Sourdough Peach Cobbler Recipe (2024)

Sourdough peach cobbler is a delicious summertime dessert made with fresh, farm-picked peaches, and topped with lightly-sweetened tender sourdough biscuits. Your family will absolutely devour this sweet treat.

You all know how much I’m into my sourdough starter. We use it so much in our kitchen to ferment grain, which makes a delicious product that has a depth of flavor that regular flour products don’t have.

Plus, sourdough provides the added health benefit of reducing phytic acid in grains. We have had our sourdough starter for over 8 years now; it’s the same age as my second child, and since we have been able to keep it alive that long, I have big plans for its future.

I’ll even probably pass it down to my kids as a family heirloom and make them keep it alive.

If you are totally new to sourdough, check out mysourdough pageto find out everything about sourdough. From recipes, to creating and feeding a starter, it is all there.

This recipe is inspired by a family trip we took to a local peach orchard. We got so many delicious fresh peaches, and I knew I had to create a yummy summer dessert with them.

Sweet jammy peaches topped with lightly-sweetened sourdough biscuits, this sourdough peach cobbler recipe turned out so well, everyone absolutely devoured it, and it is a super easy recipe.

Hopefully you have some left over for the next day, but if you have as many kids as we have, there won’t be.

You can serve ita la mode, or eat it by itself; either way, this easy peach cobbler is delicious.

Benefits Of Sourdough

Sourdough is made from using asourdough starterthat has captured wild yeast and is used to leaven bread. When baking with a sourdough starter, you are fermenting the grains, which not only tastes amazing, but also has some health benefits.

The fermentation process helps break down phytic acid, making the nutrients more bio-available, and improving the nutritional profile of wheat. It also increases some nutrients in the bread, like folate, and can increase the antioxidants in the bread.

Fermenting the grains also makes them easier to digest, and sourdough products may contain lower amounts of gluten. (source)

Tips for making sourdough peach cobbler:

If you are sensitive to gluten, but can tolerate sourdough, try fermenting the dough for 24 hours.

To cut the biscuits, you can use a biscuit cutter, cookie cutter, or my favorite way… the wide mouth mason jar.

This is an incredible dessert, especially topped with homemade ice cream. Find my recipe below.

If you are crunched for time, and want to make a last minute dessert, you do not have to allow the biscuits to ferment overnight.

Don’t have a cast iron skillet, no worries. You can cook the peaches in a skillet and transfer them into a 9×13 baking dish. Top with biscuits and bake the same.

Measuring cups and spoons

Large bowl

Knife

Grain mill – if you want to mill your own flour.

Cast iron skillet – I used this large 14 inch skillet.

Biscuit cutter or wide mouth mason jar.

9×13 baking dish (optional)

Ingredients:

All-purpose flour– You could also use freshly milled whole grain flours.

Sourdough starter– Active starter that is nice and bubbly.

Coconut oil –Could also substitute with melted butter

Honey

Baking soda and baking powder –Even though this recipe includes sourdough starter, it is these chemical leaveners to give the biscuits rise.

Cinnamon

Salt

Cream

Brown sugar– you could use coconut sugar, or omit it if you are trying to stay away from sugar.

Peaches

Cinnamon

Flour

Butter

Maple syrup, honey, or brown sugar.

How to Make Sourdough Peach Cobbler

Start by soaking the cobbler dough the night before: in a large mixing bowl, combine flour, then add sourdough starter, melted coconut oil, and cup honey, and mix well.

Let sit covered at room temperature for 8-24 hours. You want to cover it to prevent a not so pleasant crust from forming.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

To the fermented dough, add baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, brown sugar, and cream to the sourdough mixture and combine well.

Peel and chop the juicy peaches and add to a large cast iron skillet.

Sprinkle cinnamon over top of the fruit, and add butter, flour, and brown sugar (honey or maple syrup will also work).

Place in the oven and bake for about 10 minutes, until the butter is melted, while you work on the biscuits. If you are using a baking dish, pour the peach filling into a greased baking dish and bake in the oven for 10 minutes.

Turn biscuit dough out on a lightly-floured surface and roll it out or pat it out to about a half-inch thickness.

Cut out a dozen (or so) biscuits using a biscuit cutter or wide mouth mason jar.

Pull the peaches out of the oven and give them a good stir to incorporate the butter and melted sugar.

Place biscuits on top of the peaches.

Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the biscuits start to turn golden brown in color.

Allow to rest for a while before serving. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, if desired. See below for my favorite ice cream recipe:

The Best Ice Cream Recipe

2 cups cream

1 cup milk

2/3 cup sugar

6 egg yolks

Directions:

Place all ingredients in the blender and blend until smooth. Place in the ice cream maker for about 30 minutes. Serve right away, or place in the freezer to harden more first. This tastes just like high quality, store-bought ice cream.

FAQ:

How Long Will Sourdough Peach Cobbler Last:

Stored in the fridge, this peach cobbler recipe will last 3-4 days. Honestly, it is so delicious I highly doubt it will last that long. But if you do have leftovers, pop in the oven for 10 minutes or so to reheat and enjoy.

Is it better to use fresh or canned peaches for cobbler?

​During the summer, when fresh juicy peaches are available, they are preferred for making cobbler. You can enjoy this recipe all year long by using frozen or canned peaches as well.

