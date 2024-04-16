Perfect Grilled Cabbage Steaks Recipe (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Megan Porta · This post may contain affiliate links.
Take grilled cabbage to the next level by making cabbage steaks! Top them with shaved Parmesan cheese, bbq sauce or just a simple pat of butter. Serve alongside any summer meal for the absolute perfect healthy side dish!
Cabbage is one of those super simple yet super yummy veggies that I could eat every single day. This recipe for cabbage steaks is my new favorite way to enjoy the leafy green vegetable because it becomes a template for any combination of flavors. My favorite topping is shaved Parmesan with salt and pepper, but bbq sauce is delicious, too.
How To Make Grilled Cabbage Steaks
Step 1
Stand a head of cabbage on its stem and cut vertically into 1-inch slices. Place the cabbage steaks on a flat surface and brush both sides with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Light a grill over medium heat and place the prepared cabbage slices directly onto the grill. Cook for 3-5 minutes per side, or until crispy. Remove from grill and top with desired toppings. Serve cabbage steaks immediately!
Store leftovers in a large resealable plastic bag in the fridge. Heat leftovers in the microwave for 1 minutes to enjoy at a later time.
Cabbage Steak Toppings
- Keep it simple with butter, salt and pepper!
- BBQ sauce brushed over top is a delicious option.
- Shaved Parmesan cheese is my favorite!
- Add a splash of balsamic vinegar to the steaks before grilling!
- Cooked bacon crumbles and shredded cheddar…yum!
- Blue cheese crumbles.
How To Make Roasted Cabbage Steaks
Cut the cabbage as directed in the recipe card for Grilled Cabbage Steaks and place cabbage steaks flat on a baking sheet. Brush with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper on both sides. Bake at 400 degrees F for 20 minutes on each side. Top as desired!
What To Serve With Cabbage Steaks
If you are searching for that perfect recipe to serve with this easy side dish, read on for some great ideas about what to serve with cabbage steaks so you can create a complete meal.
Included in the article is recipes for Reuben sandwiches, tacos, corned beef, potatoes, lamb, pork chops and more!
FAQ About Cabbage Steaks
How to cut cabbage steaks?
Remove and discard the outermost leaves and cut the very bottom of the stem off. Place the head of cabbage on its end where you cut and slice down the center vertically. Still cutting vertically, cut into thick slices (approximately 1-inch thick), carefully turning them onto a flat surface once they’ve been cut.
How many calories in a cabbage steak?
One cabbage steak contains approximately 38 calories.
How many carbs in a cabbage steak?
One cabbage steak contains approximately 9 grams of carbohydrates.
Can dogs eat cabbage?
All types of cabbage are not only safe for dogs to eat, but are actually beneficial. It aids in digestion and can help to fight disease. Be warned, however, that cabbage can produce gas, so feed it to your dog in small quantities for this reason.
Are cabbage steaks diabetic friendly?
Minus the cheese, cabbage steaks are perfectly safe for a diabetic-friendly diet!
What To Eat With Cabbage Steaks
Cabbage is a super versatile side dish and so many different foods taste great paired with it. Here are a few yummy options:
- Instant Pot Corned Beef
- Rotisserie Chicken either store-bought or made in an Instant Pot
- Steak and Mushroom Kabobs
- Runza Casserole
- Grilled BBQ Chicken
- Pork Ribs
Side Dish Recipes
- Easy Coleslaw contains shredded cabbage, creamy vinaigrette dressing and it’s not loaded down with mayo! This will be your go-to slaw for a dinner side, picnic fare and fish tacos!
- Instant Pot Corn on the Cob – Make a favorite summer finger food in your Instant Pot: Perfectly cooked corn on the cob EVERY SINGLE TIME. Let your pressure cooker simplify meal-time so you can enjoy every morsel of summer.
- Roasted Vegetables are super easy and it results in a deliciously crispy, flavorful side dish. This recipe will turn veggie haters into veggie lovers! Swap out vegetables in this recipe for any you might have on hand, such as cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms or onions.
- Sauteed Cabbage is the perfect quick and delicious side dish for any meal. Using only a few ingredients and taking 10 minutes of your time, you can’t go wrong with this super flavorful and affordable recipe!
Grilled Cabbage Steaks
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: American
Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes
Servings: 6 servings
Calories: 38kcal
Author: Megan Porta
Ingredients
- 1 head Green Cabbage
- olive oil
- salt/pepper
- Toppings of choice: bbq sauce, ranch dressing, shaved parmesan, blue cheese crumbles
Instructions
Stand the head of cabbage on its stem and cut vertically into 1-inch slices. Place the cabbage steaks on a flat surface and brush both sides with olive oil and sprinkle generously with salt and pepper.
Light a grill over medium heat and place the prepared cabbage steaks directly onto the grill. Cook for 3-5 minutes per side, or until crispy. Remove from grill and top with desired toppings. Serve immediately!
Notes
Keep it simple with butter, salt and pepper!
BBQ sauce brushed over top is a delicious option.
Shaved Parmesan cheese is my favorite!
Add a splash of balsamic vinegar to the steaks before grilling!
Cooked bacon crumbles and shredded cheddar…yum!
Top with blue cheese crumbles.
Nutrition
Calories: 38kcal | Carbohydrates: 9g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 27mg | Potassium: 257mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 5g | Vitamin A: 148IU | Vitamin C: 55mg | Calcium: 61mg | Iron: 1mg
Did you make this recipe?If you loved this recipe, please rate the recipe and leave a comment below!
Esmé Slabbert
Hi there Megan. What a lovely cabbage steak. I have made something similar numerous times and just love it. I have pinned your version to try out next time.
I visited you via CHERRY CHEESECAKE BROWNIES – WEEKEND POTLUCK #594
I linked up this week with = Fudgy Chocolate Brownies with Ganache and Tasty Easy Mushroom Florentine Pasta for your next potluck. This is a friendly reminder to come and join us at SeniorSalonPitStop. You will find the linkup information under BLOGGING.
david
excellent! I had some beautiful cabbage from my garden; I made the steaks, and roasted them in my outdoor pizza oven. They were tender and tasty! will do again!
Megan Porta
So glad you enjoyed them! Even better they were homegrown. Thanks!
