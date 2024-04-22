Lisa is a bestselling cookbook author, recipe developer, and YouTuber (with over 2.5 million subscribers) living in sunny Southern California. She started Downshiftology in 2014, and is passionate about making healthy food with fresh, simple and seasonal ingredients.

©Downshiftology. Content and photographs are copyright protected. Sharing of this recipe is both encouraged and appreciated. Copying and/or pasting full recipes to any social media is strictly prohibited.

Once the sesame seeds have cooled, add them to your Vitamix . Blend on high for one minute, using the tamper to push the seeds into the blades, creating a tahini paste.

Gently toast the sesame seeds (stirring constantly) on medium low for 5 minutes, or until slightly golden. Then, let them cool to room temperature.

Tahini is super easy to make at home. Gently toast the sesame seeds, add them to a high-powered blender with a little olive oil and you're done. Watch the video below to see how I make it in my kitchen!

Homemade tahini will stay fresh in the refrigerator for up to a month, but you could always freeze leftovers. Just do what I do for fresh herbs and compound butters – freeze the tahini in an ice cube trayand pop out a cube when you need it.

The tahini recipe below calls for 4 cups of sesame seeds, which may sound like a lot. But remember that once it’s blended, that’s only about 2 cups of tahini.

But I do have a few tips on making super creamy tahini, because if you’ve done any Google searching you’re likely to see examples of gloppy, separated and overly oily tahini. Stuff that doesn’t look very appetizing. So let me help you out.

After posting my Hummus recipe (where I use this tahini), I received numerous requests for a tahini recipe and video. And you know me, I’m happy to oblige. Especially when that means I now have a fresh jar of tahini in my fridge for a variety of recipes.

This couldn’t be an easier recipe – there’s only two ingredients! Tahini is made from sesame seeds and a little olive oil. That makes it naturally gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan.

So what exactly is tahini? Quite simply, it’s just toasted and ground sesame seeds.Tahini is a staple ingredient in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern culture (I enjoyed my fair share of it when I lived in the Middle East) and it’s frequently used as an ingredient in hummus or served alongside falafel, pita or baba ganoush as a condiment or sauce.

Tahini is one of those ingredients that I like to consider a flavor-enhancer, because it’s seedy simplicity makes everything taste delicious. It’s also super easy to make at home with a few tips I’ll share below. And you know my philosophy, fresh is best – so there’s no need to buy it from the store again.

Homemade tahini is fresh, smooth and tastes better than anything you can buy in the store. It’s frequently used as a sauce or dressing . You can also use it in myHummus, Tahini Sauce, LemonTahini Dressing, Chocolate Chip Tahini Cookies and so many other recipes.

Tahini is easy to make at home and can be used in many recipes. For super creamy tahini (and not one that’s gloppy and separated) use a high-powered blender and follow my tips below. I’ve also got a quick video to show you how to make it.

FAQs

The key to smooth and runny tahini is to give it time, so keep blending. Transfer to a container and enjoy!

A small amount of added water acts like a glue, wetting particles just enough to get them to stick together, but eventually if you add too much water, the mixture turns into an evenly thinned-out liquid.

Adding a small amount of water to tahini causes it to thicken into a paste because of carbohydrate binding.

If your tahini is dry, or if you prefer a thinner sauce, add more water, as needed, to reach your desired consistency. Then, taste and adjust your seasonings. If you prefer a brighter sauce, add more lemon. If it is too bitter, stir in 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon maple syrup or honey.

Knowing that tahini seizes, and how to fix it, is the key to how to make a great sauce! Fix the seized mixture with the addition of ice cold water. ​You may only need a little water to smooth out the mixture; it's best to start with less water and add more as needed.

The acid in the lemon juice causes a very runny tahini sauce to thicken up and become stiff and solid.

Bitterness is generally part and parcel of tahini - it's how ground sesame seeds taste. What you will find, however, is that some tahini can taste more bitter than others. This is down to a few things; like how that particular tahini is processed, or the levels of something called oxalic acid in the hulls of the seeds.

How do you mix tahini? Start by pouring your Tahini in a bowl with just a bit of fresh lemon juice. With a whisk, begin mixing while slowly adding water; keep mixing until you reach your desired texture. Add sea salt to taste once you're done.

Soom Tahini can last for a year after opening. The only thing that will make tahini “turn” is contamination with moisture. That's why we always stress using a clean, dry utensil when scooping that liquid gold from the jar.

1 teaspoon daily is a safe dose of tahini. Tahini must be avoided by people with an allergy to sesame seeds. Excess consumption may cause digestive problems and weight gain.

Lime Juice – Freshly squeezed is best! The acidity helps cut through some of the bitterness of the tahini. If preferred, lemon juice will also work.

Tahini that hides in the fridge for too long (or stored in fridges that feel more like freezers) can turn chunky and hard. So hard you'll feel like you need a cement mixer to get things moving again. That's why, if you are storing your tahini in the fridge, make sure the temperature of your fridge is not too cold.

As I said earlier, tahini has a mildly bitter flavour, so if your hummus is bitter, you've most likely added too much tahini. Also make sure that the tahini you do have is hulled, as opposed to unhulled. Hulled tahini just means that the bitter husks on the outside of the sesame seed have been removed before blending.

Tahini that hides in the fridge for too long (or stored in fridges that feel more like freezers) can turn chunky and hard. So hard you'll feel like you need a cement mixer to get things moving again. That's why, if you are storing your tahini in the fridge, make sure the temperature of your fridge is not too cold.

So here is my super easy way to stop tahini separating! All you need to to is take it all out of the original jar and put it into a mini food processor. Process it until it is all smooth – make sure to hold on to the processor to keep it steady as there are some big lumps of sesame that it is trying to get through!

Because tahini is made from ground sesame seeds, the sesame oil in it tends to separate. Even when you stir the oil back into the tahini, it might be too thick for your purposes. Fortunately, it's easy to thin the tahini using ingredients you already have on hand.

Tahini "seizes up" when a small amount of water-based liquid is added but the emulsion has not yet inverted. It's not really a problem. As more liquid is incorporated, the emulsion will invert and things will become smooth again.