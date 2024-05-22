Rösti with Smoked Salmon Recipe | Fare Isle | Kaity Farrell (2024)

What is a Rösti?
Rösti is a popular Swiss dish of pan-fried grated potatoes in the style of a fritter or pancake. Röstis are similar to potato latkes in that they both are types of potato fritters made from grated potatoes but differ in that röstis are made from potatoes only with no added fillers like potato starch or eggs. They are generally round in shape as they mold to the pan that they are cooked in.
The Best Potatoes for Rösti
Starchy and dry potato varieties like russet and Yukon Gold are best for making a rösti. Traditional Swiss rösti is made with parboiled potatoes that have been chilled overnight in the refrigerator, which helps preserve the potatoes’ texture and keeps them from becoming mushy when grated. Parcooking the potatoes also helps ensure that the potatoes will be cooked through at the same time that it takes to form a nice crispy crust on both sides of the rösti. If you’re in a pinch and short on time you can freeze the parboiled potatoes for 30 minutes to cool them down quickly. The potatoes will also be easier to peel and handle after they are cooled completely.
There are lots of recipes on the web that use grated raw potatoes, which is not the traditional Swiss method. I do not recommend using raw potatoes for this recipe because the rösti will take longer to cook and will probably have burned by the time the potatoes are actually done cooking. Always parboil the potatoes first and you will have better success with making a rösti.
Knowing When to Flip a Rösti
Knowing when to flip the rösti during your first attempt at making one can be a little daunting and tricky. Since all ranges are different it’s important to know the heat level settings of your stovetop. Maintaining a constant medium-low temperature will help to ensure that the rösti is cooking evenly and forming a nice crispy crust on the bottom. Using a cast-iron skillet will help maintain an even cooking temperature as it is made of a heavy bottom construction with a material that retains and conducts heat evenly.
You may have to adjust the heat of your range as the rösti cooks. If you feel that is it cooking too fast and may burn then lower the heat a bit and vice versa raise the heat if you think it isn’t browning at all. It should be ready to flip after about 10 minutes of cooking at a constant medium-low temperature. The easiest way to flip a large rösti like the one in this recipe is to place a plate roughly the same size as the skillet upside down over the rösti. Then while holding the plate to the skillet flip the skillet over with your other arm so that the rösti is now cooked side up on the plate. Then slide the rösti, still cooked side up, back into the skillet to cook the other side.
If cooked properly the rösti will come out of the skillet in one piece with an evenly browned and crispy crust.
Serving a Rösti
Rösti is great on its own or as a side dish at breakfast, brunch, lunch, or even dinner. At breakfast or brunch, you can top it with eggs benedict or serve it in place of hashbrowns as a side dish. It would be great with a salad for a tasty and satisfying lunch or served as a side dish with dinner.
In the recipe below I’ve detailed how to serve a rösti as a main course with smoked salmon, horseradish yogurt sauce, simple raw beetroot salad, and crispy shallots. This combo was so delicious and would be great for a Sunday brunch or Easter brunch option, and also would be great as a dinner for 2. Think fancy date night-in with some nice bubbly champagne or prosecco.
Happy cooking and good luck with flipping that rösti! You got this!
xx Kaity
Rösti with Smoked Salmon and Beetroot Salad
Author: Kaity Farrell
This crispy Swiss rösti potato pancake is topped with horseradish yogurt sauce, a simple grated beetroot salad, smoked salmon, and crispy shallots.
Prep Time: 25 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 32 minutes minutes
Total Time: 57 minutes minutes
Servings: 4 servings
Ingredients
Rösti
- 2 lbs starchy potatoes about 4 large russet or yukon gold
- 3 tablespoons olive oil or butter
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Horseradish Yogurt Sauce
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
Beetroot Salad
- 4 oz beets about 1 large beetroot
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon champagne vinegar
- 1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
Crispy Shallots
- 1 shallot
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Serve with:
- 4 oz. smoked salmon
- 2 tablespoons fresh dill
- 2 tablespoons chopped chives
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
Instructions
Rösti
Parboil the potatoes for 10 minutes in salted boiling water the day before you want to cook the rösti. Drain the potatoes and refrigerate them overnight.
When you're ready to cook the rösti peel then grate the potatoes on a box grater.
Heat a cast-iron skillet on med-low heat. Then add the oil or butter.
Add the grated potatoes and season them with kosher salt and black pepper. Use 2 wooden spoons or spatulas to gently toss the potatoes in the oil/butter and seasonings for about 1-2 minutes to start cooking and seasoning them evenly.
Then press the potatoes down with the back of a large spoon or spatula.
Lower the heat slightly and cook the rösti undisturbed for about 10 minutes. Watch and adjust the heat level as needed. If you think it's too high lower it and vice versa.
Place a plate over the skillet and flip the skillet over, inverting the rösti onto the plate. Use caution with the hot skillet and use a potholder to hold the skillet handle.
Slide the rösti now cooked side up back into the skillet and cook the other side for about 10 minutes.
Slide the cooked rösti onto a serving platter or plate.
Horseradish Sauce
Meanwhile prepare the horseradish yogurt sauce by mixing the horseradish, lemon zest and juice, salt and pepper into the Greek yogurt.
Beetroot Salad
To prepare the beetroot salad wash and peel the beetroot then cut it into thin slices. Stack the slices and cut them into thin sticks. Dress the julienned beetroot with olive oil, champagne vinegar, salt and pepper to taste.
Crispy Shallots
To prepare the crispy shallots peel and thinly slice the shallot. Place a layer of paper towels onto a plate. Then heat a pan on medium-high to high heat and add the olive oil. Cook the shallots in the hot oil until they are browned and crispy, stirring frequently to avoid burning the shallots. They will cook quickly. Transfer the cooked shallots to the paper towels to drain and season with a pinch of kosher salt. They will crisp up further as they cool.
To assemble the finished dish spread the horseradish yogurt sauce onto the center of the rösti leaving the edge exposed. Then layer on the beetroot salad followed by the smoked salmon. Garnish with crispy shallots, fresh dill sprigs, chopped chives, and lemon zest.
Serve immediately and enjoy!
Notes
- Starchy dry potatoes are best for making a potato rösti. This one was made with Yukon golds but russet potatoes would work great.
- It's important to let the potatoes cool down properly in the fridge overnight to retain their texture. If you try to grate them right after they are parboiled they will become too mushy and will be harder to peel as well. If you are in a time crunch then you can freeze the potatoes for about 30 minutes to cool them down quickly.
- You want to maintain a nice med-low temperature when cooking the rösti so that the bottom forms a nice crispy golden crust that isn't underdone or burnt. Every range top is different so you'll have to watch and figure out the sweet spot of yours. This is why I prefer to use a cast-iron skillet for its heavy bottom that conducts heat evenly.
