Healthy Biscuit Recipe using Greek Yogurt (2024)

Modified: by Katie Hale

I've been playing with variations on this Healthy Biscuit Recipe for a while now, and finally came up with one that I can enjoy. It's hard to find a way to make this southern classic comfort food healthier, but the addition of nonfat Greek yogurt really seems to do the trick!

No biscuit is truly healthy considering the basic carbs, but this is much healthier than other choices. The lack of butter in this recipe helps make it a much better choice that you'll still enjoy but won't feel so guilty about enjoying. I love having these with sugar-free strawberry jam or unsweetened apple butter. Such a great option that makes this healthy biscuit recipe a favorite!

Makes 12 biscuits

2 SmartPoints per Biscuit on Weight Watchers FreeStyle, Flex, or Your Way Plan

4 SmartPoints each on Beyond the Scale Plan

4 PointsPlus each

4.2 from 5 reviews

Prep time

Cook time

Total time

Makes 12 biscuits
2 SmartPoints per Biscuit on Weight Watchers FreeStyle, Flex, or Your Way Plan
5 SmartPoints each on Beyond the Scale Plan
4 PointsPlus each

Serves: 12

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
  • ½ cup club soda
  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Spray a baking sheet with non-stick spray or line with a silicone baking mat and set aside.
  3. In a large bowl, mix together flour, salt, baking powder, Greek yogurt, and club soda.
  4. On a clean surface, sprinkle a bit of flour to coat the area, then turn out dough onto floured surface.
  5. Pat or roll out to ½" thickness and using round biscuit or cookie cutter, cut into biscuits. Roll any remaining dough out again to make as many biscuits as possible. Should make 12 medium biscuits.
  6. Place biscuits on the baking mat, touching each other.
  7. Brush the tops of the biscuits with melted butter.
  8. Place in oven and bake for 15-18 minutes or until golden brown on top and cooked through. May brush remaining butter on top if desired.

Making this healthy biscuit recipe to go with any number of our favorite meals is easier than ever! Since it is Weight Watchers friendly, it's a great option for any meal plan!

If you are new to Weight Watchers, check out our tips on the Weight Watchers FreeStyle and Flex Plan Updates, as well as making sure you check out our One Week FreeStyle Weight Watchers Menu Plan and Vegan FreeStyle Weight Watchers One Week Menu Plan for more meal planning ideas.

If you are looking for more great recipes, don't forget to join our Weight Watchers Support Group on Facebook!

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Katie

    These are 2 FreeStyle Points per biscuit 🙂

    Reply

    • Katie

      You can use sparkling water, club soda, seltzer water, or diet 7up.

      Reply

  3. Melissa

    Could anyone tell me how these would work with Slimming World? Would they be a Free food? Or a Healthy Extra? or would there be a Syn value?
    Thanks in advance!

    Reply

  4. Jess

    Can u use self rising flour? Thanks for the recipe!

    Reply

    • Katie

      Self rising flour works great 🙂

      Reply

  5. Vicki

    Made these last night but they were very dense. Not sure what I did wrong. Any suggestions?

    Reply

    • Katie

      Some prefer using self rising flour instead of the flour, baking soda, salt mixture. Others have added more baking soda.

      Reply

      • Jeff

        I also found them to be firm and they didn't raise particularly high. I realized too late that I did not place them on the baking sheet touching each other. I assume this might help them rise higher. The recipe calls for baking powder but here you are referring to baking soda. Did you mean powder? Or is there supposed to be baking soda in the recipe?

        Reply

    • Amy

      Mine were very dense as well

      Reply

  6. Moke

    Is there something I could substitute the butter with?

    Reply

  7. Tonya

    Any idea how well these would freeze or how long they last?

    Reply

    • Katie

      They freeze great. I have made them into sandwiches and also frozen just by themselves. I would say if wrapped well 4-6 weeks they would be fine.Possibly longer.

      Reply

  8. Pam

    They are delicious! Thanks for the recipe. I made m8 i ones that were only one point each...this time I’ll make regular sized biscuits!

    Reply

  9. Jean

    Can you use almond flour? Would you still add the baking powder and salt?

    Reply

    • Katie

      Almond flour will result in a much higher point value for the biscuits, and since I have not made them using it, I am honestly unsure how they would turn out.

      Reply

    • Mary Dunlap

      I am pre diabetic, is there a flour I can use other then white flour, that would not be more points and would work well in this recipe? Thanks

      Reply

    • Sue

      Can I substitute baking soda for the club soda?

      Reply

  10. Rachel

    Mine came out very firm and I followed the recipe to a T! Help! I want them to work! The flavor was great but they did not fluff at all!

    Reply

  11. Marcie

    Would these work for dumplings in chicken and dumplings?

    Reply

    • Katie

      They might be a but hard, but you could add more water or broth and they would work.

      Reply

  12. Pamela

    I made this this morning and here is what I did off the comments I saw
    2 cups self rising flour
    1/2 cup Greek yogurt
    1/2 cup mineral water ( just because that’s what I had on hand)
    2 1/2 TBSPs of Butter ( save back about a tsp or so to brush on tops ). The rest put in the biscuit mix ( very cold and I just shaved into it)
    Do not over mix and i ended up adding just a tad more mineral water to help it come together.

    The reason I used that much butter was because it was the maximum I could use to still keep it a 2pt bisquit😉

    Everything else I did the same and it ended up making 16 biscuits for me this time so next time I will make my biscuits a little bigger! at 2 pts each these are amazing! My husband loved them as well and said they taste just like regular biscuits to him... the ultimate compliment as he loves biscuits! Lol!

    Thanks for coming up with this as they will be a mainstay in our home!

    Reply

    • Pamela

      i was wrong on this. the way i made it 16 biscuits was still 2 pts each. if i made 12 it would be more points but they were plenty big at 16😃

      Reply

  13. Gwoma

    Any idea how many calories in one biscuit and the nutritional values like how much protein for biscuit?

    Reply

  14. Jan

    Would gluten free flour work in this is biscuit recipe?

    Reply

  15. Briana

    What are the macros for this, if i don't follow weight watcher's

    Reply

  16. Debra Rogers

    I used spray butter on top of mine I did 11 but 3 big one for my husband for 2 points on
    purple

    Reply

  17. Esther

    An ad is blocking the ingredient list!

    Reply

  18. Sue

    Can I substitute baking soda for club soda?

    Reply

  19. Adrienne

    Can regular plain yogurt be used instead of greek yogurt?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

