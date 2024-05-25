Sausage Rolls Recipe (2024)

Juicy sausage encased in buttery golden puff pastry. Everybody loves a good sausage roll! This recipe uses 3 simple ingredients. No faffing or fussing, just the easiest, quickest way to make a plateful of fantastic sausage rolls.

You won't believe how many our family of four can get through in a day. I've counted it up, and even I'm a little shocked.....

Served as part of a picnic, for an appetizer or as a hearty lunch (the kids especially love them with baked beans), these sausage rolls can be served warm, fresh from the oven, or cold straight from the fridge.