Vintage Recipes Archives (2024)

These are recipes from Grandma’s recipe box. Old-fashioned cakes, sweet salads, and homemade breads are some of the vintage recipes we love to make!

Oyster Stew | Timeless Traditions Recipe

This week’s Timeless Traditions recipe comes from the talented Haley of Cheap Recipe Blog. Haley shares her family’s Oyster Stew recipe. The tradition of eating

View the Recipe »

Granny’s Old-Fashioned Multi-layer Cake with Boiled Chocolate Frosting | Timeless Traditions

Today’s Timeless Tradition’s post is an absolute honor to share with you. When Emilee told me she wanted to share her Granny’s cake and some

View the Recipe »

homemade Pineapple Upside Down Cake

All cakes are loved by me, to be fair. But there is something special about an upside-down pineapple cake. With a buttery cake, sweet caramel

View the Recipe »

Turkey Crescent Roll bundles | Timeless Traditions Recipe

These little bundles of carbs, meat, and dairy are called Turkey Crescent Roll bundles and, to me, they are more than piles of goodness. This

View the Recipe »

Minnesota Tater Tot Hotdish

Full of warm, comforting flavor… Tater Tot HotDish is a favorite recipe for everyone!

View the Recipe »

Grandma’s Strawberry Homemade Shortcake Recipe

In partnership with Driscoll’s, we bring you myGrandma’s homemade Strawberry Shortcake recipe. We use their delicious berries to #BerryTogether and create delicious memories!Find our full

View the Recipe »

Traditional Pound Cake

Eeasy pound cake with orange glaze. The classic recipe that was the reason it is called “pound cake” and a vintage recipe you will want

View the Recipe »

Beer Bread Pudding Recipe

Bread pudding recipe that we’ve put a great spin on it by incorporating our favorite beer into the recipe. Classic, but fresh and interesting. Yes!

View the Recipe »

10 Minute Chocolate Sauce

This chocolate sauce recipe tastes better, contains better ingredients, and costs less than the purchased variety.

View the Recipe »

Classic Butternut Squash Soup

This classic butternut squash soup recipe is a classic! Tasty, fast, fresh, and easy! A great recipe for the beginner cook.

View the Recipe »

Learning how to make homemade pasta is a skill you will enjoy using again and again. I’m a good mom. I really am. Sometimes I

View the Recipe »

Pickled Rhubarb

Our MN girl, Alice, is back with a delicious recipe featuring our favorite summer produce. I was lucky enough to try some of her tasty

View the Recipe »

How to Make Oven Pancakes

Let me introduce you to your new weekend favorite, the dutch baby.I know, I know…you’ve probably already heard of it. But I’m always astonished how

View the Recipe »

Sweet and Creamy Classic Coleslaw Recipe

This classic coleslaw recipe will help you get started and feel like you can make slaw like a pro. Sweet, creamy, and tangy…just like good

View the Recipe »

Instant Pot Banana Bread in a jar

Made in a jar with the Instant Pot, this banana bread couldn’t be easier, simpler, or tastier! Use your Instant Pot and a few mason

View the Recipe »

View All Recipes

Frequently Asked Questions

For the Novice Cook Who Isn't Sure Where to Get Started

We have answers for you!

Where should I start?

→ Check out the Kitchen-Reference guide to learn the definitions of various kitchen terms (like what the heck is folding?), what pan to use if you don’t have the one you need, and even how many tablespoons in a cup…etc.
→ Check out In NellieBellie’s Cupboard for my list of essential kitchen supplies and the quick link to my favorites!
→ Don’t miss the Learn to Cook section.
→ And for SURE don’t miss the 5 Ingredients or Less Section. Those recipes are guaranteed to help you gain confidence in the kitchen fast!

Do I have to be experienced to cook your recipes?

No way!We believe that home cooks of all levels should feel confident and supported in their cooking journey.” — that includes you! We just ask that you follow the directions, have fun, and watch for the tips and tutorials that we’ve included for novice cooks. I think ourShort-Cut Cooking recipesare the perfect place for you to start looking for new recipes. And don’t miss theLearn to Cook sectionas the perfect starting place for learning new skills!

Are there any tools you recommend I have in my kitchen before I get started?

A large mixing bowl, whisk, chef’s knife, baking sheet, and skillet should get you started on most recipes. As you do more cooking & baking you’ll find yourself building on the basic supplies you need to. In fact, check out myessential supplies list for a tiny kitchen. This list was created when we were renting and I had to condense my supplies down a TON. This list will give you a great place to start as well as tell you how you can multi-purpose several tools, if needed.

To learn more about the tools and supplies I keep on hand in my owncurrentkitchen, check out what’sIn the NellieBellie Cupboardfor links and info.

How do you stock your pantry to be ready to cook any meal?

You’ll want to keep some basic baking and cooking ingredients on hand. Flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, oil, salt, pepper, bouillon, pasta or rice, and canned beans are some items most people find useful. As you start using recipes you’ll learn more of what ingredients would be helpful to keep in your pantry.

If you want to learn more now, check out what I keep stocked In the NellieBellie Cupboard.

Do you have recipes for special diets? Where can I find them?

We have LOTS of recipes for Vegan, Vegetarian, and Gluten-Free diets. On the recipe index page we have an easy button to sort via diet. You’ll find lots of great recipes!

Check out the recipe collection –>.

