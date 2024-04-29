Sicilian Apple Cake| Italian Apple Cake - Recipe Winners (2024)

Jump to Recipe

We’ve updated our post but the good news is, it’s still the same wonderful Sicilian Apple Cake recipe. From the day we published this cake it’s been a firm favourite. So we hope if you’re only just discovering Sicilian Apple Cake or if it’s been a firm favourite of yours for a while that you’re as delighted with this cake as we are.

Sicilian Apple Cake is an easy cake to make. In fact, it’s more a little bit of batter holding loads of sweet sliced apples, raisins and toasted pine nuts altogether. Finished off with a good dusting of sugar and cinnamon, and you’ve made a cake that is a winner.

The apples melt into the batter creating an almost custard like filling, and the raisins become all ‘jammy’ and sweet. The pine nuts add a little crunch all the way through the cake along with the walnut crust on the outside. Making our Sicilian Apple Cake not only delicious but a cake with a wonderful texture that makes every bite a new adventure.

This cake is very moist, and delicious served both hot or cold. Serve with some softly whipped cream for a superb dessert.

What Is The Best Apple For Apple Cake?

Using an apple that falls into the cooking apple catergory is a great choice as they are known for holding their shape and not turning to mush.

Granny Smith – is known for being crunchy, fresh, and juicy they’re perfect for juicing, baking, and stewing.

Bramley – is very acidic and is generally not consumed raw for this reason. Bramleys come into their own when cooked to make sauces, pies, crumbles, and even apple jellies.

Braeburns – are a beautifully crisp apple that has a concentrated flavour and bakes well.

Jonagold – is tart with a honeyed sweetness. They hold their shape when cooked, but do not store well.

Honeycrisp – are super crisp and guaranteed to hold their shape.

Winesap – are intensely flavoured with cider notes and are another great choice as a cooking apple.

Pink Lady – has sweet-tart notes and holds its shape well during cooking. Check out our Apple Tarte Tatin with Star Anise and Black Pepper for another show-stopping recipe using Pink Lady Apples

You can use whatever apples you like, but we chose to use Pink Lady apples as they hold well and they added a lovely sweet taste to the Sicilian apple cake.

The Batter

Don’t stress the batter is supposed to be very thin when made. Pour a third of it into the tin, then top with a third of the apple, raisins and pine nuts, and repeat, finishing with a layer of apples, pine nuts and raisins sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar on the top.

Better The Next Day

We think this cake is lovely on the day it is made but even better after it has been refrigerated. Because there is so much apple the cake holds better once chilled.

How Long Will Apple Cake Stay Fresh?

With such a high fresh apple content it’s best to store this little beauty in the refrigerator for 4 – 5 days as the apples are likely to ferment if left at room temp. Perhaps we could change the name to Apple Cider Cake…….. Just joking. 😂

Watch How To Make Sicilian Apple Cake

What’s your favourite apple cake recipe? We would love to hear from you in the comments below when you make Sicilian Apple Cake.

Yield: 12 serves Sicilian Apple Cake Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 55 minutes Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes See Also The BEST No Bake Slice Recipes Sicilian Apple Cake is any easy, moist cake to make. In fact, it's more a little bit of batter holding loads of sweet sliced apples, raisins and toasted pine nuts alltogether. Finished off with a good dusting of sugar and cinnamon, and you've made a cake that is a winner! Ingredients 120 g butter, melted(4 ounces)

50g walnuts, ground - optional(2 ounces)

4 large pink lady apples (weighing around 200g / 7 ounces each) peeled, cored and thinly sliced

lemon zest finely grated

1/3 cup lemon juice

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

250g caster sugar(8 1/2 ounces)

150 g plain (all purpose) flour(5 1/2 ounces)

2 teaspoons baking powder

100 ml full cream milk(3 1/2 fl ounces)

100 g raisins(3 1/2 ounces)

70 g lightly toasted pine nuts(2 1/2 ounces)

3 tablespoons extra caster sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon icing sugar - optional Instructions preheat oven to 190c (375 f) on bake, not fan

to 190c (375 f) on bake, not fan use some of the melted butter to generously butter a 24 cm (9 1/2 inch) cake pan - see notes below

generously sprinkle ground walnuts on base and sides if using

on base and sides if using peel, core and slice the apples thinly

toss apple slices with lemon juice and zest and set aside

and set aside whisk the eggs, vanilla and sugar together for 2-3 minutes till pale and creamy

together for 2-3 minutes till pale and creamy now add the butter, flour, baking powder and milk mixing thoroughly (batter is quite thin)

mixing thoroughly pour one third of the batter into the pan

now top with 1/3 of the apples, pine nuts and raisins

repeat with remaining ingredients, then finish with a layer of apples, pine nuts and raisins

sprinkle combined sugar and cinnamon over the top of the cake

over the top of the cake bake for 55 minutes, then allow to cool for 20 minutes in the tin

remove cake from tin and sprinkle with icing sugar

and sprinkle with icing sugar enjoy! Notes Don't use a spring form tin unless you really like cleaning your oven as the batter is very thin and could easily slip through the base and onto the floor of your oven. 😢 Nutrition Information Yield 12 Serving Size 1

Amount Per Serving Calories 324Total Fat 16gSaturated Fat 6gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 9gCholesterol 69mgSodium 171mgCarbohydrates 44gFiber 3gSugar 38gProtein 4g Nutritional information provided here is only intended as a guide.

