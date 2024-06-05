Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (2024)

Table of Contents
Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear The ultimate shield for a stunning performance Solid layer to safeguard the screen Installation made easy and quick Recently Viewed
  1. Home /
  2. Mobile Accessories /
  3. All Mobile Accessories /
  4. Phones

Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear

Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear

OVERVIEW Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (1)

  • BENEFITS
  • SPECS
  • REVIEWS
  • SUPPORT

Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (3)

Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (4)
Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (5)
Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (6)

EF-UA546 / EF-UA546CTEGUS

Share your product experience

Your Rating*

Share your product experience

Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (9)

Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear

Share your product experience

Can we make it right?

Your Rating*

click to rate!

Based on your star rating, we let you down. We would like to make it right. Please call or chat with a Samsung expert for assistance.

Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (10)Message Us

Available 24/7 every day

1-833-REVIEW8

1-833-738-4398

Continue Review

Update your rating

Your Rating*

click to rate!

We hope our support team resolved any issues with your product. Please consider updating your star rating if we helped.

Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (12)Message Us

Available 24/7 every day

1-833-REVIEW8

1-833-738-4398

Continue Review

Share your product experience

We are glad you like your product. A Samsung Pro is ready to assist you in case you have any questions.

Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (14)Message Us

Available 24/7 every day

1-833-REVIEW8

1-833-738-4398

Continue Review

Share your product experience

Your Rating*

Your Rating

Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (16)

Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear

Edit

Your Nickname

ADD A PHOTO

Please follow these guidelines when uploading a photo:

  • Images must be in BMP, PNG, GIF or JPEG format.
  • File size must be 5 MB or less.
  • Image must be at least 100 pixels tall.
  • Image must be at least 100 pixels wide.
  • It contains copyrighted media (and you don't hold the copyright)
  • It contains media not related to the product

REMOVE PHOTO

ADD PHOTO

ADD A VIDEO

Video guidelines
We may not publish your review if:

  • It contains copyrighted media (an you don't hold the copyright)
  • It contains media not related to the product

!

The link is invalid

Thank you

Thank you for your submission! We are processing your review. You will receive an email confirmation shortly

Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (17) Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (18)

Color

Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (20)

Buy and try with our new 100-day, risk-free trial.

Ship to:

Substitute with these other models in stock

We’ve picked these models that are very similar to your selection and they’re in stock.

Get Stock Alerts

May we send you an alert when this product is available?

Please provide valid email.

Please try again later.

Let's keep in touch! Tick the box to receive promotional email and texts (which may be autodailed) from Samsung Electronics America to the number provided above.The Samsung Privacy Policy explains how we use your information. You do not have to consent to receive text messages to receive any product or services from us. Messaging and data rates may apply.

Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (21) WHERE TO BUY

We will notify you when this product is back in stock.

Shop similar products >

WHERE TO BUY

Buying in bulk for your business?

See Also
Best Samsung Galaxy A32 5G screen protectors 2022

Go to Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear for Business >

Supported payment types:

Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (22) Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (23) Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (24) Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (25) Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (26) Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (27)

Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (28)

keep shopping

←Drag to Spin→

0%

    $500 instant Samsung Credit toward Galaxy S21 5G is just a few clicks away.

    Continue and purchase your Galaxy S21 5G series phone today. Your TV will be added to your cart. Or check out now and we will send your Samsung Credit via email within 14 days of your TV purchase.δ

    continue

    checkout

    Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (29)

    View it in your room

    View the newest TVs in your room using our latest

    Augmented Reality feature in the Shop Samsung app.

    Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (32)

    Buy and try with our 100-day, risk-free trial

    Finding the perfect fit can be a challenge. Now you can shop worry-free unlike ever before.

    • Buy now by paying in full or with unbeatable Samsung Financing.
    • Try out your purchase for up to 100 days, risk-free.
    • Then, keep it or return it and get a full refund.

    Resolution refers to the number of pixels a screen can show. The higher the number of pixels a screen can show , the sharper the image quality is. Baseline full HD features 1,920 x 1,080 pixels (1080p) and there are sharper standards, QHD (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) and 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels)

    Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (33) Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (34)

    Pixel density is another factor when it comes to picture quality. Larger screens require higher resolution to maintain the same pixel density as smaller screens with lower resolution. Monitors with higher resolution deliver crisper details and provide more screen space.

    Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (35) Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (36)

    Most monitors feature a 16:9 aspect ratio and are suiable for content viewing and productivity work. However, new standards including 21:9 or even 32:9 a offering a wider display experience for better multitasking and improved visuals

    Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (37) Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (38) Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (39) Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (40)

    Samsung Care+

    Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (41)

    Device Proctection1

    Drops, spills, and mechanical failure are all covered so you can get back to your busy life.

    Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (42)

    Convenient Mail in Replacement

    Breathe easy, with convenient mail in replacement service, you're back up and running in no time.

    Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (43)

    24/7 Tech Expert

    Get immediate answers from a Samsung Care+ expert 24/7 via phone or online for device setup and connecting with other devices.

    Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (44)

    Samsung Genuine parts and Certified Technicals

    Rest assured your device will be repaired or replaced by a Samsung certified technician using Samsung Genuine Parts.

    Important Disclosures

    To File a claim, call 833-690-0918 or visit https://samsung-us.servify.tech/login

    By adding a Samsung Care+ plan, I agree to the Samsung Care+ Terms of Service and the Service Contract Terms and Conditions.

    The ultimate shield for a stunning performance

    Never sacrifice clarity with a fully transparent display. Crafted for high touch sensitivity, the Screen Protector film transfers your touch accurately. Enjoy a satisfying touchscreen experience enhanced by excellent compatibility with the on-screen fingerprint sensor of your Galaxy A54 5G.*

    Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (45)

    Solid layer to safeguard the screen

    Add an extra layer of protection with an anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint coating to reduce damage on the surface of your phone's screen. Help keep your phone safe from everyday scratches with the Screen Protector.

    Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (46)

    Installation made easy and quick

    The Screen Protector comes with an installation frame that lets you align the protector precisely and keep bubbles away. Install like a pro in the comfort of your home.

    Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (47)

    See All Specs

    • Color

      Transparent

    • Package Contents

      Film, Squeegee, Dust Remover sticker, Micro Fiber Cleaner, Applicator, QSG

    • Smartphone compatibility

      Galaxy A54 5G

    • Type

      Screen Protector

    Hide All Specs

    Global Download Center

    SAMSUNG assumes no responsibility, and shall not be liable, in connection with whether any such products or services will be appropriate, functional or supported for the SAMSUNG products or services available in your location.

    Cancel

    See all Support

    Recently Viewed

    Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (49)

    Free shipping

    Order with confidence. Safe, contact-free two-day delivery.

    LEARN MORE

    Extended returns

    Free returns extended to 15 days after delivery.

    LEARN MORE

    Financing that fits your life

    $0 down and 24- to 36-month plans available for most items.

    LEARN MORE


    Price, Promotion, Processing: Pricing, delivery date and other errors may be withdrawn or revised and/or your order may be cancelled at any time, without prior notice, before we have both (a) shipped or provided access to your product or service, and (b) received your payment for the product or service. All sales on Samsung.com are subject to the full Terms of Sale. Samsung is not responsible for any errors, omissions or misdirected or lost orders, or orders which may be delayed. Samsung reserves the right to modify pricing and modify or cancel promotions at any time, without prior notice.

    *Galaxy A54 5G sold separately.

    Select up to 4 products to compare

    Chat with an expert

    Clear All

    Screen Protector for Galaxy A54 5G, Clear Mobile Accessories - EF-UA546CTEGUS | Samsung US (2024)
    Top Articles
    How to Install VPN on Apple TV 4K
    Recipe: Cheesy Mashed Vegetable Scones (plus author Jack Lasenby's secret to old-fashioned scones)
    The Best Pellet Stoves Of 2024
    Pellet Stoves: Pros, Cons & How They Work - HomeAdvisor
    Latest Posts
    A melhor VPN para Xbox Series X, S, One e 360
    French Onion White Bean Bake | Guest Recipes | Nigella's Recipes
    Article information

    Author: Annamae Dooley

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5680

    Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

    Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Annamae Dooley

    Birthday: 2001-07-26

    Address: 9687 Tambra Meadow, Bradleyhaven, TN 53219

    Phone: +9316045904039

    Job: Future Coordinator

    Hobby: Archery, Couponing, Poi, Kite flying, Knitting, Rappelling, Baseball

    Introduction: My name is Annamae Dooley, I am a witty, quaint, lovely, clever, rich, sparkling, powerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.