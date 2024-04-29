🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (2024)

Experts recommend Tribit StormBox Micro 2 more than Soundcore Motion X600

As of 4 Mar 2024, experts prefer Tribit StormBox Micro 2 over Soundcore Motion X600, but both Bluetooth Speakers have solid expert endorsem*nts.

As per this month's meta ranking, Tribit StormBox Micro 2 received 4 recommendations: from Digital Trends (26 Feb 2024), WIRED (18 Feb 2024) TechRadar (25 Jan 2024) and 1 other. By contrast, Soundcore Motion X600 received only 2 recommendations from TechHive (29 Dec 2023) and SoundGuys (9 Feb 2024).

Digital Trends 🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (16)

TechHive 🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (17)

WIRED 🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (18)

Tom's Guide 🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (19)

Rtings.com 🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (20)

TechRadar 🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (21)

Popular Mechanics 🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (22)

PCMag 🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (23)

SoundGuys 🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (24)

What Hi-Fi 🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (25)

4

-1 $60

🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (26) Tribit StormBox Micro 2

The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is a durable and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker with powerful sound, long battery life, and versatile connectivity options.

8

-

9

-

-

2

-

-

-

3

15

New * $195

🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (27) Soundcore Motion X600

-

4

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

-

Curious to see this month's entire Portable Bluetooth Speakers ranking? It's here

About our ranking methodology

About our ranking methodology

Endorsem*nt summary:

  • On 29 Dec 2023 🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (28) TechHive ranked Soundcore Motion X600 as #4
    Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment
    ... ... ...
    #4outof12 Soundcore Motion X600

    Best mid-priced Bluetooth speaker, runner-up

    ... ... ...
  • On 9 Feb 2024 🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (29) SoundGuys ranked Soundcore Motion X600 as #3
    Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment
    ... ... ...
    #3outof5 Soundcore Motion X600

    Best style

    ... ... ...
  • On 26 Feb 2024 🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (30) Digital Trends ranked Tribit StormBox Micro 2 as #8
    Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment
    ... ... ...
    #8outof15 Tribit StormBox Micro 2

    Best budget Bluetooth speaker

    ... ... ...
  • On 18 Feb 2024 🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (31) WIRED ranked Tribit StormBox Micro 2 as #9
    Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment
    ... ... ...
    #9outof21 Tribit StormBox Micro 2

    Handlebar Ready

    ... ... ...
  • On 25 Jan 2024 🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (32) TechRadar ranked Tribit StormBox Micro 2 as #2
    Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment
    ... ... ...
    #2outof9 Tribit StormBox Micro 2

    The best cheap Bluetooth speaker

    ... ... ...
  • On 20 Feb 2024 🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (33) What Hi-Fi ranked Tribit StormBox Micro 2 as #3
    Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment
    ... ... ...
    #3outof8 Tribit StormBox Micro 2

    Small and mighty, the Stormbox Micro 2 is possibly the most wallet-friendly Bluetooth speaker we’ve tested.

    ... ... ...

After counting and adding up the 113 expert endorsem*nts of the March rankings, Tribit StormBox Micro 2 outranks Soundcore Motion X600. This is not to say that Soundcore Motion X600 is a bad option. Like Tribit StormBox Micro 2, it is recommended by experts, but less.

🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (36)

Critic Consensus Common points from expert reviews summarized.

As can be seen below, Tribit StormBox Micro 2 outranks Soundcore Motion X600 by 11 positions. This indicates that, as of 4 Mar 2024, Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is more critically acclaimed than Soundcore Motion X600.

🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (51) 🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (52) 🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (53)

Expert Reviews There are people on the Internet whose job is to review products. Below are their opinions.

Expert reviews [3]

70

Total expert reviews: 3

  • with a score: 2
  • without a score: 1
Highest score by Digital Trends

70

Average score based on 3 reviews

70

Lowest score by Rtings.com

70

Score distribution:

80-100
60-80
40-60
20-40
0-20

Expert reviews [13]

87

Total expert reviews: 13

  • with a score: 7
  • without a score: 6
Highest score by TechRadar

100

Average score based on 13 reviews

87

Lowest score by PCMag

70

Score distribution:

80-100
60-80
40-60
20-40
0-20

From Seller:

  • Immersive Spatial Audio: Inspired by theater acoustics, Motion X600 has 5 drivers and 5 amplifiers that are positioned to deliver sound all around you. Feel like you're in the room with your favorite artist, every time you press play.
  • Read more
See Also
Soundcore by Anker Motion X600 Bluetooth Lautsprecher mit Tragegriff Wasserfest • EUR 131,27

From Seller:

  • Best Bluetooth Speakers for 2023: Best value micro Bluetooth speaker - CNET
  • Size Defying Sound: Upgraded StormBox Micro 2 delivers explosive outdoor-audio more than any other speaker in its class. Specially designed 48mm NdFeB driver and integration of passive radiators plus exclusive XBASS technology reproduces a dynamic sound with an incredible bass range.
  • Read more

🔊 Soundcore Motion X600 vs Tribit StormBox Micro 2: Review & Full Comparison (54)

From Manufacturer Manufacturer-provided product description, urls and documents.

EAN Numbers: 0194644126629

UPC Numbers: 194644126629

Model Numbers: A3130, A3130011

Loading price comparison chart...

Soundcore Motion X600 is a well-known option on the higher end of the price range. It's in the top 3 bestselling bluetooth speakers and has dozens of popular alternatives in the same price range, such as House of Marley Get Together 2 or .

Soundcore Motion X600 is $66.18 more expensive than the average bluetooth speaker ($128.77).

Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is a well-known and one of the cheaper options. It's in the top 3 bestselling bluetooth speakers and has dozens of popular alternatives in the same price range, such as Tribit MaxSound Plus or Anker SoundCore Boost .

Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is $68.78 less expensive than an average bluetooth speaker ($128.77).

