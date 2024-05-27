Sous Vide Chuck Roast – A Delicious & Easy Recipe (2024)

Brad and I eat many pot roasts throughout the winter, we enjoy putting them in the slow cooker when we leave in the morning, and it will be ready for dinner when we walk in the door that evening. Since we’ve been experimenting with our Sous Vide cooker recently, I decided to try making a sous vide chuck roast in there. If you haven’t tried out Sous Vide before, my “Getting Started with Sous Vide” gives you an overview of this cooking method. I also recommend reading my Sous Vide Egg Bitesand Sous Vide Prime Rib.

Sous Vide Chuck Roast

Sous Vide Roast Recipe

Sous Vide Pot Roast

Pull out the Sous Vide cooker for this delicious Pot Roast recipe.

Author: Kendra

Recipe type: Main Dish

Serves: 6 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 Pound Chuck Roast
  • ¼ Cup Lemon Juice
  • ¼ Cup Soy Sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Minced Garlic
  • 1 Sprig Fresh Rosemary

Instructions

  1. In a Ziplock bag, combine the Lemon Juice, Soy Sauce, Garlic & Rosemary
  2. Place the Roast inside and rub around in the marinade
  3. Seal the bag, removing as much air as possible
  4. Place in the Sous Vide Cooker between 130-140* depending on desired doneness (Medium-Rare at 130, Medium-Well at 140).
  5. Cook for 18-24 hours
  6. About halfway through, pull the bag out and rotate the roast in the marinade.
  7. Heat olive oil in a large sauce pan
  8. Sear each side of the roast for about 1 minute
  9. Slice to serve

I really like this method of cooking the pot roast. I think that next time I’ll probably turn the temperature down a bit (I was closer to the Medium-Well than the Medium that I really like). The flavor was absolutely delicious and it was super moist. We paired this with some mashed sweet potatoes and sourdough rolls.

Sous Vide Chuck Roast Wine Pairings

For the beverage, we enjoyed a glass of CK Mondavi & Family Cabernet Sauvignon. The CK Mondavi & Family Merlot would also be a delicious pairing with this sous vide chuck roast. The Cabernet Sauvignon is full of rich flavors which include cherry, blackberry and a hint of oak. These fruity flavors pair great with the roast flavors. The Merlot is also a fruity flavor, but instead of cherry & blackberry, it features cherry & plum.

Have you tried cooking dinner with a Sous Vide cooker? What is your favorite item to make?

Comments

  1. Bekah says

    I don’t even know what a Sous Vide cooker is, but this sounds super easy!

    • Elizabeth Odom says

      You need to get a sous vide cooker my daughter told me about it. I’m still in RV after hurricane hit Houston only way I cook now. Easy as pie set it and go . Use the seal a meal and sou vide . Keep heat down and no brainer to use .

  2. Sarah says

    Yummm. This looks like the perfect meal.

  3. Chelsea says

    That looks SO good! I’ve never heard of a Sous Vide cooker before.

  4. Camille Gabel says

    I’ve wondered about sous vide cooking! Great wine pairing idea, too.

  5. Courtney says

    That looks really delicious!

  6. lani // life anchored says

    We eat roast often, this will be fun to change up the usual recipe.

  7. Romy says

    Looks deelish! I’ve always wanted to try Sous Vide Cooking

  8. Jessica Holoka says

    There’s seriously nothing better than pot roast in the winter! Looks delicious!

  9. Jamie says

    That roast looks amazing!

  10. Monika Dabrowski says

    How amazingly convenient is this recipe, and it looks fantastic too! #Fiesta Friday

  11. Miz Helen says

    Sous Vide Pot Roast, awesome recipe! Hope you have a great week and thanks so much for sharing with us at Full Plate Thursday.
    Miz Helen

