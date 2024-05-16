30 Healthy Salad Recipes You Won't Regret Trying (2024)

If you’re in the mood for something light, munchy and crunchy that’s also totally healthy, these healthy salad recipes might just be what you’re looking for!

Healthy Salad Recipes

Hope you enjoy and make some of these healthy salad recipes. Or at least get some inspiration to throw your own salad together. So whether you’re looking for something sweet, something sour, or something savory, we’ve got you covered!

To view the full instructions for any of these healthy salad recipes, please follow the link below the images.

1.Kale Caesar Salad

The traditional Caesar is kicked up a notch in this delicious recipe with tons of fresh kale, a lightened-up Caesar-lime dressing, and easy homemade croutons.

From:gimmesomeoven.com

2.Quinoa Spinach Power Salad With Lemon Vinaigrette

Sundays are my day for prepping lunches for work throughout the week. My criteria for meal prep basically comes down to this: easy, quick and nutritious.

One of my favorite go-to meals to prep is a quinoa spinach power salad bursting with tomatoes, cucumbers and raisins, dressed with a lemon vinaigrette. It’s refreshing, it’s colorful, and it’s extremely good for you.

From:aheadofthyme.com

3.Grilled Chicken Pasta Salad

This healthy grilled chicken pasta salad is full of fresh summer flavors and smoky BBQ sauce!

The creamy dressing is lightened up with Greek yogurt.

From:saltandlavender.com

4.Honey Mustard Chicken Avocado & Bacon Salad

Refreshing, sweet and savory all at the same time!

A popular reader favorite, this Honey Mustard Chicken Salad has been remade all over the world time and time again!

From:cafedelites.com

5.Avocado Caprese Chicken Salad with Balsamic Vinaigrette

A Quick Easy Dinner for two, Avocado Caprese Chicken Salad topped with a light Balsamic Vinaigrette.

The perfect Salad recipe for summer that only takes 15 minutes!

From:joyfulhealthyeats.com

6.Apple Cranberry Walnut Salad

Crisp apples, dried cranberries, feta cheese, and hearty walnuts come together in a fresh Autumn apple cranberry walnut salad.

An easy side dish for any favorite meal!

From:lecremedelacrumb.com

7.Strawberry Avocado Spinach Salad With Poppy Seed Dressing

This delicious Strawberry Avocado Spinach Salad is quick and easy to make, full of great fresh flavors, and tossed with a simple poppy seed dressing.

From:gimmesomeoven.com

8.Southwestern Chicken Salad

Southwestern chicken salad with creamy cilantro dressing is 1000x more delicious, fresher, and healthier than any restaurant salad at a fraction of the price.

From:gimmedelicious.com

9.Shrimp Avocado Tomato Salad Recipe

Looking for a high-protein salad? This delicious Shrimp Avocado Tomato Salad recipe is fresh, healthy, and quick and easy to make!

From:primaverakitchen.com

10.Roast Vegetable Quinoa Salad

The salad definitely has a Moroccan flavor to it and I can imagine it would be gorgeous with some chickpeas added. I might have to try that next time.

From:wallflowerkitchen.com

11.Grilled Chili Lime Chicken Fajita Salad

This Chili Lime Chicken Fajita Salad has so much flavor happening, you don’t know where to start.

Creamy avocado slices, grilled red and yellow pepper strips (capsicum), or the succulent chicken thighs. Fajita territory went down in this kitchen. Yeah, it did…

From:cafedelites.com

12.My Favorite Detox Salad

My FAVORITE Detox Salad that is healthy and loaded with fresh veggies like Brussels sprouts, broccoli, kale and cabbage and makes a ton to last you all week!

From:eatyourselfskinny.com

13.Asian Cucumber Salad

Marinated cucumber salad is a cool and refreshing complement to almost any meal.

This Asian style cucumber salad utilizes soy sauce and sesame oil to bring lots of flavor without a lot of work.

From:dinneratthezoo.com

14.Salmon Chopped Salad Recipe

This Salmon Chopped Salad recipe is quick and easy to make.

It’s packed with protein, healthy fats and it’s flavored with lemon vinaigrette.

From:primaverakitchen.com

15.Healthy Greek Salad

This healthy Greek salad is so easy to whip up, and it’s absolutely amazing when tossed in a light and refreshing lemon vinaigrette!

From:damndelicious.net

16.Crunchy Detox Salad

Ready for some salad love?

This Crunchy Detox Salad is an ultra simple recipe both for the salad and its dressing.

It’s made with fresh, local and organic ingredients that are crisp and bursting with flavor.

From:theharvestkitchen.com

17.Strawberry Cucumber Spinach Salad With Apple Cider Vinaigrette

A healthy and fresh spring salad that is filling enough to be a meal or a great side dish.

A homemade apple cider vinaigrette brings this flavorful salad together!

From:yayforfood.com

18.Thai Chicken Salad Recipe

This Thai Chicken Salad recipe is always the star of the show whenever it’s served at our table.

This easy, healthy salad come together in 15 to 20 minutes.

From:cookincanuck.com

19.Roasted Cauliflower Salad With Lemon Tahini Dressing

This Roasted Cauliflower Salad combines sweet roasted red onions, spiced chickpeas, tender cauliflower, and a tangy lemon tahini dressing.

From:budgetbytes.com

20.Garlicky Orange Kale Salad

This Garlicky Orange Kale Salad, with toasted almonds and grated carrots, is not only a delightful delicious side dish but it is packed with Vitamin A and Vitamin C.

From:shewearsmanyhats.com

21.Buffalo Chicken Taco Salad

Buffalo Chicken Taco Salad is a game changer, folks!

I feel like us food bloggers say that way too often… but in what world would a tasty buffalo chicken taco salad not jazz up your salad routine?

If you’re vegetarian? Vegan even? Buffalo Chickpea Taco Salad. BAM! Game changed.

From:peasandcrayons.com

22.Broccoli Salad Recipe

Get the kids to eat their vegetables with this Broccoli Salad Recipe.

With a few extra ingredients like cheese and pasta, they will not even notice that they are mostly eating broccoli.

This healthy pasta salad is heavy on the broccoli, light on the pasta and sure to be a hit!

From:wonkywonderful.com

23.California Steak Salad with Chimichurri Dressing

A paleo California Steak Salad filled with grilled onions, arugula, avocado, asparagus, charred Steak and covered in zesty Chimichurri Dressing.

It’s fresh, light, high in protein and freaking delicious! You need this!

From:joyfulhealthyeats.com

24.Copycat Applebee’s Oriental Chicken Salad

Did you have any teenage moments when you thought you were quite the grown up?

For me, it was the first time I ordered the Applebee’s Oriental Chicken Salad.

From:wellplated.com

25.Skinny Taco Salad

This Skinny Taco Salad recipe, made with ground turkey, is my at-home version of a classic restaurant salad.

This Mexican-inspired salad is easy to make and healthy too!

From:wellplated.com

26.Roasted Sweet Potato And Wild Rice Salad

The best hearty and healthy salad – mixed greens with roasted sweet potato, seasoned wild rice, cranberries, almonds, avocado, and cheese with a creamy lemon balsamic dressing.

Plus some shortcuts to make this salad even quicker and tips to make it ahead of time!

From:chelseasmessyapron.com

27.Middle Eastern Chickpea Salad

This Middle Eastern Chickpea Salad is a chic and fabulous salad that is perfect as a main dish, a fresh side with some roasted chicken or even nestled in pita bread for a quick lunch on the go.

From:cookinginstilettos.com

28.Strawberry Spinach Salad

An easy strawberry spinach salad recipe, with a zesty poppy seed dressing and crunchy toasted pecans.

From:ciaoflorentina.com

29.Cranberry Almond Broccoli Salad with Citrus Poppy Seed Dressing

Upgrade your side dish game this year by making this cranberry almond broccoli salad!

So full of bright, fresh flavors, and drizzled liberally with an ultra creamy (yet easy to lighten up), citrusy poppyseed dressing!

From:thechunkychef.com

30.Italian Chopped Salad

This Italian Chopped Salad rivals any Italian restaurant chopped salad there is.

It’s a busy salad, loaded with a variety of ingredients to hold your attention.

The Italian vinaigrette makes this salad completely addicting!

From:theharvestkitchen.com

