🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (2024)

As of 4 Mar 2024, experts prefer Tribit StormBox Micro 2 over Soundcore Motion X600, but both Bluetooth Speakers have solid expert endorsem*nts.

As per this month's meta ranking, Tribit StormBox Micro 2 received 4 recommendations: from Digital Trends (26 Feb 2024), WIRED (18 Feb 2024) TechRadar (25 Jan 2024) and 1 other. By contrast, Soundcore Motion X600 received only 2 recommendations from TechHive (29 Dec 2023) and SoundGuys (9 Feb 2024).

Rank Change Price Bluetooth Speaker Digital Trends TechHive WIRED Tom's Guide Rtings.com TechRadar Popular Mechanics PCMag SoundGuys What Hi-Fi 4 -1 $60 Tribit StormBox Micro 2 The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is a durable and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker with powerful sound, long battery life, and versatile connectivity options. 8 - 9 - - 2 - - - 3 15 New * $195 Soundcore Motion X600 - 4 - - - - - - 3 -

Endorsem*nt summary:

On 29 Dec 2023 TechHive ranked Soundcore Motion X600 as #4 Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #4 outof12 Soundcore Motion X600 Best mid-priced Bluetooth speaker, runner-up ... ... ... Source: www.techhive.com

TechHive On 9 Feb 2024 SoundGuys ranked Soundcore Motion X600 as #3 Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #3 outof5 Soundcore Motion X600 Best style ... ... ... Source: www.soundguys.com

SoundGuys On 26 Feb 2024 Digital Trends ranked Tribit StormBox Micro 2 as #8 Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #8 outof15 Tribit StormBox Micro 2 Best budget Bluetooth speaker ... ... ... Source: www.digitaltrends.com

Digital Trends On 18 Feb 2024 WIRED ranked Tribit StormBox Micro 2 as #9 Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #9 outof21 Tribit StormBox Micro 2 Handlebar Ready ... ... ... Source: www.wired.com

WIRED On 25 Jan 2024 TechRadar ranked Tribit StormBox Micro 2 as #2 Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #2 outof9 Tribit StormBox Micro 2 The best cheap Bluetooth speaker ... ... ... Source: www.techradar.com

TechRadar On 20 Feb 2024 What Hi-Fi ranked Tribit StormBox Micro 2 as #3 Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #3 outof8 Tribit StormBox Micro 2 Small and mighty, the Stormbox Micro 2 is possibly the most wallet-friendly Bluetooth speaker we’ve tested. ... ... ... Source: www.whathifi.com

After counting and adding up the 113 expert endorsem*nts of the March rankings, Tribit StormBox Micro 2 outranks Soundcore Motion X600. This is not to say that Soundcore Motion X600 is a bad option. Like Tribit StormBox Micro 2, it is recommended by experts, but less.