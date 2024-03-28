Swedish Meatballs Recipe - The Cookie Rookie® (2024)

This post may include affiliate links that earn us a small commission from your purchases at no extra cost to you.

You might think of Ikea when you hear Swedish Meatballs, but trust me, this homemade recipe is even better! Perfectly-spiced meatballs with a rich, creamy, delectable gravy comes together quicker than you’d think. It’s such a cozy meal idea, but just as great for parties.

Table of Contents What’s in this Swedish Meatball Recipe?

Easy Swedish Meatballs

How to Store and Reheat

How to Freeze

Serving Suggestions

5-Star Review

How to make Swedish Meatballs

Swedish Meatballs Recipe

Ingredients

Recommended Equipment

Instructions

Becky’s tips

Nutrition Information

What’s in this Swedish Meatball Recipe?

These chicken and beef meatballs are made with allspice and nutmeg for that specific flavor that makes Swedish meatballs so unique. They’re then cooked in a creamy gravy sauce that is just unbelievably delicious!

Breadcrumbs: Breadcrumbs create a better texture in the meatball mixture.

Breadcrumbs create a better texture in the meatball mixture. Milk + Cream: Add moisture to the meatballs and makes the sauce creamy.

Add moisture to the meatballs and makes the sauce creamy. Egg: This binds the ingredients together.

This binds the ingredients together. Spices: Allspice and nutmeg are important for the warm, comforting flavor of the meatballs. Salt and pepper enhance the natural flavors.

Allspice and nutmeg are important for the warm, comforting flavor of the meatballs. Salt and pepper enhance the natural flavors. Fresh Parsley: Adds a pop of freshness to the meatballs and sauce.

Adds a pop of freshness to the meatballs and sauce. Butter + Oil: Vegetable oil helps the onions cook without burning, while butter adds richness and helps to thicken the gravy.

Vegetable oil helps the onions cook without burning, while butter adds richness and helps to thicken the gravy. Onion + Garlic: Adds a savory and earthy flavor to the meatballs.

Adds a savory and earthy flavor to the meatballs. Ground Chuck + Chicken: This mixture of meats makes for a flavorful meatball! You can stick with the more traditional mixture of beef and pork instead if you prefer– just use pork in place of the chicken.

This mixture of meats makes for a flavorful meatball! You can stick with the more traditional mixture of beef and pork instead if you prefer– just use pork in place of the chicken. All-Purpose Flour: This thickens the gravy.

This thickens the gravy. Broth: I used both beef and chicken broth in the sauce, but you can use one or the other if you prefer.

I used both beef and in the sauce, but you can use one or the other if you prefer. Sour Cream: Adds richness and tangy flavor to the sauce.

Adds richness and tangy flavor to the sauce. Dijon Mustard: Adds a bit of an acidic tang to the sauce.

Adds a bit of an acidic tang to the sauce. Worcestershire Sauce: This is the perfect mix of savory, salty, and tangy, so it adds great flavor to the sauce.

This is the perfect mix of savory, salty, and tangy, so it adds great flavor to the sauce. Beef Bouillon: Use instant bouillon granules. This adds a really rich and savory taste to the gravy.

Use instant bouillon granules. This adds a really rich and savory taste to the gravy. Apple Cider Vinegar: This tangy ingredient creates more balance in the flavor.

Pro Tip: If you want to turn these meatballs into the coziest meal ever, try this Swedish Meatball Soup!

Easy Swedish Meatballs

You can use frozen meatballs to make this Swedish meatball recipe even easier. You’ll miss out on the warm spices cooked into the meat, but the gravy itself will still add so much flavor.

To do this, simply cook your frozen meatballs (use chicken, beef, or pork) according to package instructions, then make the sauce and cook the meatballs in it according to the recipe card below.

Email This Recipe Enter your email and we’ll send the recipe directly to you! By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from The Cookie Rookie.

What makes Swedish meatballs different? The addition of warming spices, like allspice and nutmeg, gives these meatballs an otherworldly flavor! What is Swedish meatball sauce made of? This amazing sauce is made with butter, heavy cream, sour cream, broth, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, beef bouillon, cider vinegar, flour, sugar, Dijon mustard, and parsley. What is a substitute for pork in Swedish meatballs? Traditionally, these meatballs are made with a combination of pork and beef. But for this recipe, we used a combination of ground chicken and ground chuck (beef) instead. However, you can use any combination of chicken, turkey, beef, and pork you prefer, or just stick to one. How do you thicken Swedish meatball sauce? See Also Vintage Recipes ArchivesThis Vegan Portuguese Kale Soup Recipe Will Cure What Ails YouTraditional Hungarian Goulash Recipe - Chefjar Flour creates a thicker, gravy-like texture to the sauce. If you’d like an even thicker sauce: Before adding the meatballs, mix together 1 tablespoon of cornstarch and 2 tablespoons of milk or cold water and add it to the sauce. Stir over low heat until the mixture thickens. Can I make these in a slow cooker? Absolutely! Follow the instructions in this crockpot Swedish meatballs recipe instead.

How to Store and Reheat

Store leftovers in an airtight container, and keep them in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. You can store the meatballs directly in the sauce, or separate them (both options work fine).

To reheat, warm them up in the oven until fully heated through. You can also mix in a bit more cream to help make the sauce creamy again.

How to Freeze

While I do not recommend freezing the sauce, you can freeze the Swedish meatballs for up to 3 months. Freeze in a single layer on a lined baking sheet until solid, about 1-2 hours. Transfer to an airtight container or Ziplock bag to store. Let thaw overnight before finishing in the sauce.

Serving Suggestions

For a really cozy and comforting dinner with these traditional Swedish meatballs, serve them with egg noodles or homemade pasta, and creamy mashed potatoes or these simple roasted potatoes. The gravy coats the pasta and potatoes so beautifully!

If you’re serving these as an appetizer, don’t forget the lingonberry jam (or cranberry sauce if you can’t find it!) for dipping.

5-Star Review “I have tried out at least three different recipes of Swedish Meatball sauce and this is far and away the best. I am always having to add something to the other recipes to make them taste better but this one needed no alterations. Thank you!!” – Renee

Step by Step How to make Swedish Meatballs Click to Watch

Recipe Swedish Meatballs Recipe 4.56 from 465 votes Author: Becky Hardin Prep: 10 minutes minutes Cook: 30 minutes minutes Total: 40 minutes minutes Serves8 Print Rate Save Shop our store Everyone should make this Classic Swedish Meatball recipe made with the ultimate delicious sauce. Ingredients For the Meatballs ▢ ⅓ cup breadcrumbs

▢ ½ cup milk

▢ 2 tablespoons heavy cream

▢ 1 large egg

▢ ½ teaspoon kosher salt

▢ ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

▢ ¼ teaspoon ground allspice

▢ ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

▢ 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

▢ 1 tablespoon unsalted butter (⅛ stick)

▢ 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

▢ ½ yellow onion minced

▢ 1 clove garlic minced

▢ 1 pound ground chicken

▢ 1½ pounds ground chuck For the Sauce ▢ 6 tablespoons unsalted butter (¾ stick)

▢ ⅓ cup all-purpose flour (see note for an optional thickener)

▢ 14.5 ounces low sodium beef broth (1 can)

▢ 14.5 ounces low-sodium chicken broth (1 can)

▢ 1 cup heavy cream

▢ ¾ cup sour cream

▢ 1 teaspoon Beef Instant Bouillon Granules — I used Wyler’s

▢ 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

▢ 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

▢ 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

▢ 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

▢ 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

▢ ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

▢ Kosher salt as needed; taste first

▢ 1-2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley For Serving (Optional) ▢ Cranberry sauce or lingonberry jam Recommended Equipment 2 Baking Sheet Instructions For the Meatballs Preheat oven to 400°F. Cover 2 large baking sheets with foil and spray the foil with nonstick spray. Set aside for now.

In a large bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, milk, cream, egg, salt, pepper, allspice, nutmeg, and parsley. Set the mixture aside to allow the milk to soak into the breadcrumbs, at least 10 minutes. ⅓ cup breadcrumbs, ½ cup milk, 2 tablespoons heavy cream, 1 large egg, ½ teaspoon kosher salt, ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper, ¼ teaspoon ground allspice, ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg, 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

Heat 1 tablespoon butter and 1 tablespoon oil in a medium skillet set over medium heat. Add the minced onion and sauté until translucent. Add the minced garlic and sauté 30 seconds. Transfer the onion/garlic mixture to the breadcrumb mixture. 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, ½ yellow onion, 1 clove garlic

Once the breadcrumb mixture is ready, add the ground chuck and chicken. Mix well using a wooden spoon. 1 pound ground chicken, 1½ pounds ground chuck

Roll meat into 1½-inch balls (or use a 1½ inch scoop) and place on the prepared sheet pan 1 inch apart.

Cook 20 minutes, or until no longer pink in the center. For the Sauce While meatballs are cooking, prepare the sauce: Melt the butter in a large skillet.

Add the flour to the butter and whisk well. Cook over med-low heat until mixture turns a little darker. Whisk often. 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, ⅓ cup all-purpose flour, 14.5 ounces low sodium beef broth, 14.5 ounces low-sodium chicken broth, 1 cup heavy cream, ¾ cup sour cream, 1 teaspoon Beef Instant Bouillon Granules, 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce, 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, Kosher salt, 1-2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Add beef broth, chicken broth, cream, sour cream, soy sauce, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, cider vinegar, sugar and black pepper. Taste, then season with salt, if needed.

Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce heat to low and add the meatballs. Simmer, stirring gently and often, until gravy has thickened. Add chopped parsley and stir gently.

Serve over egg noodles, mashed potatoes, or macaroni. If eating Swedish Meatballs without noodles or a side dish, serve with a teaspoon of cranberry sauce or lingonberry jam on the side, optional. Cranberry sauce Last step! Don't forget to show me a pic of what you made! Upload an image or tag me @thecookierookie on Instagram! Becky's tips Yield:This recipe yields about 25 (1½-inch) meatballs. A serving is 3 meatballs. Note: For an optional thickener, before adding the meatballs, mix together 1 tablespoon cornstarch and 2 tablespoons milk or cold water and add it to the sauce, stir over low heat until mixture thickens. Storage:Store Swedish meatballs in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months. Nutrition Information Calories: 636kcal (32%) Carbohydrates: 13g (4%) Protein: 31g (62%) Fat: 51g (78%) Saturated Fat: 25g (156%) Polyunsaturated Fat: 4g Monounsaturated Fat: 17g Trans Fat: 1g Cholesterol: 211mg (70%) Sodium: 560mg (24%) Potassium: 816mg (23%) Fiber: 1g (4%) Sugar: 5g (6%) Vitamin A: 1078IU (22%) Vitamin C: 2mg (2%) Calcium: 106mg (11%) Iron: 3mg (17%)

InstaLeave A Rating

