Savory Masa Corn Cakes with Green Chile, Cheese, and Lime Crema Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Author Notes

I was introduced to the wonderful world of savory pancakes via Yotam Ottolenghi's Plenty. I grew up in Los Angeles, and am always seeking to expand my cooking repertoire with the Mexican flavors that infused my childhood. —zora

Test Kitchen Notes

WHO: Zindc is an avid home cook from Washington, DC.

WHAT: A savory corn cake that would feel at home in every meal of the day.

HOW: Stir up a quick batter, then make like you’re flipping pancakes; top with a bright lime crema.

WHY WE LOVE IT: We don’t have enough savory pancakes in our lives, and these ones -- studded with sweet corn, rounded out with sour cream, cilantro, and cumin -- are the perfect way to start changing that. —The Editors