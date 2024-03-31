Soundcore Motion X600 - speaker - for portable use - wireless (2024)

Tavs pilna servisa IT partneris
Soundcore Motion X600 - Speaker - for portable use - wireless - Bluetooth - App-controlled - 50 Watt - aurora green
Ražotāja kods: A3130061
SKU: M3597228
- Immersive spatial audio
- 50 W room-filling sound
- Take immersive music anywhere
- Long playtime
- Fully waterproof
- Immersive spatial audio
Inspired by theater acoustics, Motion X600 has 5 drivers and 5 amplifiers that are positioned to deliver sound all around you. Feel like you're in the room with your favorite artist, every time you press play.
- 50 W room-filling sound
Whether you're having a party or just enjoying your favorite tunes, the 50 W sound will fill any space with rich, high-quality sound that brings music to life.
- Take immersive music anywhere
Portable and lightweight, Motion X600 is easy to carry between rooms to transform any part of your home into an immersive listening space.
- Long playtime
Keep listening to music and podcasts for days at a time - with zero battery anxiety.
- Fully waterproof
Features IPX7 waterproof protection so you can simply relax and listen without worrying about the speaker getting wet.
|Ražotājs
|Anker Group
|Produkta līnija
|Soundcore
|Barošanas iekārta / Opcijas
|USB charging
|Skaļruņu sistēma / Savienojuma tehnoloģija
|Ar vadu, Bezvadu
|Audio sistēma / Paredzēta
|Pārnēsājama
|Audio sistēma / Tips
|Speaker
|Baterija / Darbības laiks (līdz)
|12
|Citi / Aizsardzība
|Waterproof
|Krāsa
|Zaļa
|Ražotāja kods
|A3130061
|Barošanas iekārta / Opcijas
|USB charging
|Barošanas iekārta / Power Source
|Battery
|Pastiprinājuma veids
|Active
|Skaļruņu sistēma / Savienojuma tehnoloģija
|Ar vadu, Bezvadu
|Skaļruņu sistēma / Continuous Power
|50
|Audio sistēma / Paredzēta
|Pārnēsājama
|Audio sistēma / Tips
|Speaker
|Skaļruņu sistēma / App-Controlled
|Yes
|Skaļruņu sistēma / Integrated Components
|DSP
|Network & Internet Multimedia / Connectivity Interfaces
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Baterija / Darbības laiks (līdz)
|12
|Citi / Aizsardzība
|Waterproof
|Dimensijas / Platums
|17.1
|Dimensijas / Dziļums
|8.1
|Dimensijas / Augstums
|31.1
|Krāsa
|Aurora green
|Citi / Design Features
|Built-in carrying handle
|Header / Model
|Motion X600
|Header / Packaged Quantity
|1
