Vintage Recipes Archives (2024)

These are recipes from Grandma’s recipe box. Old-fashioned cakes, sweet salads, and homemade breads are some of the vintage recipes we love to make!
Oyster Stew | Timeless Traditions Recipe
This week’s Timeless Traditions recipe comes from the talented Haley of Cheap Recipe Blog. Haley shares her family’s Oyster Stew recipe. The tradition of eating
Granny’s Old-Fashioned Multi-layer Cake with Boiled Chocolate Frosting | Timeless Traditions
Today’s Timeless Tradition’s post is an absolute honor to share with you. When Emilee told me she wanted to share her Granny’s cake and some
homemade Pineapple Upside Down Cake
All cakes are loved by me, to be fair. But there is something special about an upside-down pineapple cake. With a buttery cake, sweet caramel
Turkey Crescent Roll bundles | Timeless Traditions Recipe
These little bundles of carbs, meat, and dairy are called Turkey Crescent Roll bundles and, to me, they are more than piles of goodness. This
Minnesota Tater Tot Hotdish
Full of warm, comforting flavor… Tater Tot HotDish is a favorite recipe for everyone!
Grandma’s Strawberry Homemade Shortcake Recipe
In partnership with Driscoll’s, we bring you myGrandma’s homemade Strawberry Shortcake recipe. We use their delicious berries to #BerryTogether and create delicious memories!Find our full
Traditional Pound Cake
Eeasy pound cake with orange glaze. The classic recipe that was the reason it is called “pound cake” and a vintage recipe you will want
Beer Bread Pudding Recipe
Bread pudding recipe that we’ve put a great spin on it by incorporating our favorite beer into the recipe. Classic, but fresh and interesting. Yes!
10 Minute Chocolate Sauce
This chocolate sauce recipe tastes better, contains better ingredients, and costs less than the purchased variety.
Baked yogurt donuts with fresh blueberry icing
These baked yogurt donuts with fresh blueberry icing are fast and easy for busy parents! Kids love them because of their sweet and bright blueberry
Classic Butternut Squash Soup
This classic butternut squash soup recipe is a classic! Tasty, fast, fresh, and easy! A great recipe for the beginner cook.
Learning how to make homemade pasta is a skill you will enjoy using again and again. I’m a good mom. I really am. Sometimes I
Pickled Rhubarb
Our MN girl, Alice, is back with a delicious recipe featuring our favorite summer produce. I was lucky enough to try some of her tasty
How to Make Oven Pancakes
Let me introduce you to your new weekend favorite, the dutch baby.I know, I know…you’ve probably already heard of it. But I’m always astonished how
Sweet and Creamy Classic Coleslaw Recipe
This classic coleslaw recipe will help you get started and feel like you can make slaw like a pro. Sweet, creamy, and tangy…just like good
Instant Pot Banana Bread in a jar
Made in a jar with the Instant Pot, this banana bread couldn’t be easier, simpler, or tastier! Use your Instant Pot and a few mason
Our Mission
In our company, we aim to make home cooks happy by providing them with the best resources and community, regardless of their experience or budget.
We believe that home cooks of all levels and budgets should feel confident and supported in their cooking journey.
