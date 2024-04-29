Scottish Food Doesn't Get More Traditional Than With a Stovies Recipe (2024)

By

Elaine Lemm

Scottish Food Doesn't Get More Traditional Than With a Stovies Recipe (1)

Updated on 01/11/23

If it is real Scottish food that you are looking for, then you won't find a better option than this stovies recipe. The word stovies refers to a Scottish dish made from potatoes and often leftover meat, and this stew-like recipe uses whatever you happen to have to hand on a Monday, the day after your bigSunday roast.

There are a lot of Scottish foods with meat and potatoes and stovies is one of them. Think of all those leftovers, with the main constituent being the bits of meat from the roast the day before. It will vary from week to week and from house to house: Ask100 Scots for the recipe, and you will get 100 different answers. (This is similar to the English bubble and squeak recipe in that regard.) Where you live in Scotland and what you traditionally eat for lunch on Sunday (often it's beef or lamb) will have an impact on the final recipe, too. Those other leftover bits often include carrots and potatoes and onions cooked with a little bit of dark beer such as stout for flavor, along with beef or lamb stock, too.

If you've got leftovers from your Sunday roast, this is a great way to use them up the next day and turn them into a totally new meal. If not, you've got the makings here for a delicious stovies meal. If you want, you can make up a batch of oatcakes while the stovies simmer in the oven.

Scottish Food Doesn't Get More Traditional Than With a Stovies Recipe (2)

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon lard, or beef dripping

  • 2 medium onions, or 1 large, roughly diced

  • 4 tablespoons dark beer, or stout, optional

  • 4 ounces cold roast beef, diced

  • 1 1/2 pounds potatoes, peeled and quartered

  • Salt, to taste

  • Pepper, to taste

  • 1 1/4 cups beef stock,or leftover gravy

  • Vegetables, any that you have leftover from the day before

Steps to Make It

  1. Gather the ingredients.

  2. Preheat the oven to375 F / 190 C / Gas 5. Place a Dutch oven or casserole dish on the stove over medium heat. Add the lard or drippings, and melt.

    Scottish Food Doesn't Get More Traditional Than With a Stovies Recipe (4)

  3. Add the onions and cook until soft, but not browned, about 5 to 8 minutes.

    Scottish Food Doesn't Get More Traditional Than With a Stovies Recipe (5)

  4. If using, add the beer or stout and turn the heat up and allow to boil for 2 minutes to burn the alcohol away.

    Scottish Food Doesn't Get More Traditional Than With a Stovies Recipe (6)

  5. Add the meat and stir well.

    Scottish Food Doesn't Get More Traditional Than With a Stovies Recipe (7)

  6. Add the potatoes in layers, seasoning each layer with salt and pepper as you go, before adding the next layer.

    Scottish Food Doesn't Get More Traditional Than With a Stovies Recipe (8)

  7. Pour over the stock or gravy (or both).

    Scottish Food Doesn't Get More Traditional Than With a Stovies Recipe (9)

  8. Cover with a lid and cook in the preheated oven for 45 to 50 minutes, checking from time to time to make sure the stock is not boiling dry. If it is, add a little extra.

    Scottish Food Doesn't Get More Traditional Than With a Stovies Recipe (10)

  9. Ten minutes before the end of cooking, add any leftover vegetables to suit. Stir well and check the seasoning.

    Scottish Food Doesn't Get More Traditional Than With a Stovies Recipe (11)

  10. Cover with the lid and cook for 10 minutes. The meat and vegetables will break up to create a thick, hearty stew-like consistency but still retain their shape. Be careful not to overboil.

    Scottish Food Doesn't Get More Traditional Than With a Stovies Recipe (12)

  11. Serve the stovies in a deep dish or bowl with rough oatcakes and brown sauce, if you like it. Enjoy!

    Scottish Food Doesn't Get More Traditional Than With a Stovies Recipe (13)

Recipe Variations

Don't feel that you have to be restricted to the pickings from your Sunday lunch. Stovies can also be made using a tin of corned beef, some cooked minced beef, or sausages.

  • Corned Beef: Crumble the corned beef and stir through your potatoes 20 minutes before the end of cooking.
  • Cooked Minced Beef: Stir through the potatoes 20 minutes before the end of cooking.
  • Sausages:Cook the onions as above. Thickly slice one pound of sausage, layer it on the onions, followed by a layer of potatoes. Repeat the layers. Cook as above.

How to Store Stovies

  • Stovies will keep for several days, covered, in the refrigerator. Some people say it's best the day after you make it.
  • You can also freeze stovies in freezer-safe containers. Defrost in the refrigerator and reheat on the stove, or simply thaw and reheat in the microwave.
Nutrition Facts (per serving)
214Calories
4g Fat
36g Carbs
8g Protein

×

Nutrition Facts
Servings: 6
Amount per serving
Calories214
% Daily Value*
Total Fat 4g6%
Saturated Fat 1g7%
Cholesterol 14mg5%
Sodium 471mg20%
Total Carbohydrate 36g13%
Dietary Fiber 5g18%
Total Sugars 4g
Protein 8g
Vitamin C 14mg70%
Calcium 43mg3%
Iron 2mg12%
Potassium 884mg19%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

(Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.)

Scottish Food Doesn't Get More Traditional Than With a Stovies Recipe (2024)

FAQs

What are Scottish stovies made of? ›

Stovies (also stovy tatties, stoved potatoes, stovers or stovocks) is a Scottish dish based on potatoes. Recipes and ingredients vary widely but the dish contains potatoes, fat, usually onions and often pieces of meat. In some versions, other vegetables may also be added.

What are the ingredients in traditional Scottish food? ›

Scotland's natural larder of vegetables, fruit, oats, fish and other seafood, dairy products and game is the chief factor in traditional Scottish cooking, with a high reliance on simplicity, without the use of rare, and historically expensive, spices found abroad.

Where did Scottish food come from? ›

With a mass immigration from across the World coming to Scotland, the Scottish cuisine has been influenced in many ways. With migrants originating from China, India, Pakistan, Italy or the Middle East, each country has influenced the local cuisine in different ways.

What is the main ingredient in the Scottish dish? ›

Scotland's iconic national dish known as haggis consists of sausage meat made from the innards of the sheep mixed with onions, oatmeal, suet, stock, dried herbs and other seasonings. These ingredients are combined and then boiled inside the lining of a sheep's stomach.

What does the Scottish word stovies mean? ›

Scottish English. /ˈstəʊ.viz/ us. /ˈstoʊ.viz/ a dish consisting of potatoes and onions cooked together with liquid in a pot, often with cooked meat added.

What are 3 foods that are from Scotland? ›

Don't leave without sampling our ultimate list of Scottish food and drink, including haggis, fresh lobster and a dram of whisky. Whether you're exploring picturesque lochs, rolling hills of heather or the bustling inner cities, make sure you take time to dine on the best of traditional Scottish food and drink.

What is Scotland's national dish? ›

Haggis. Haggis is our national dish, and the first recipe dates back to the 15th century (in recorded history).

What did Scottish eat before potatoes? ›

In pre-industrial Scotland ordinary people had a fairly frugal diet of 'broses' made from barley, oats, beans and pease cooked in a cauldron over an open fire. Foods such as kale and porridge featured prominently ¬are now promoted as superfoods.

Is Scottish food spicy? ›

SCOTLAND doesn't have much of a pedigree when it comes to spicy food. The generous measure of black pepper in haggis is about as picante as its gets when it comes to our own homely fare.

What is the Scottish food with the stomach? ›

haggis, the national dish of Scotland, a type of pudding composed of the liver, heart, and lungs of a sheep (or other animal), minced and mixed with beef or mutton suet and oatmeal and seasoned with onion, cayenne pepper, and other spices. The mixture is packed into a sheep's stomach and boiled.

What meat is stovies made from? ›

A Scottish dish of potatoes cooked with onions and corned beef. It's a whole meal in itself; simple and easy to make!

Which of these is a main ingredient of the Scottish dish Rumbledethumps culture? ›

Rumbledethumps is a traditional dish from the Scottish Borders. The main ingredients are potato, cabbage and onion.

What is Scotland's national dish haggis made of? ›

haggis, the national dish of Scotland, a type of pudding composed of the liver, heart, and lungs of a sheep (or other animal), minced and mixed with beef or mutton suet and oatmeal and seasoned with onion, cayenne pepper, and other spices. The mixture is packed into a sheep's stomach and boiled.

What is neeps and tatties made of? ›

You can't celebrate Burns Night without this classic Scottish recipe. We've served our haggis alongside its traditional side dishes 'neeps and tatties' aka mashed potatoes and swede. A rich whisky sauce is an ideal accompaniment to this flavourful dish too.

