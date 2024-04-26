Cream of Tomato Soup recipe with basil cheese on toast (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Nicky Corbishley
Go to Recipe Go to Video Print Recipe
Rich and creamy, this tangy tomato soup is warming and delicious. It's easy to make using tinned tomatoes plus some extra veggies. I love to serve it up with a side of melty cheese on toast topped with fresh basil for dunking.
It's September, so I can finally start posting soup recipes again yay!
This is a recipe I first posted about 6 years ago, but I thought it deserved a comeback with some new photos and a video since it's one of my favourite soups.
Not only is it made with some extra veggies (sweet potato and red pepper), but I also love to serve this one with basil-topped cheese on toast that's been drizzled with a smidgen of Worcestershire sauce. So tasty!
Plus it also means this soup is filling enough to satisfy even the hungriest of appetites for dinner.
What do we need?
Most of the ingredients needed may well be in your store cupboard. First, you need the star of recipe - tinned tomatoes. Go with the best quality you can to ensure the soup is lovely and rich. I like to use tins of finely chopped tomatoes as they're less watery than regular chopped tinned tomatoes.
You'll also need sweet potatoes, onions, garlic, red bell peppers, vegetable stock, caster sugar, double cream, salt and pepper.
For the cheese on toast, pick up some bread (I'm using sourdough, but go for your favourite), mature cheddar cheese, Worcestershire sauce, and fresh basil.
How to make Tomato Soup with Basil-Cheese Toast
Full recipe with detailed steps in the recipe card at the end of this post.
- Saute the onions in a little oil until soft, then add in garlic, sweet potato and red pepper. Cook for 2 minutes.
- Add in tomato puree, tinned tomatoes, vegetable stock and a little caster sugar and simmer for 20 minutes.
- While the soup simmers away, toast the bread, top with grated cheddar cheese and a drizzle of Worcestershire sauce and let melt under the grill.
- Once the soup is ready, run a hand blender through it and stir in the double/heavy cream.
- Garnish with chopped basil and serve.
Other Recipes Using Tinned Tomatoes
Here are some delicious recipes that used tinned tomatoes:
- Tomato Tuna Pasta Bake
- If you want a tomato-rich dinner, try these Cheese and Tomato Tarts
- One-pan Spaghetti and Meatballs
- Brazilian Fish Stew
- Spicy Chilli Lasagne
- And a rich Creamy Tomato Salmon with Spaghetti
FAQs
Can I use another cheese?
Yes of course. I like to serve this soup with a strong cheese, but you could go with whatever you prefer. Gruyere is a good choice, or even some tangy Lancashire cheese!
Why use tinned tomatoes in this recipe?
Tinned tomatoes are available throughout the year and are sometimes more economical than fresh tomatoes. Plus, tinned tomatoes have been picked while they're in their prime and perfectly ripe. Using tinned tomatoes in tomato soup is an easier way to get the best tomatoes in the market.
More fantastic Soup recipes
- Pulled Pork and Bean Soup
- You can't go wrong with Creamy Sausage with Buttered Breadcrumbs and Sage
- Cheesy Roasted Vegetable Soup
- Baked Sweet Potato and Carrot Soup
- Rich Zuppa Toscana
- Creamy Chicken and Tortellini Soup
- Cheesy Butternut Squash
- Pita Crisps with Wholemeal Lentil and Red Pepper Soup
Watch how to make it
Stay updated with new recipes!
Subscribe to the newsletter to hear when I post a new recipe. I’m also on YouTube (new videos every week) and Instagram (behind-the-scenes stories & beautiful food photos).
Tomato Soup Recipe
By: Nicky Corbishley
Creamy Tomato Soup with Basil cheese on toast - the added hidden veg means it's extra nutritious whilst still tasting indulgent!
5 from 3 votes
Rate this Recipe Print Recipe Pin Recipe
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 30 minutes mins
Total Time 35 minutes mins
Course Dinner, Lunch
Cuisine British
Servings 6 Servings
Calories 368 kcal
Ingredients
Soup:
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 large onion - peeled and chopped
- 3 cloves garlic - peeled and roughly chopped
- 1 medium sweet potato - peeled and chopped
- 1 large red bell pepper - deseeded and chopped
- 3 x 400 ml (3 x 14 oz) tinned/canned chopped tomatoes in juice
- 240 ml (1 cup) vegetable stock
- 1 tbsp tomato puree - paste for US
- 1 tbsp caster sugar
- 4 tbsp double (heavy) cream
- salt and pepper
Basil Cheese on Toast:
- 6 slices thick cut bread
- 150 g (1 ½ cups) mature cheddar cheese - grated
- 6 shakes of Worcestershire sauce
- 3 tbsp fresh basil - chopped (ideally chop it just before serving)
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat the oil in a large saucepan and add in the onions. Cook on a low heat for 5-6 minutes until the onions are soft and translucent.
1 tbsp olive oil, 1 large onion
Add in the garlic, sweet potato, and red pepper and cook for 2 minutes.
3 cloves garlic, 1 medium sweet potato, 1 large red bell pepper
Add in the tins of tomatoes, stock, tomato puree, and sugar. Bring everything to a gentle bubble, then simmer for 20 minutes, stirring every so often, until the sweet potato is tender.
3 x 400 ml (3 x 14 oz) tinned/canned chopped tomatoes in juice, 240 ml (1 cup) vegetable stock, 1 tbsp tomato puree, 1 tbsp caster sugar
Whilst the soup is simmering, lightly toast your bread on both sides under the grill.
6 slices thick cut bread
When lightly browned, split the grated cheese between the slices of toast and add a shake of Worcestershire sauce to each piece.
150 g (1 ½ cups) mature cheddar cheese, 6 shakes of Worcestershire sauce
Place the toast back under the grill until melted and bubbling.
At this point, your soup should be ready. Turn off the heat and blend the soup using a hand blender. Stir in the cream and season to taste with salt and pepper.
4 tbsp double (heavy) cream, salt and pepper
Split the soup between 6 bowls and serve with the cheese on toast. Sprinkle the cheese on toast with the chopped basil right before serving.
3 tbsp fresh basil
Video
✎ Notes
Can I make it ahead?
Yes, you can make the soup ahead, then quickly cool, cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Reheat in a saucepan until piping hot.
I wouldn't recommend making the cheese on toast ahead - it taste so much better when eaten fresh.
Can I freeze it?
Yes. Quickly cool, cover and freeze the soup - ideally in individual portions. Defrost in the refrigerator overnight, then reheat in a pan until piping hot.
As above, make the cheese on toast right before serving.
Can I scale this recipe down for fewer servings?
Yes, you can scale the recipe down using the same ratios. The soup freezes well though, so if you stick to the ratios in the recipe, you can freeze the rest for later.
Nutritional Information is approximate, per serving, including cheese on toast.
Nutrition
Calories: 368kcalCarbohydrates: 50gProtein: 14gFat: 14gSaturated Fat: 6gCholesterol: 33mgSodium: 794mgPotassium: 788mgFiber: 7gSugar: 16gVitamin A: 7320IUVitamin C: 43mgCalcium: 270mgIron: 4mg
Keywords Autumn food, hearty soup, Homemade Soup
Tried this recipe?Mention @KitchenSanctuary or tag #KitchenSanctuary on Instagram!
This recipe was first posted in December 2014. Updated September 2020 with new photos, video and tips.
Some of the links in this post may be affiliate links – which means if you buy the product I get a small commission (at no extra cost to you). If you do buy, then thank you! That’s what helps us to keep Kitchen Sanctuary running. The nutritional information provided is approximate and can vary depending on several factors. For more information please see our
Hi I’m Nicky
I love to cook and I want to share with you my favourite, delicious family friendly recipes. I want to inspire you to create fantastic food for your family every day.
Read More
More Soups
- Quick Chicken Laksa
- Slow Cooker Lentil Soup
- French Onion Soup
Other Recipes You Might Like:
Reader Interactions
Comments
Jo walsh says
I’m terrible at making soups, this however was so easy and deliciously satisfying. I’ll be 100% making it again in the winter months xx
Reply
Cathy Cagney says
Everyone here just loves this soup! 😋
Reply
John Williams says
Wow! My wife and I agree that this is just the best soup ever! And I'm not that into soup.
Reply
Linda says
Can you replace the tinned tomatoes with fresh ones (have a lot at the moment)? What weight would I need? Thanks
Linda
Reply
Nicky Corbishley says
Hi Linda, yes, you can replace the 3 tins of tomatoes with about 3 pounds of fresh, ripe tomatoes.
It's usually preferable to peel the tomatoes first (as the skins can be a little bitter), but you can leave the skins on if you prefer.
If you did want to peel them, then I'd recommend slicing a little cross into the base of each tomatoes, placing in boiling water for 10-20 seconds, then removing with a slotted spoon and placing in an ice bath. This makes it much easier to remove the skins.
Reply
Mike says
Sorry Nikky but homemade tomatoe soup has to be made with your own grown tomatoes which you have cared for through the growing season
Tinned tomatoes of which ever quality do not wash with me
You should have shown people how to peel their own tomatoes in your video
Mike
Reply
Kath says
Love this twist of Tomato and Basil soup. I too love leftover cottage pie for breakfast!
Reply
Lucie says
Sounds great! Would it be possible to leave the cream out and still have a great taste?
Reply
Nicky Corbishley says
Hi Lucie, It will still taste good, but will be more tangy than creamy. If you want to lose the cream, i'd recommend cooking some red lentils or a chopped up sweet potato in there to give it a bit of healthy creaminess.
Reply
Saz says
I will try it then ! Also I wanted to let you know that I made the creamy chicken soup again yesterday for a friend that was feling a bit down. She said it was one of the best comfort -food she ever had. Your receipts bring joy ! thank you. Trying your chickpeas and lemon soup this week ! I can't wait !!
Reply
Nicky Corbishley says
You've left me with a big grin on my face. Thanks Saz 😀
Reply
Saz says
Absolutely stunning ! After trying your delicious creamy chicken soup I thought i'd give a go and try this one. I regret NOTHING. Creamy, sweet, warm... perfect! Usually I find tomato soup a tad bit too acidic but not this one at all. Thank you so much.
Reply
Nicky Corbishley says
Thank you for coming back and letting me know how it went Saz. Glad you enjoyed it 🙂
Reply
Saz says
I really did ! And I still had some left today. I just reheated it slowly and added a bit more water to see what it would tast like with a slightly more liquid form ( i tend to like my soups thick) and it was absolutely delicious still :).
Also I would love to have your opinion on adding just a dash of basilic-infused olive oil on the soup.
Nicky Corbishley says
Absolutely, I bet the basil olive oil would taste great! I was just thinking about swirling some pesto in it 🙂
Nutty Nutritionist says
This is beautiful! I was wondering how your tomato soup got so orange, but I see that it has sweet potato in it!
Reply
Nicky Corbishley says
That's the trick 🙂 It helps to give the soup a lovely smooth, velvety consistency too.
Reply
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.