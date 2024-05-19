Leek and Greens Tart with Cornmeal Crust Recipe on Food52 (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Author Notes

When I started thinking about what would be my ideal savory tart, one of the first things that came to mind was the flavors of my favorite panade, which is from the great Paula Wolfert. So, I decided to try to create a tart that captures both the subtle warm flavors and the creamy, hearty feeling of the panade. I decided to forgo a custard filling to let the leeks, greens, and sumptuous Cantal cheese really be the stars. But, I couldn't help but use a bit of egg and creamy mascarpone to bind everything together. The crust is almost a cross between a pate brisee and a short crust - inspired by Kate Zuckerman's flaky tart crust - with some cornmeal to give it wonderful homey texture and flavor. Being sure to leave the butter in pretty large pieces, which I actually find easier to do when making a crust by hand, gives for a wonderfully tender crust, not at all weighed down by the cornmeal. Eat this tart warm or at room temperature, accompanied by a nice green salad. - fiveandspice —fiveandspice

Test Kitchen Notes

Nothing heralds the arrival of autumn like a rustic tart, the perfect centerpiece to any harvest table. This innovative cornmeal version, brimming with delicate leeks and hearty greens, is reason alone to turn your oven back on. - Kukharka —mitschlag