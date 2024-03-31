Soundcore Motion X600 - speaker - for portable use - wireless (2024)

Tīmekļa vietnē saglabāsies tehniskās sīkdatnes, kuras ir nepieciešamas, lai nodrošinātu tīmekļa vietnes darbību un kuru izmantošanai nav nepieciešams iegūt lietotāja piekrišanu. Sīkdatnes Izvēlies sīkdatnes, kuras tu apstiprini.

`; slider.classList.add('glider-contain'); slider.insertAdjacentHTML( 'beforeend', '\u000A\u003Cdiv\u0020class\u003D\u0022carousel\u002Dnav\u0020flex\u0020items\u002Dcenter\u0020justify\u002Dcenter\u0020flex\u002D1\u0020p\u002D4\u0022\u003E\u000A\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u003Cbutton\u000A\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020aria\u002Dlabel\u003D\u0022Iepriek\u0161\u0113jais\u0022\u000A\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020class\u003D\u0022glider\u002Dprev\u0020w\u002D8\u0020h\u002D8\u0020mr\u002D1\u0020text\u002Dblack\u0020rounded\u002Dfull\u0020outline\u002Dnone\u0020focus\u003Aoutline\u002Dnone\u0020hidden\u0022\u003E\u000A\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u003Csvg\u0020xmlns\u003D\u0022http\u003A\u002F\u002Fwww.w3.org\u002F2000\u002Fsvg\u0022\u0020fill\u003D\u0022none\u0022\u0020viewBox\u003D\u00220\u00200\u002024\u002024\u0022\u0020stroke\u003D\u0022currentColor\u0022\u0020width\u003D\u002224\u0022\u0020height\u003D\u002224\u0022\u003E\u000A\u0020\u0020\u003Cpath\u0020stroke\u002Dlinecap\u003D\u0022round\u0022\u0020stroke\u002Dlinejoin\u003D\u0022round\u0022\u0020stroke\u002Dwidth\u003D\u00222\u0022\u0020d\u003D\u0022M15\u002019l\u002D7\u002D7\u00207\u002D7\u0022\u002F\u003E\u000A\u003C\u002Fsvg\u003E\u000A\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u003C\u002Fbutton\u003E\u000A\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u003Cdiv\u0020role\u003D\u0022tablist\u0022\u0020class\u003D\u0022glider\u002Ddots\u0020select\u002Dnone\u0020flex\u0020flex\u002Dwrap\u0020mx\u002D1\u0020justify\u002Dcenter\u0020p\u002D0\u0020focus\u003Aoutline\u002Dnone\u0022\u003E\u003C\u002Fdiv\u003E\u000A\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u003Cbutton\u000A\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020aria\u002Dlabel\u003D\u0022N\u0101ko\u0161ais\u0022\u000A\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020class\u003D\u0022glider\u002Dnext\u0020w\u002D8\u0020h\u002D8\u0020ml\u002D1\u0020text\u002Dblack\u0020rounded\u002Dfull\u0020outline\u002Dnone\u0020focus\u003Aoutline\u002Dnone\u0020hidden\u0022\u003E\u000A\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u003Csvg\u0020xmlns\u003D\u0022http\u003A\u002F\u002Fwww.w3.org\u002F2000\u002Fsvg\u0022\u0020fill\u003D\u0022none\u0022\u0020viewBox\u003D\u00220\u00200\u002024\u002024\u0022\u0020stroke\u003D\u0022currentColor\u0022\u0020width\u003D\u002224\u0022\u0020height\u003D\u002224\u0022\u003E\u000A\u0020\u0020\u003Cpath\u0020stroke\u002Dlinecap\u003D\u0022round\u0022\u0020stroke\u002Dlinejoin\u003D\u0022round\u0022\u0020stroke\u002Dwidth\u003D\u00222\u0022\u0020d\u003D\u0022M9\u00205l7\u00207\u002D7\u00207\u0022\u002F\u003E\u000A\u003C\u002Fsvg\u003E\u000A\u0020\u0020\u0020\u0020\u003C\u002Fbutton\u003E\u000A\u003C\u002Fdiv\u003E\u000A' ); const gliderElement = slider.querySelector('[data-role="glider-content"]'); const gliderDots = slider.querySelector('.glider-dots'); const gliderPrev = slider.querySelector('.glider-prev'); const gliderNext = slider.querySelector('.glider-next'); const glider = new Glider(gliderElement, { slidesToShow: 1, slidesToScroll: 1, scrollLock: true, scrollLockDelay: 250, draggable: true, dragVelocity: 2.5, dots: gliderDots, arrows: { prev: gliderPrev, next: gliderNext, }, }); respondToVisibility(gliderElement, (visible) => { if (visible) { glider.init(); } }); slider.classList.add('glider-initialized'); if (slider.dataset.showArrows === 'true') { gliderPrev.classList.remove('hidden'); gliderNext.classList.remove('hidden'); } if (slider.dataset.autoplay !== 'false') { gliderAutoplay( glider, slider.dataset.autoplaySpeed, slider.dataset.infiniteLoop ); } }; const gliderAutoplay = (glider, milliseconds, loop) => { const pagesCount = glider.track.childElementCount; let slideTimeout = null; let nextIndex = 1; let paused = false; const slide = () => { slideTimeout = setTimeout( () => { if (loop && nextIndex >= pagesCount) { nextIndex = 0; } glider.scrollItem(nextIndex); }, parseInt(milliseconds) ); }; glider.ele.addEventListener('glider-animated', () => { nextIndex = glider.slide + glider.opt.slidesToScroll; window.clearInterval(slideTimeout); if (!paused && (loop || nextIndex < pagesCount)) { slide(); } }); const pause = () => { if (!paused) { clearInterval(slideTimeout); paused = true; } }; const unpause = () => { if (paused) { slide(); paused = false; } }; glider.ele.parentElement.addEventListener('mouseover', pause, {passive: true}); glider.ele.parentElement.addEventListener('touchstart', pause, {passive: true}); glider.ele.parentElement.addEventListener('mouseout', unpause, {passive: true}); glider.ele.parentElement.addEventListener('touchend', unpause, {passive: true}); slide(); }; elements.forEach(element => { if (element.dataset.contentType === 'products') { initProductCarousel(element); } if (element.dataset.contentType === 'slider') { initSliderCarousel(element); } }); }; window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => { const carouselElements = document.querySelectorAll( `[data-content-type="products"][data-appearance="carousel"], [data-content-type="slider"]` ); if (carouselElements.length > 0) { const script = document.createElement('script'); script.type = 'text/javascript'; script.addEventListener('load', () => { initCarousels(carouselElements); }); script.src = 'https\u003A\u002F\u002Fcapital.lv\u002Fstatic\u002Fversion1709208407\u002Ffrontend\u002FMagebit\u002FCapital\u002Flv_LV\u002FMagento_PageBuilder\u002Fjs\u002Fglider.min.js'; document.head.appendChild(script); } }); })();