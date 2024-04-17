Easy Crustless Lemon Tart - Recipe Winners (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Easy Crustless Lemon Tart is luscious, creamy, soft, and packs a real punch of lemon. So punchy it almost smacks you with the lemon hit. This is one little recipe that you must add to your repertoire.

It’s super easy to prepare using just a bowl and a handheld beater, or whisk. In fact you can throw the ingredients for thisEasy Crustless Lemon Tart into a food processor it’s that easy.

There’s no creaming of butter and sugar, it basically just gets thrown all together and simply poured into a springform pan to bake. Simple!

You can knock this tart out in just 10 minutes, with a bake time of 35-40 minutes.

This lemon tart is not a deep tart but you can scale it up using Omni scale converter

This tart is perfect when you want a great-tasting dessert that’s ready for the oven in minutes. It keeps well for 2-3 days refrigerated and is even better after a day.

At a Glance This Is What You Need To Make Easy Crustless Lemon Tart

Pantry caster sugar

plain flour (all purpose)

eggs

vanilla

melted butter

salt

Shopping List thickened cream

lemon juice and zest

We are always on the search for desserts made with lemons as Jen has a magnificent lemon tree that produces all year round. We’ve no idea what the variety is but it just keeps on giving.

Check out some more winning lemon desserts in these links – you won’t be sorry! No Bake Lemon Posset Tart which is made almost by magic with no eggs, flour or gelatine to be seen. Our Lemon Sour Cream Cake is beautifully moist and delivers on the lemon hit. One of our all-time favourites Lemon Roulade we’ve probably made this recipe more than any other and there’s a good reason for that it’s fabulously easy to make, delivers a beautiful lemon flavour and finally, it’s just delicious!

Bill Granger’s Recipe



This terrific tart recipe comes from Australian chef Bill Granger from his cookbook, Bill’s Basics. Granger is renowned for recipes that work using a minimum of ingredients and techniques, but still pack a punch and deliver in flavour. Well Bill you certainly did it again with this recipe for Easy Crustless Lemon Tart. Only 8 ingredients, super quick to make and produces a delicious tart. What’s not to love?🥰









Make It Gluten Free



Apparently you can substitute the plain flour for almond meal (almond flour) and it still works for a gluten free lemon tart.

We’ve not actually tried the recipe using almond meal but a few of our readers have let us know that it works and they’re very happy with the result. Just thought we’d pass that tip on.

Hot Tip For Using A Springform Pan



There are springform pans, and springform pans. The trick is to install the base with the lip down. This ensures that you get a perfect seal and won’t get an indent in the side of your tart or cake. It also enables you to easily lift the tart off the base.





Don’t Panic Because The Batter Is Thin – It Should Be



The batter for this crustless lemon tart is very thin. Don’t be alarmed as its not a cake batter, rather than a custard that sets thanks to the eggs.

Watch Point For Cooked Tart



At the 35-40 minute mark your tart should be a light golden colour around the edges and have a slight wobble when you move the pan.

Remove tart from the oven and allow the tart to sit in the pan for 20 minutes to let the residual heat finish setting the tart.

Watch How To Make Easy Crustless Lemon Tart

Still Hungry?

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow along onPinterest, Facebook, Twitter and Instagramfor all of the latest updates.

How To Store Crustless Lemon Tart



The tart is best stored in the refrigerator. Cover tightly with cling film on a plate and store for 3-4 days.

What To Serve With Crustless Lemon Tart



The tart looks a little naked just served plain. We like to serve this with some softly whipped cream, or,creme fraiche. It teams beautifully with fresh berries such as blueberries, raspberries, blackberries or strawberries.

Don’t forget to rate this recipe and let us know what you thought when you make this fabulously Easy Crustless Lemon Tart in the reviews below.

Yield: 8 serves Easy Crustless Lemon Tart Prep Time: 10 minutes See Also The BEST No Bake Slice Recipes Cook Time: 40 minutes Total Time: 50 minutes Easy Crustless Lemon Tart is super quick to make and you totally need this recipe in your repertoire. It is soft and creamy and almost 'smacks' you with the lemon flavour. Quick and delish! Originally published 13 Jan 2020 Ingredients 3 whole large eggs

1/2 cup plain flour (all purpose)

1 cup castor sugar

pinch of salt

100g butter(3 1/2 ounces)

finely grated lemon zest of 2 large lemons

125 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice(4 ounces)

1 cup heavy cream (thickened)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

icing sugar for dusting Instructions preheat oven to 180 c (350 f) on bake, not fan

to 180 c (350 f) melt butter

lightly butter a 20 cm (8 inch) springform pan using some of the melted butter

whisk the eggs lightly

now add the flour and whisk together for a minute or so

and whisk together for a minute or so add the sugar, salt, butter, lemon zest and juice, cream and vanilla and whisk till combined

pour batter into your buttered springform pan and bake for 35-40 minutes until lightly browned around the edges

tart will still seem a little 'wobbly' at this stage but remove from oven and rest on a cake rack for 20 minutes

use a knife and loosen around the inside of the tin

release the tart from the springform and refrigerate for 30 minutes

remove tart from springform base using a spatula onto your serving plate

sieve icing sugar lightly over tart

serve with cream and berries, enjoy! Notes the batter is very 'liquid' when poured into the springform pan

the tart is not a deep tart. it's about 3 cm (1 inch) high Nutrition Information Yield 8 Serving Size 1

Amount Per Serving Calories 333Total Fat 13gSaturated Fat 7gTrans Fat 0gUnsaturated Fat 4gCholesterol 103mgSodium 71mgCarbohydrates 53gFiber 1gSugar 42gProtein 5g Nutritional information provided here is only intended as a guide.

Cooper

It doesn’t matter that Cooper has two water bowls on the deck, as he nearly always drinks from the pot with the water plants in it. Ever since he was high enough to reach the pot this has become his norm for rehydrating himself.

It seems like only yesterday that Cooper would lie in his water bowl.