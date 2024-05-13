Soundcore Motion X600 Speaker Polar Grey (2024)

Return of merchandise (RMA) and Warranty

We want you to be happy with the purchase you have made from us. If you are not completely satisfied, you may return the product to us and we will either refund, credit, repair/replace it, subject to the below terms and conditions.

You can return purchases for a refund (excl shipping).Please notify us within 7 days and ensure item is ready maximum 10 days after delivery date.

Please ensure to log your return request within 7 days of receipt of your item. Please ensure to select the correct reason for return:

- Changed my mind / Item exchange

- Faulty on arrival

- Incorrect item received

All items are covered by a 12 month warranty (unless otherwise stated) which will be honoured directly by GeeWiz. All products will either be replaced/repaired/refunded depending on stock availability.Products will require evaluation by GeeWiz before a warranty claim can be accepted.

Should the item being returned for assessment be found to be in good working order, unfortunately, there will be a collection fee that will apply.

The collection fees are as follows:

- For returns on items that were sent with free shipping: R198

- For returns that had a surcharge, the same surcharge will apply for collection.

Pleaselog your return on your account, under the returns manager.

We do not reimburse your fee to ship to us, but we will pay for return shipping if the item is subject to replacement. If the item you wish to return was ordered incorrectly / is no longer required / you have changed your mind, there is a collection fee that will be charged (please refer to the above) and this will be deducted from the refund amount once the supplier has credited us. Please note GeeWiz will only cover return shipping of a faulty unit within 6 months of purchase, after which, a shipping fee (starting from R198) will be applicable to you for the return of the unit.

Any disputes relating to ordered items being short/incorrectly shipped will only be entertained if reported to GeeWiz within 3 days of delivery/collection.

Refunds are subject to inspection of item(s) -in some cases, items will need to be sent to supplier for evaluation and testing. This can take up to 15 working days. Once a refund has been approved, this may take 3 - 5 business days to be processed.

ALLreturns are subject to a 15% restocking fee if item is no longer in BRAND NEW condition or if item seal/packaging has been broken.

Please re-package safely and include all original product packaging.

All software products are unfortunately not eligible for credit or refund once purchased.

After the 6-month period, you will no longer be eligible and won't be able to receive a refund. We can however replace or repair depending on the outcome after our team of professionals has inspected the product.

Should a warranty sticker not be present on an item, the warranty is immediatelynull and void.

Batteries are covered under warranty, but please note that GEL, AGM and LEAD ACID have limited cycle runs. These are typically around 200 cycles and may run out before the end of the warranty. Once the cycles have been depleted, it means the battery has reached the end of life and will no longer be a warranty claim.

GeeWiz reserves the right to refuse a refund if the item is damaged from misuse, items are missing, or if the product is altered in any way.

GeeWiz or its affiliates are not responsible for damage or loss of any kind that may occur as a result of using or misusing any product purchased from us.

The warranty will no longer be valid, and GeeWiz will not be responsible for damage or injury of any kind resulting from: