Vintage Recipes Archives (2024)

Are there any tools you recommend I have in my kitchen before I get started?

A large mixing bowl, whisk, chef’s knife, baking sheet, and skillet should get you started on most recipes. As you do more cooking & baking you’ll find yourself building on the basic supplies you need to. In fact, check out myessential supplies list for a tiny kitchen. This list was created when we were renting and I had to condense my supplies down a TON. This list will give you a great place to start as well as tell you how you can multi-purpose several tools, if needed.

To learn more about the tools and supplies I keep on hand in my owncurrentkitchen, check out what’sIn the NellieBellie Cupboardfor links and info.