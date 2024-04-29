🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (2024)

Consumer Score
In comparison:
Tribit StormBox Micro 2 ranks #90 out of 189. Very high levels of customer satisfaction.
9.1
Great
Current price
Experts recommend Tribit StormBox Micro 2 more than Soundcore Motion X600
As of 4 Mar 2024, experts prefer Tribit StormBox Micro 2 over Soundcore Motion X600, but both Bluetooth Speakers have solid expert endorsem*nts.
As per this month's meta ranking, Tribit StormBox Micro 2 received 4 recommendations: from Digital Trends (26 Feb 2024), WIRED (18 Feb 2024) TechRadar (25 Jan 2024) and 1 other. By contrast, Soundcore Motion X600 received only 2 recommendations from TechHive (29 Dec 2023) and SoundGuys (9 Feb 2024).
|Rank
|Change
|Price
|Bluetooth Speaker
|
Digital Trends
|
TechHive
|
WIRED
|
Tom's Guide
|
Rtings.com
|
TechRadar
|
Popular Mechanics
|
PCMag
|
SoundGuys
|
What Hi-Fi
|
4
|-1
|$60
|
Tribit StormBox Micro 2
The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is a durable and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker with powerful sound, long battery life, and versatile connectivity options.
|
8
|
-
|
9
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
15
|New *
|$195
|
Soundcore Motion X600
|
-
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
-
Endorsem*nt summary:
- On 29 Dec 2023 TechHive ranked Soundcore Motion X600 as #4
Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #4outof12 Soundcore Motion X600
Best mid-priced Bluetooth speaker, runner-up
... ... ...
Source: www.techhive.com
- On 9 Feb 2024 SoundGuys ranked Soundcore Motion X600 as #3
Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #3outof5 Soundcore Motion X600
Best style
... ... ...
Source: www.soundguys.com
- On 26 Feb 2024 Digital Trends ranked Tribit StormBox Micro 2 as #8
Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #8outof15 Tribit StormBox Micro 2
Best budget Bluetooth speaker
... ... ...
Source: www.digitaltrends.com
- On 18 Feb 2024 WIRED ranked Tribit StormBox Micro 2 as #9
Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #9outof21 Tribit StormBox Micro 2
Handlebar Ready
... ... ...
Source: www.wired.com
- On 25 Jan 2024 TechRadar ranked Tribit StormBox Micro 2 as #2
Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #2outof9 Tribit StormBox Micro 2
The best cheap Bluetooth speaker
... ... ...
Source: www.techradar.com
- On 20 Feb 2024 What Hi-Fi ranked Tribit StormBox Micro 2 as #3
Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #3outof8 Tribit StormBox Micro 2
Small and mighty, the Stormbox Micro 2 is possibly the most wallet-friendly Bluetooth speaker we’ve tested.
... ... ...
Source: www.whathifi.com
After counting and adding up the 113 expert endorsem*nts of the March rankings, Tribit StormBox Micro 2 outranks Soundcore Motion X600. This is not to say that Soundcore Motion X600 is a bad option. Like Tribit StormBox Micro 2, it is recommended by experts, but less.
Where to buy?
Critic Consensus Common points from expert reviews summarized.
As can be seen below, Tribit StormBox Micro 2 outranks Soundcore Motion X600 by 11 positions. This indicates that, as of 4 Mar 2024, Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is more critically acclaimed than Soundcore Motion X600.
1
|-
|$180
|
JBL Charge 5
The JBL Charge 5 is a durable and high-quality portable Bluetooth speaker with a well-balanced sound, long battery life, and PartyBoost feature, making it perfect for outdoor activities and gatherings.
|
15
|
-
|
2
|
12
|
-
|
7
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
2
|+4
|$359
|
Sonos Move 2
|
4
|
5
|
-
|
5
|
-
|
9
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
3
|-1
|$173
|
Sonos Roam
The Sonos Roam is a highly versatile and durable portable speaker that delivers excellent sound quality, with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, voice assistant integration, and unique features such as Automatic TruePlay and wireless charging.
|
3
|
-
|
10
|
11
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|-1
|$60
|
Tribit StormBox Micro 2
The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is a durable and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker with powerful sound, long battery life, and versatile connectivity options.
|
8
|
-
|
9
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
Expert Reviews There are people on the Internet whose job is to review products. Below are their opinions.
Expert reviews [3]
70
Total expert reviews: 3
- with a score: 2
- without a score: 1
|Highest score by Digital Trends
|
70
|Average score based on 3 reviews
|
70
|Lowest score by Rtings.com
|
70
Score distribution:
|80-100
|
|60-80
|
|40-60
|
|20-40
|
|0-20
|
From Seller:
- Immersive Spatial Audio: Inspired by theater acoustics, Motion X600 has 5 drivers and 5 amplifiers that are positioned to deliver sound all around you. Feel like you're in the room with your favorite artist, every time you press play.
From Seller:
- Best Bluetooth Speakers for 2023: Best value micro Bluetooth speaker - CNET
- Size Defying Sound: Upgraded StormBox Micro 2 delivers explosive outdoor-audio more than any other speaker in its class. Specially designed 48mm NdFeB driver and integration of passive radiators plus exclusive XBASS technology reproduces a dynamic sound with an incredible bass range.
From Manufacturer Manufacturer-provided product description, urls and documents.
Official Urls:
EAN Numbers: 0194644126629
UPC Numbers: 194644126629
Model Numbers: A3130, A3130011
Official Urls:
EAN Numbers: 6972312833703
Soundcore Motion X600 is a well-known option on the higher end of the price range. It's in the top 3 bestselling bluetooth speakers and has dozens of popular alternatives in the same price range, such as House of Marley Get Together 2 or .
Soundcore Motion X600 is $66.18 more expensive than the average bluetooth speaker ($128.77).
Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is a well-known and one of the cheaper options. It's in the top 3 bestselling bluetooth speakers and has dozens of popular alternatives in the same price range, such as Tribit MaxSound Plus or Anker SoundCore Boost .
Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is $68.78 less expensive than an average bluetooth speaker ($128.77).
Go to best-rated Bluetooth Speakers