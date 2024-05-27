Sous Vide Chuck Roast – A Delicious & Easy Recipe (2024)

Brad and I eat many pot roasts throughout the winter, we enjoy putting them in the slow cooker when we leave in the morning, and it will be ready for dinner when we walk in the door that evening. Since we’ve been experimenting with our Sous Vide cooker recently, I decided to try making a sous vide chuck roast in there. If you haven’t tried out Sous Vide before, my “Getting Started with Sous Vide” gives you an overview of this cooking method. I also recommend reading my Sous Vide Egg Bitesand Sous Vide Prime Rib.
Sous Vide Chuck Roast
Sous Vide Roast Recipe
Sous Vide Pot Roast
Pull out the Sous Vide cooker for this delicious Pot Roast recipe.
Ingredients
- 2 Pound Chuck Roast
- ¼ Cup Lemon Juice
- ¼ Cup Soy Sauce
- 1 teaspoon Minced Garlic
- 1 Sprig Fresh Rosemary
Instructions
- In a Ziplock bag, combine the Lemon Juice, Soy Sauce, Garlic & Rosemary
- Place the Roast inside and rub around in the marinade
- Seal the bag, removing as much air as possible
- Place in the Sous Vide Cooker between 130-140* depending on desired doneness (Medium-Rare at 130, Medium-Well at 140).
- Cook for 18-24 hours
- About halfway through, pull the bag out and rotate the roast in the marinade.
- Heat olive oil in a large sauce pan
- Sear each side of the roast for about 1 minute
- Slice to serve
I really like this method of cooking the pot roast. I think that next time I’ll probably turn the temperature down a bit (I was closer to the Medium-Well than the Medium that I really like). The flavor was absolutely delicious and it was super moist. We paired this with some mashed sweet potatoes and sourdough rolls.
Sous Vide Chuck Roast Wine Pairings
For the beverage, we enjoyed a glass of CK Mondavi & Family Cabernet Sauvignon. The CK Mondavi & Family Merlot would also be a delicious pairing with this sous vide chuck roast. The Cabernet Sauvignon is full of rich flavors which include cherry, blackberry and a hint of oak. These fruity flavors pair great with the roast flavors. The Merlot is also a fruity flavor, but instead of cherry & blackberry, it features cherry & plum.
Have you tried cooking dinner with a Sous Vide cooker? What is your favorite item to make?
