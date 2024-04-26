Cream of Tomato Soup recipe with basil cheese on toast (2024)

Go to Recipe Go to Video Print Recipe

Rich and creamy, this tangy tomato soup is warming and delicious. It's easy to make using tinned tomatoes plus some extra veggies. I love to serve it up with a side of melty cheese on toast topped with fresh basil for dunking. It's September, so I can finally start posting soup recipes again yay!

This is a recipe I first posted about 6 years ago, but I thought it deserved a comeback with some new photos and a video since it's one of my favourite soups. Not only is it made with some extra veggies (sweet potato and red pepper), but I also love to serve this one with basil-topped cheese on toast that's been drizzled with a smidgen of Worcestershire sauce. So tasty!

Plus it also means this soup is filling enough to satisfy even the hungriest of appetites for dinner.

What do we need?

Most of the ingredients needed may well be in your store cupboard. First, you need the star of recipe - tinned tomatoes. Go with the best quality you can to ensure the soup is lovely and rich. I like to use tins of finely chopped tomatoes as they're less watery than regular chopped tinned tomatoes.

You'll also need sweet potatoes, onions, garlic, red bell peppers, vegetable stock, caster sugar, double cream, salt and pepper.

For the cheese on toast, pick up some bread (I'm using sourdough, but go for your favourite), mature cheddar cheese, Worcestershire sauce, and fresh basil.

How to make Tomato Soup with Basil-Cheese Toast Full recipe with detailed steps in the recipe card at the end of this post. Saute the onions in a little oil until soft, then add in garlic, sweet potato and red pepper. Cook for 2 minutes. Add in tomato puree, tinned tomatoes, vegetable stock and a little caster sugar and simmer for 20 minutes. While the soup simmers away, toast the bread, top with grated cheddar cheese and a drizzle of Worcestershire sauce and let melt under the grill. Once the soup is ready, run a hand blender through it and stir in the double/heavy cream. Garnish with chopped basil and serve.

FAQs

Can I use another cheese?

Yes of course. I like to serve this soup with a strong cheese, but you could go with whatever you prefer. Gruyere is a good choice, or even some tangy Lancashire cheese! Why use tinned tomatoes in this recipe?

Tinned tomatoes are available throughout the year and are sometimes more economical than fresh tomatoes. Plus, tinned tomatoes have been picked while they're in their prime and perfectly ripe. Using tinned tomatoes in tomato soup is an easier way to get the best tomatoes in the market.

Watch how to make it

Tomato Soup Recipe By: Nicky Corbishley Creamy Tomato Soup with Basil cheese on toast - the added hidden veg means it's extra nutritious whilst still tasting indulgent! 5 from 3 votes Rate this Recipe Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 35 minutes mins Course Dinner, Lunch Cuisine British See Also Homemade Flatbread RecipeEasy Bubble and Squeak RecipeThai Green Chicken Curry RecipeCottage Pie Recipe with step-by-step photos and Video Servings 6 Servings Calories 368 kcal Ingredients Soup: ▢ 1 tbsp olive oil

▢ 1 large onion - peeled and chopped

- ▢ 3 cloves garlic - peeled and roughly chopped

- ▢ 1 medium sweet potato - peeled and chopped

- ▢ 1 large red bell pepper - deseeded and chopped

- ▢ 3 x 400 ml (3 x 14 oz) tinned/canned chopped tomatoes in juice

▢ 240 ml (1 cup) vegetable stock

▢ 1 tbsp tomato puree - paste for US

- ▢ 1 tbsp caster sugar

▢ 4 tbsp double (heavy) cream

▢ salt and pepper Basil Cheese on Toast: ▢ 6 slices thick cut bread

▢ 150 g (1 ½ cups) mature cheddar cheese - grated

- ▢ 6 shakes of Worcestershire sauce

▢ 3 tbsp fresh basil - chopped (ideally chop it just before serving) INSTRUCTIONS Heat the oil in a large saucepan and add in the onions. Cook on a low heat for 5-6 minutes until the onions are soft and translucent. 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 large onion

Add in the garlic, sweet potato, and red pepper and cook for 2 minutes. 3 cloves garlic, 1 medium sweet potato, 1 large red bell pepper

Add in the tins of tomatoes, stock, tomato puree, and sugar. Bring everything to a gentle bubble, then simmer for 20 minutes, stirring every so often, until the sweet potato is tender. 3 x 400 ml (3 x 14 oz) tinned/canned chopped tomatoes in juice, 240 ml (1 cup) vegetable stock, 1 tbsp tomato puree, 1 tbsp caster sugar

Whilst the soup is simmering, lightly toast your bread on both sides under the grill. 6 slices thick cut bread

When lightly browned, split the grated cheese between the slices of toast and add a shake of Worcestershire sauce to each piece. 150 g (1 ½ cups) mature cheddar cheese, 6 shakes of Worcestershire sauce

Place the toast back under the grill until melted and bubbling.

At this point, your soup should be ready. Turn off the heat and blend the soup using a hand blender. Stir in the cream and season to taste with salt and pepper. 4 tbsp double (heavy) cream, salt and pepper

Split the soup between 6 bowls and serve with the cheese on toast. Sprinkle the cheese on toast with the chopped basil right before serving. 3 tbsp fresh basil Video ✎ Notes Can I make it ahead? Yes, you can make the soup ahead, then quickly cool, cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Reheat in a saucepan until piping hot.

I wouldn't recommend making the cheese on toast ahead - it taste so much better when eaten fresh. Can I freeze it? Yes. Quickly cool, cover and freeze the soup - ideally in individual portions. Defrost in the refrigerator overnight, then reheat in a pan until piping hot.

As above, make the cheese on toast right before serving. Can I scale this recipe down for fewer servings? Yes, you can scale the recipe down using the same ratios. The soup freezes well though, so if you stick to the ratios in the recipe, you can freeze the rest for later. Nutritional Information is approximate, per serving, including cheese on toast. Nutrition Calories: 368kcalCarbohydrates: 50gProtein: 14gFat: 14gSaturated Fat: 6gCholesterol: 33mgSodium: 794mgPotassium: 788mgFiber: 7gSugar: 16gVitamin A: 7320IUVitamin C: 43mgCalcium: 270mgIron: 4mg Keywords Autumn food, hearty soup, Homemade Soup Tried this recipe?Mention @KitchenSanctuary or tag #KitchenSanctuary on Instagram!

This recipe was first posted in December 2014. Updated September 2020 with new photos, video and tips.

