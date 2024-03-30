Spinach Wrap Recipe - Swasthi's Recipes (2024)

Spinach wrap with spiced Indian cheese stuffing. Spinach and cottage cheese are stars of this special spinach wrap that makes meal prep look so easy. Whole wheat spinach fused wraps are stuffed with a scrambled and spiced Indian cheese /paneer filling. Popeye is sure to approve this super healthy combination of iron and protein. Wraps are such complete meals in themselves. You can wrap almost anything – Cheese, vegetable or meat stuffing – in flatbreads to make a delicious and satisfying lunch or dinner option.

The paneer or Indian cheese provides the hearty and rich mouthfeel, spices add a warm tinge, and spinach adds that earthy flavor to these spinach wraps.

This spinach wrap is a great way to sneak in some greens, especially when you’re cooking for kids who happen to be fussy eaters. This dish makes a quick and wholesome meal option for lunch boxes and light dinners.

About Spinach Wrap

Spinach wrap is a dish made with soft spinach flatbread rolled around a delicious filling. Make different types of spinach wrap by adding other pureed greens or vegetables to the dough. Experiment with filling ingredients to create a new variant every time.

This spinach wrap is one of those meals to cook when you are in a mood to eat something healthy. All you need are pantry staples, some spinach (fresh or frozen) and fresh paneer.

To make the recipe vegan simply replace paneer with tofu or veggies of your choice or baked potatoes. Scrambled eggs or Egg Bhurji too make a great filling in these spinach wraps. You can also check this Stir-fried Tofu which goes very well in these wraps

Prepare the spinach dough and cook the filling in advance. And you have a tasty dish that is ready in 15 minutes or less. Replace half of the wheat flour with some millet or sorghum flour for healthier option.

How To Make Spinach Wrap (Stepwise Photos)

Prepare the spinach wrap dough

1. Wash and rinse 1½ cups of spinach leaves well in lots of water. Add it to a blender along with:

½-inch ginger piece or 1 to 2 cloves of garlic

1 green chilli (optional)

¼ to ½ teaspoon of cumin powder or crushed cumin seeds

½ to ¼ teaspoon of garam masala (or ½ teaspoon curry powder)

¼ teaspoon of salt

2. Skip the chili for kids. Blend this with 1 to 2 tablespoons of water or yogurt into a smooth puree. We don’t want any grits in it.

3. Add 1½ cups of whole wheat or all-purpose flour to a large mixing bowl. Pour the spinach puree.

4. Mix well and knead the mixture into a soft and smooth dough, using more water if required. Add 1 teaspoon of oil and knead again to form a pliable dough.

5. Cover and set aside.

Make the paneer or veggie filling

6. Heat 1½ tablespoons of oil in a saucepan on high heat. Reduce the heat to low and add ¼ teaspoon of cumin seeds. Let the seeds splutter. Add ¾ to 1 teaspoon of ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 1 to 2 minutes until the raw smell goes away.

7. Now add the pureed tomato (one) or 3 tablespoons of tomato paste with 3 tablespoons of water.

8. Add ¼ teaspoon of garam masala, ½ teaspoon of chili powder, 1/3 teaspoon of salt and ½ teaspoon of coriander powder.

9. Mix well and cook the tomatoes for 4-5 minutes until the raw taste is completely gone and the mixture thickens a bit.

10. Add 1 ½ cup of grated or crumbled paneer (tofu or 2 boiled potatoes) to the tomato mixture.

11. Cook on low heat for 1 to 2 minutes until the tomatoes and paneer combine together. Now add 2 tablespoons of finely chopped coriander leaves and mix well. Taste and adjust for salt and spices. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

Cook the spinach flatbreads

12. Divide the dough into 6-8 equal portions and roll into smooth balls.

13. Dust the rolling mat or board with a little flour and place a piece of dough. Dust the dough with a little flour and roll it into a circle. The flat bread should be too thick or too thin.

14. Heat a griddle on medium flame. Place a flatbread on the griddle and cook for 1 to 2 minutes.

15. When you see tiny bubbles on the flatbread, flip over and cook the other side. Press it down with a spatula to make it puff up.

16. Drizzle a few drops of oil or ghee on the flatbread and cook it by pressing it down with a spatula. Flip over a few times until both sides are well cooked and there are some golden-brown spots on the flatbread.

Cook the other flatbread and stack them.

Make The Spinach Wrap

17. Dive filling into equal portions and place one flatbread on a board. Top the flatbread with chutney or mayo if desired. Add filling to one side of the flatbread leaving a border.

18. Fold the stuffing end over itself, tuck it inside and start roll tightly towards the other end. Secure the wrap with sandwich pics. Keep aside. Stuff and roll the remaining flatbreads.

Serve the spinach wraps.

Recipe Card

Spinach Wrap Recipe Whole wheat spinach wrap with spiced and scrambled Indian cheese filling. To make this vegan use tofu or boiled potatoes. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Jump to Comments For best results follow the step-by-step photos above the recipe card See Also 62 Easy Soup Recipes To Cozy Up To This Fall Prep Time15 minutes minutes Cook Time30 minutes minutes Total Time45 minutes minutes Servings8 wraps AuthorSwasthi Ingredients (US cup = 240ml ) For the flatbread ▢ 1½ cups wheat flour or all-purpose flour

▢ 1½ cups spinach (125 grams roughly chopped)

▢ ½ inch ginger or 1 to 2 garlic cloves (optional)

▢ ¼ teaspoon garam masala (optional)

▢ 1 green chili (optional, skip for kids)

▢ ¼ teaspoon salt (optional)

▢ ¼ to ½ teaspoon ground cumin or crushed seeds (optional)

▢ 1 to 2 tablespoons water (or yogurt, to blend spinach)

▢ 1 teaspoon oil (to add into the dough)

▢ 2 tablespoons butter , ghee or oil for toasting For the filling ▢ 1½ cups paneer (or tofu or 2 large boiled potatoes )

▢ 1½ tablespoons oil

▢ ½ teaspoon cumin

▢ ¾ to 1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste (or 1 clove garlic & ½ inch ginger chopped)

▢ 1 large tomato (pureed or 3 tablespoons tomato paste)

▢ ½ teaspoon red chili powder (adjust to taste)

▢ ¼ teaspoon garam masala

▢ ½ teaspoon coriander powder

▢ ⅓ teaspoon salt (adjust to taste)

▢ 2 tablespoons coriander leaves fine chopped

▢ 1 small onion sliced (optional or pickled vegetables)

▢ 1 small carrot (grated, optional) Instructions Make dough for spinach wrap ▢ Wash and rinse spinach well in lots of water. Drain and add to a blender with ginger, garlic, little salt, cumin, green chili and garam masala. Also add 1 to 2 tablespoons water or yogurt to help blend the mixture well.

▢ Blend this to a smooth puree. We don't want any grits in the puree. Transfer this to a mixing bowl and add wheat flour.

▢ Mix well and make a soft dough, adding more water if required.

▢ Pour oil and knead it well until soft & pliable. Set aside. Make filling ▢ Heat a pan with oil and add cumin. Let them crackle.

▢ Add ginger garlic paste & saute until the raw smell goes away for 1 to 2 mins.

▢ Pour the tomato puree or tomato paste with 2 to 3 tablespoons water. Also add chili powder, salt, turmeric and garam masala. Cook until the mixture thickens and the raw smell of the tomatoes has gone.

▢ Crumble the paneer (or tofu or boiled potato) and add to the pan. Mix well.

▢ Cook on a low heat for 2 mins until the paneer and tomato blends well. Add coriander leaves and stir. Taste test and adjust the salt and spice. Turn off the stove and set aside to cool. Make the spinach flatbreads ▢ Divide the dough to 6 to 8 portions and roll to smooth balls.

▢ Dust the rolling area or board with little flour and place a dough ball over it. Dust little flour over the dough ball and begin to roll to a flatbread that is not too thick nor too thin.

▢ Heat a griddle until hot enough on a medium high flame.

▢ Transfer the spinach flatbread to the hot griddle and cook just for 1 to 2 mins.

▢ When you see bubbles over it, flip it to the other side and press down with the spatula so it puffs up well.

▢ Drizzle some oil or ghee or butter and cook pressing down with the spatula. Cook on both the sides until the flatbread is cooked & has a few to golden brown spots.

▢ Stack the spinach flatbreads as you cook all of them. How to make spinach wrap ▢ Place a flatbread on a board. If you want you can also spread mayo or cream cheese or green chutney and that's optional. Add the stuffing towards one half of it.

▢ Fold one end of the wrap inside. Begin to roll tightly. Use a sandwich pick to hold the wrap in shape.

▢ Serve spinach wraps hot. Alternative quantities provided in the recipe card are for 1x only, original recipe. For best results follow my detailed step-by-step photo instructions and tips above the recipe card. NUTRITION INFO (estimation only) Nutrition Facts Spinach Wrap Recipe Amount Per Serving Calories 305Calories from Fat 162 % Daily Value* Fat 18g28% Saturated Fat 8g50% Cholesterol 37mg12% Sodium 51mg2% Potassium 199mg6% Carbohydrates 24g8% Fiber 3g13% Protein 12g24% Vitamin A 940IU19% Vitamin C 6.1mg7% Calcium 290mg29% Iron 1.5mg8% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Tried this recipe?Mention @SwasthisRecipes or tag #swasthisrecipes! © Swasthi’s Recipes