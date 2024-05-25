Sausage Rolls Recipe (2024)

Published: by Nicky Corbishley
Go to Recipe Go to Video Print Recipe
Juicy sausage encased in buttery golden puff pastry. Everybody loves a good sausage roll! This recipe uses 3 simple ingredients. No faffing or fussing, just the easiest, quickest way to make a plateful of fantastic sausage rolls.
You won't believe how many our family of four can get through in a day. I've counted it up, and even I'm a little shocked.....
Served as part of a picnic, for an appetizer or as a hearty lunch (the kids especially love them with baked beans), these sausage rolls can be served warm, fresh from the oven, or cold straight from the fridge.
A word of advice though - be sure to make enough.
Everybody in my family needs to 'test' at least 2 each (so that's 8 gone), then they like a minimum of 3 each for lunch.
Then everyone sneaks back for one more later.
Then Chris and I might also grab another when the kids aren't looking.
That's 26 sausages rolls in one day. We might have a problem.
What do we need?
- Ready-rolled puff pastry - for extra speediness
- Pork sausages (or use sausage meat)
- 1 egg
How to make them
Full instructions and quantities can be found in the recipe card at the end of this post.
- Remove the skins from the sausages and unroll the pastry.
- Slice the pastry in half length-ways, then line up the sausages along the middle of both lengths pastry strips - squish the sausage meat together so it's even.
- Brush the top length of each of the two pastry pieces with egg wash and roll up, then press the seams shut using a fork.
- Brush the tops with egg wash and cut into mini sausage rolls. Prick the top of each one with the tip of a sharp knife.
- Bake in the oven until the pastry is golden brown.
Want large sausage rolls?
Make them larger by cutting each roll into 4 so you get 8 large sausage rolls altogether. Cook for an extra 2-4 minute - until piping hot throughout.
What to serve them with
Why not serve these sausage rolls as part of a picnic with:
- CreamyPotato Salad
- Cheese and Tomato Tarts
- Easy Pasta Salad
- French-Pressed SandwichBites
- Chocolate Aussie Crunch Squares
Ingredient swaps
- Try adding finely chopped jalapenos or grated parmesan cheese to the sausage meat.
- Spread the sausage with onion chutney or mustard before rolling in the pastry.
- Try using different varieties of sausage - such as pork and leek, or spicy sausages.
- Top withsesame seeds or poppy seeds before baking.
Why don't you add salt and pepper?
Sausages are usually already well-seasoned, so there's no need to add more.
Love Sausage Rolls? Try These
- Vegetarian Sausage Rolls
- Chorizo and Chicken Sausage Rolls
- Tear and Share Sausage Rolls
Watch how to make it
Stay updated with new recipes!
Subscribe to the newsletter to hear when I post a new recipe. I’m also on YouTube (new videos every week) and Instagram (behind-the-scenes stories & beautiful food photos).
Sausage Rolls Recipe
By: Nicky Corbishley
Buttery golden pastry with a delicious meaty filling. Three ingredients are all you need to make a plateful of fantastic sausage rolls.
5 from 21 votes
Rate this Recipe Print Recipe Pin Recipe
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 18 minutes mins
Total Time 28 minutes mins
Course Appetizer, Party Food
Cuisine British
Servings 22 sausage rolls
Calories 88 kcal
Ingredients
- 320 g (11.3 oz) pack ready-rolled puff pastry
- 5 thick, good quality, pork sausages - (or approx 8 thin sausages, or 250g/8.75 oz sausage meat rolled into sausage shapes)
- 1 egg - lightly beaten, this will be your egg wash
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat the oven to 200C/400F (fan). Line a baking tray with parchment or a silicone mat.
Slice the pastry in half lengthways so you have two long lengths.
320 g (11.3 oz) pack ready-rolled puff pastry
Remove the skins from the sausages and unroll the pasty.
5 thick, good quality, pork sausages
Line up half of the sausages along the middle of one of the lengths of pastry. You may need to stretch the sausages slightly to get right to the ends. Repeat with the other length of pastry.
Brush the top length of each of the two pastry pieces with egg wash and roll up the sausages rolls from the bottom. The egg should help the pastry to seal.
Turn the sausage rolls over and press the seams shut using a fork.
Brush the tops with egg wash and cut each length of sausage roll into 10-12 mini sausage rolls.
1 egg
Place the sausage rolls on the baking tray and prick the top of each sausage roll with with the tip of a sharp knife.
Bake in the oven for 18-20 minutes - until the pastry is golden brown.
Take out of the oven and leave to cool slightly. Serve warm or cold.
Video
✎ Notes
Can I make them ahead?
Yes, you can make the sausage rolls, then quickly cool, cover and refrigerate. They should keep in the refrigerator for 2 days.
If you want to reheat them, place them, uncovered, on a tray in the oven at 180C/350F for 8-10 minutes until piping hot throughout.
Can I freeze them?
Yes, you can freeze either before baking (so long as you use chilled pastry and not frozen-then-defrosted pastry - it's not recommended to defrost then re-freeze raw pastry) or after baking.
Unbaked sausage rolls can be baked from frozen - add an extra 3-5 minutes onto the baking time - bake until piping hot throughout (71C/160F is recommended if you want to check the temperature).
If you froze them after baking, then defrost in the refrigerator overnight. Reheat uncovered, on a tray in the oven at 180C/350F for 8-10 minutes until piping hot throughout.
Want larger sausage rolls?
Make them larger by cutting each roll into 4 so you get 8 large sausage rolls altogether. Cook for an extra 2-4 minute - until piping hot throughout.
Nutritional information is approximate and is per sausage roll (based on making 22 mini sausage rolls).
Nutrition
Calories: 88kcalCarbohydrates: 8gProtein: 3gFat: 5gSaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 17mgSodium: 160mgPotassium: 47mgFiber: 1gSugar: 1gVitamin A: 21IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 4mgIron: 1mg
Keywords finger food, How to make sausage rolls, picnic, puff pastry
Tried this recipe?Mention @KitchenSanctuary or tag #KitchenSanctuary on Instagram!
Some of the links in this post may be affiliate links – which means if you buy the product I get a small commission (at no extra cost to you). If you do buy, then thank you! That’s what helps us to keep Kitchen Sanctuary running. The nutritional information provided is approximate and can vary depending on several factors. For more information please see our
Hi I’m Nicky
I love to cook and I want to share with you my favourite, delicious family friendly recipes. I want to inspire you to create fantastic food for your family every day.
Read More
More Appetizers, Starters & Party Food
- Homemade Vegetable Samosa Recipe
- Easy Roast Chestnuts Recipe
- Slow Cooker Pork and Beef Chilli
- Vegetable Spring Rolls
Other Recipes You Might Like:
Reader Interactions
Comments
Don Morgan says
I made these Christmas morning and they were gone in no time.
Reply
Nekeisha Brown says
These were unbelievably sooo good. I did add some spice to the sausage (garlic power, onion powder, granulated garlic and dried parsley). So delish and addictive. Even my 9 year old loved it! Thanks for this recipe
Reply
Linda Linda says
Easy and delicious!
Reply
Jeannine says
Easy and yummy. You can add additional herbs, but I used Jimmy Dean breakfast sausage needed nothing.
Cutting into 2” rolls really helped the crunch factor
I put ET bagel seasoning on top, really tasty! Also tried sesame seeds and Himalayan salt. All great!
Reply
Angela Brotherton says
These are my husband's favorite! I make them for all the holidays. The egg was really takes it to the next level. Thank you for this amazing recipe!!
Reply
Skip says
So easy. Why didn't I think of these before. Thank you so much.
I used your tip and added cheese to them and it worked perfectly. They went well with some Thai chili sauce too. I'll try the mustard next time.
Reply
Jeannine says
I tried yellow and spicy mustard both good. Next time I’ll pull out my chili oil.
Reply
Patti Maze says
Great recipe 😊
Easy, Delicious. Thank you!
Reply
Jan says
I made these for Christmas appetizers and 40 of them GONE in 20 minutes. I opened a jar of marinara sauce for a dip. Everyone loved them. Great, easy recipe. Thank You!
Reply
vickie says
I'm going to make these for a party this weekend. Thanks for sharing.
Reply
Elaine says
Sounds like a quick and easy way to do sausage rolls .
Reply
Barbara says
Very easy to make especially since I don't like working with puff pastry. The ready rolled puff pastry is perfect. Everyone liked them.
Question - has anyone ever tried using Little Smokies in place of the sausage? thanks
Reply
Barbara says
Where do you purchase ready rolled puff pastry? Neither Walmart nor Publix carries it. Is there someone else to replace it that is as easy to use as your video shows? Thank you
Reply
Barbara says
should say is there "something" else to use instead of ready rolled puff pastry
Reply
Tina says
My MIL uses crescent rolls. She just smooths the triangles into a large rectangle (or if you can find the rectangular version).
Lisa says
Pepperidge farm puff pastry sheets are in the frozen dessert section at Publix.
Reply
karen says
Does the raw sausage cook thru completely in the time given? And does it make the bottom of the ruff pastry roll greasy? Thanks
Reply
Nicky Corbishley says
Yes Karen, the sausage cooks through, and the sausage rolls aren't greasy.
Reply
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
« Older Comments