Perfect Grilled Cabbage Steaks Recipe (2024)

Published: Aug 28, 2019 · Modified: Jun 9, 2021 by Megan Porta · This post may contain affiliate links.

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Take grilled cabbage to the next level by making cabbage steaks! Top them with shaved Parmesan cheese, bbq sauce or just a simple pat of butter. Serve alongside any summer meal for the absolute perfect healthy side dish!

Cabbage is one of those super simple yet super yummy veggies that I could eat every single day. This recipe for cabbage steaks is my new favorite way to enjoy the leafy green vegetable because it becomes a template for any combination of flavors. My favorite topping is shaved Parmesan with salt and pepper, but bbq sauce is delicious, too.

How To Make Grilled Cabbage Steaks

Step 1

Stand a head of cabbage on its stem and cut vertically into 1-inch slices. Place the cabbage steaks on a flat surface and brush both sides with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Light a grill over medium heat and place the prepared cabbage slices directly onto the grill. Cook for 3-5 minutes per side, or until crispy. Remove from grill and top with desired toppings. Serve cabbage steaks immediately!

Store leftovers in a large resealable plastic bag in the fridge. Heat leftovers in the microwave for 1 minutes to enjoy at a later time.

Cabbage Steak Toppings

Keep it simple with butter, salt and pepper!

BBQ sauce brushed over top is a delicious option.

brushed over top is a delicious option. Shaved Parmesan cheese is my favorite!

Add a splash of balsamic vinegar to the steaks before grilling!

Cooked bacon crumbles and shredded cheddar…yum!

Blue cheese crumbles.

How To Make Roasted Cabbage Steaks

Cut the cabbage as directed in the recipe card for Grilled Cabbage Steaks and place cabbage steaks flat on a baking sheet. Brush with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper on both sides. Bake at 400 degrees F for 20 minutes on each side. Top as desired!

What To Serve With Cabbage Steaks

If you are searching for that perfect recipe to serve with this easy side dish, read on for some great ideas about what to serve with cabbage steaks so you can create a complete meal.

Included in the article is recipes for Reuben sandwiches, tacos, corned beef, potatoes, lamb, pork chops and more!

FAQ About Cabbage Steaks

How to cut cabbage steaks? Remove and discard the outermost leaves and cut the very bottom of the stem off. Place the head of cabbage on its end where you cut and slice down the center vertically. Still cutting vertically, cut into thick slices (approximately 1-inch thick), carefully turning them onto a flat surface once they’ve been cut. How many calories in a cabbage steak? One cabbage steak contains approximately 38 calories. How many carbs in a cabbage steak? One cabbage steak contains approximately 9 grams of carbohydrates. See Also 20 Recipes for the Air Fryer That'll Make You Fall In Love With It22 Shredded Zucchini Recipes Can dogs eat cabbage? All types of cabbage are not only safe for dogs to eat, but are actually beneficial. It aids in digestion and can help to fight disease. Be warned, however, that cabbage can produce gas, so feed it to your dog in small quantities for this reason. Are cabbage steaks diabetic friendly? Minus the cheese, cabbage steaks are perfectly safe for a diabetic-friendly diet!

What To Eat With Cabbage Steaks

Cabbage is a super versatile side dish and so many different foods taste great paired with it. Here are a few yummy options:

Instant Pot Corned Beef

Rotisserie Chicken either store-bought or made in an Instant Pot

either store-bought or made in an Instant Pot Steak and Mushroom Kabobs

Runza Casserole

Grilled BBQ Chicken

Pork Ribs

Side Dish Recipes

Easy Coleslaw contains shredded cabbage, creamy vinaigrette dressing and it’s not loaded down with mayo! This will be your go-to slaw for a dinner side, picnic fare and fish tacos!

contains shredded cabbage, creamy vinaigrette dressing and it’s not loaded down with mayo! This will be your go-to slaw for a dinner side, picnic fare and fish tacos! Instant Pot Corn on the Cob – Make a favorite summer finger food in your Instant Pot: Perfectly cooked corn on the cob EVERY SINGLE TIME. Let your pressure cooker simplify meal-time so you can enjoy every morsel of summer.

– Make a favorite summer finger food in your Instant Pot: Perfectly cooked corn on the cob EVERY SINGLE TIME. Let your pressure cooker simplify meal-time so you can enjoy every morsel of summer. Roasted Vegetables are super easy and it results in a deliciously crispy, flavorful side dish. This recipe will turn veggie haters into veggie lovers! Swap out vegetables in this recipe for any you might have on hand, such as cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms or onions.

are super easy and it results in a deliciously crispy, flavorful side dish. This recipe will turn veggie haters into veggie lovers! Swap out vegetables in this recipe for any you might have on hand, such as cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms or onions. Sauteed Cabbage is the perfect quick and delicious side dish for any meal. Using only a few ingredients and taking 10 minutes of your time, you can’t go wrong with this super flavorful and affordable recipe!

Will you help add value to Pip and Ebby?

If you make this recipe and love it, stop back and give it a 5-star rating⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ and leave a comment. THANK YOU!