing with ooey, gooey goodness.
Get the recipe at Broma Bakery.
12
Soft Chocolate Gingerbread Cookies
Chocoholics will polish off a plate of these goodies in no time. The recipe is made with cocoa powder and each cookie is adorned with a chocolate star.
Get the recipe at SugarHero!.
13
Gingerbread Cookies
This classic, no-fail recipe will make perfect gingerbread cookies every single time.
Get the recipe at Gimme Some Oven.
14
Chewy Gingerbread Cookies
These addicting goodies have a secret savory ingredient: black pepper!
Get the recipe at Wholefully.
15
Gingerbread Cookie Bars with White Chocolate Chips
These blondie-like bars only take 30 minutes to make.
Get the recipe at Celebrating Sweets.
16
Favorite Gingerbread Cookie Recipe
A healthier holiday dessert that doesn't lack flavor? We'll be making these all December long.
Get the recipe at Kristine's Kitchen.
17
Gingerbread Thumbprint Cookies
Baking thumbprint cookies is a must at Christmastime—especially when they're filled with spiced white chocolate.
Get the recipe at Swanky Recipes.
18
Brown Butter Gingerbread Men
Kids will have a blast in the kitchen decorating these colorful edible characters.
Get the recipe at Baker by Nature.
19
Nutella Stuffed Gingerbread Cookies
Nothing makes a dessert melt in your mouth quite like a spoonful of Nutella in the middle.
Get the recipe at The Food Charlatan.
20
Soft Gingerbread Cookies
Use a variety of cookie cutters and decorations to customize this recipe to your family's festive likings.
Get the recipe at Bless This Mess.