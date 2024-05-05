Healthy Biscuit Recipe using Greek Yogurt (2024)

Modified: by Katie Hale · This post may contain affiliate links · 31 Comments
I've been playing with variations on this Healthy Biscuit Recipe for a while now, and finally came up with one that I can enjoy. It's hard to find a way to make this southern classic comfort food healthier, but the addition of nonfat Greek yogurt really seems to do the trick!
Healthy Biscuit Recipe using Greek Yogurt
No biscuit is truly healthy considering the basic carbs, but this is much healthier than other choices. The lack of butter in this recipe helps make it a much better choice that you'll still enjoy but won't feel so guilty about enjoying. I love having these with sugar-free strawberry jam or unsweetened apple butter. Such a great option that makes this healthy biscuit recipe a favorite!
Makes 12 biscuits
2 SmartPoints per Biscuit on Weight Watchers FreeStyle, Flex, or Your Way Plan
4 SmartPoints each on Beyond the Scale Plan
4 PointsPlus each
Healthy Biscuit Recipe using Greek Yogurt
Serves: 12
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
- ½ cup club soda
- 1 tablespoon butter, melted
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Spray a baking sheet with non-stick spray or line with a silicone baking mat and set aside.
- In a large bowl, mix together flour, salt, baking powder, Greek yogurt, and club soda.
- On a clean surface, sprinkle a bit of flour to coat the area, then turn out dough onto floured surface.
- Pat or roll out to ½" thickness and using round biscuit or cookie cutter, cut into biscuits. Roll any remaining dough out again to make as many biscuits as possible. Should make 12 medium biscuits.
- Place biscuits on the baking mat, touching each other.
- Brush the tops of the biscuits with melted butter.
- Place in oven and bake for 15-18 minutes or until golden brown on top and cooked through. May brush remaining butter on top if desired.
Making this healthy biscuit recipe to go with any number of our favorite meals is easier than ever! Since it is Weight Watchers friendly, it's a great option for any meal plan!
Katie
These are 2 FreeStyle Points per biscuit 🙂
Lori
Isthere any substitute for club soda?
Katie
You can use sparkling water, club soda, seltzer water, or diet 7up.
Melissa
Could anyone tell me how these would work with Slimming World? Would they be a Free food? Or a Healthy Extra? or would there be a Syn value?
Thanks in advance!
Jess
Can u use self rising flour? Thanks for the recipe!
Katie
Self rising flour works great 🙂
Vicki
Made these last night but they were very dense. Not sure what I did wrong. Any suggestions?
Katie
Some prefer using self rising flour instead of the flour, baking soda, salt mixture. Others have added more baking soda.
Jeff
I also found them to be firm and they didn't raise particularly high. I realized too late that I did not place them on the baking sheet touching each other. I assume this might help them rise higher. The recipe calls for baking powder but here you are referring to baking soda. Did you mean powder? Or is there supposed to be baking soda in the recipe?
Amy
Mine were very dense as well
Moke
Is there something I could substitute the butter with?
Katie
You can leave it off if you prefer. It simply helps brown the tops and adds a bit of flavor.
Tonya
Any idea how well these would freeze or how long they last?
Katie
They freeze great. I have made them into sandwiches and also frozen just by themselves. I would say if wrapped well 4-6 weeks they would be fine.Possibly longer.
Pam
They are delicious! Thanks for the recipe. I made m8 i ones that were only one point each...this time I’ll make regular sized biscuits!
Jean
Can you use almond flour? Would you still add the baking powder and salt?
Katie
Almond flour will result in a much higher point value for the biscuits, and since I have not made them using it, I am honestly unsure how they would turn out.
Mary Dunlap
I am pre diabetic, is there a flour I can use other then white flour, that would not be more points and would work well in this recipe? Thanks
Sue
Can I substitute baking soda for the club soda?
Rachel
Mine came out very firm and I followed the recipe to a T! Help! I want them to work! The flavor was great but they did not fluff at all!
Marcie
Would these work for dumplings in chicken and dumplings?
Reply
They might be a but hard, but you could add more water or broth and they would work.
Pamela
I made this this morning and here is what I did off the comments I saw
2 cups self rising flour
1/2 cup Greek yogurt
1/2 cup mineral water ( just because that’s what I had on hand)
2 1/2 TBSPs of Butter ( save back about a tsp or so to brush on tops ). The rest put in the biscuit mix ( very cold and I just shaved into it)
Do not over mix and i ended up adding just a tad more mineral water to help it come together.
The reason I used that much butter was because it was the maximum I could use to still keep it a 2pt bisquit😉
Everything else I did the same and it ended up making 16 biscuits for me this time so next time I will make my biscuits a little bigger! at 2 pts each these are amazing! My husband loved them as well and said they taste just like regular biscuits to him... the ultimate compliment as he loves biscuits! Lol!
Thanks for coming up with this as they will be a mainstay in our home!
Pamela
i was wrong on this. the way i made it 16 biscuits was still 2 pts each. if i made 12 it would be more points but they were plenty big at 16😃
Gwoma
Any idea how many calories in one biscuit and the nutritional values like how much protein for biscuit?
Jan
Would gluten free flour work in this is biscuit recipe?
Briana
What are the macros for this, if i don't follow weight watcher's
Debra Rogers
I used spray butter on top of mine I did 11 but 3 big one for my husband for 2 points on
purple
Esther
An ad is blocking the ingredient list!
Sue
Can I substitute baking soda for club soda?
Adrienne
Can regular plain yogurt be used instead of greek yogurt?
