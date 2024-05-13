Soundcore Motion X600 Speaker Polar Grey (2024)

R99 Shipping
- New Arrival
ESANA3130011
- Colour: Grey
- Power (audio output): 50W
- Speaker driver: x5
- Sound: Hi-Res, High Fidelity, LDAC
- Playtime: up to 12 hours (varies by volume level and music content)
- Charging time: 6 hours
- Battery capacity: 6400mAh / 7.2V
- DC power input: 5V ⎓ 3A
- Charging port: USB-C
- Bluetooth version: 5.3
R6,003 incl. VAT
R5,220 excl. VAT
FREE DELIVERY
IN STOCK at EXTERNAL supplier.
If ordered before 10AM:
DELIVERED next business day (main centres)
or 3-5 business days (regional areas or large items)
COLLECTION from Geewiz available Same Day (approx 4:30pm)
FEATURES
Soundcore is Anker's audio brand. Their signature sound is loved by 20 million+ people around the world. Hear it, feel it.
Soundcore Motion X600 Speaker
Hi-Res and Spatial Sound, 50W, IPX7 waterproof, 12 hour playtime, elegant metal design
* Immersive Spatial Audio
Inspired by theatre acoustics, Motion X600 has 5 drivers and 5 amplifiers that are positioned to deliver sound all around you. Feel like you're in the room with your favourite artist, every time you press play.
* 50W Room-Filling Sound
Whether you're having a party or just enjoying your favourite tunes, the 50W sound will fill any space with rich, high-quality sound that brings music to life.
* Take lmmersive Music Anywhere
Portable and lightweight, Motion X600 is easy to carry between rooms to transform any part of your home into an immersive listening space.
* 12-Hour Playtime
Keep listening to music and podcasts for days at a time, with zero battery anxiety.
* Fully Waterproof
Features IPX7 waterproof protection so you can simply relax and listen without worrying about the speaker getting wet.
* Spatial Audio
World's first portable high-fidelity Bluetooth speaker with sky channel spatial audio. Become immersed in music, sound diffuses vertically and horizontally to fill any space.
An upward-firing driver creates a multi-dimensional soundstage that moves around you.
* Hear Every Detail
High-end DSP delivers sound that's 8 times better than Soundcore's previous speakers.
* High-Res Audio Certified
Experience sound quality with 3x more detail. The 40kHz frequency range lets you hear the hidden nuances in every song.
* Customizable 9-Band Pro EQ
Adjust the EQ via the Soundcore app. Find the sound the suits you with one flick of your finger.
* Aluminium Handle
The built-in aluminium handle features a tactile grooved design for a comfortable grip.
* 3D Mesh
The distinctive metal mesh preserves sound quality and has a rugged, industrial feel.
Note: Wall charger not included
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
Brand
Soundcore
Item model number
ESANA3130011
Product Type
Speaker
|Colour: Grey
Power (audio output): 50W
Speaker driver: x5
Sound: Hi-Res, High Fidelity, LDAC
Playtime: up to 12 hours (varies by volume level and music content)
Charging time: 6 hours
Battery capacity: 6400mAh / 7.2V
DC power input: 5V ⎓ 3A
Charging port: USB-C
Bluetooth version: 5.3
Bluetooth range: 100m
Waterproof level: IPX7
Light show: No
Soundcore App: Yes
Multi-speaker: TWS
Aux in: No
Dimensions: 31.1 x 17.1 x 8.1cm
Weight: 2.35g
Soundcore
ESANA3130011
Return policy
- Description
Return of merchandise (RMA) and Warranty
We want you to be happy with the purchase you have made from us. If you are not completely satisfied, you may return the product to us and we will either refund, credit, repair/replace it, subject to the below terms and conditions.
You can return purchases for a refund (excl shipping).Please notify us within 7 days and ensure item is ready maximum 10 days after delivery date.
Please ensure to log your return request within 7 days of receipt of your item. Please ensure to select the correct reason for return:
- Changed my mind / Item exchange
- Faulty on arrival
- Incorrect item received
All items are covered by a 12 month warranty (unless otherwise stated) which will be honoured directly by GeeWiz. All products will either be replaced/repaired/refunded depending on stock availability.Products will require evaluation by GeeWiz before a warranty claim can be accepted.
Should the item being returned for assessment be found to be in good working order, unfortunately, there will be a collection fee that will apply.
The collection fees are as follows:
- For returns on items that were sent with free shipping: R198
- For returns that had a surcharge, the same surcharge will apply for collection.
Pleaselog your return on your account, under the returns manager.
We do not reimburse your fee to ship to us, but we will pay for return shipping if the item is subject to replacement. If the item you wish to return was ordered incorrectly / is no longer required / you have changed your mind, there is a collection fee that will be charged (please refer to the above) and this will be deducted from the refund amount once the supplier has credited us. Please note GeeWiz will only cover return shipping of a faulty unit within 6 months of purchase, after which, a shipping fee (starting from R198) will be applicable to you for the return of the unit.
Any disputes relating to ordered items being short/incorrectly shipped will only be entertained if reported to GeeWiz within 3 days of delivery/collection.
Refunds are subject to inspection of item(s) -in some cases, items will need to be sent to supplier for evaluation and testing. This can take up to 15 working days. Once a refund has been approved, this may take 3 - 5 business days to be processed.
ALLreturns are subject to a 15% restocking fee if item is no longer in BRAND NEW condition or if item seal/packaging has been broken.
Please re-package safely and include all original product packaging.
All software products are unfortunately not eligible for credit or refund once purchased.
After the 6-month period, you will no longer be eligible and won't be able to receive a refund. We can however replace or repair depending on the outcome after our team of professionals has inspected the product.
Should a warranty sticker not be present on an item, the warranty is immediatelynull and void.
Batteries are covered under warranty, but please note that GEL, AGM and LEAD ACID have limited cycle runs. These are typically around 200 cycles and may run out before the end of the warranty. Once the cycles have been depleted, it means the battery has reached the end of life and will no longer be a warranty claim.
GeeWiz reserves the right to refuse a refund if the item is damaged from misuse, items are missing, or if the product is altered in any way.
GeeWiz or its affiliates are not responsible for damage or loss of any kind that may occur as a result of using or misusing any product purchased from us.
The warranty will no longer be valid, and GeeWiz will not be responsible for damage or injury of any kind resulting from:
- Electricity fluctuations and surges, lightning strikes, faults in the building wiring, faulty installations, and improper use of controls
- Failure to use the product in accordance with the operating instructions and or general misuse and or abuse
- Damage caused by a superior force (vis major) or if the product has been infested with insects or pests
- If the product is physically damaged after it left the store
- If water or liquid caused the damage to the product
- If the warranty seal is tampered with
- Any repair or tampering by an unauthorised person or attempt to repair or tamper with the equipment, or use of parts not supplied by authorised agents, or alterations or modification to the equipment shall render the warranty null and void.
Click here to get more details
If you have any further questions, please feel free to use the form below to ask:
