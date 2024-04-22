Cane's Sauce Recipe (copycat) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This copycat Raising Cane’s Sauce recipe, from the famous restaurant chain, is the perfect combination of tangy, spicy, creamy, peppery, and sweet. Made with simple condiment ingredients, this addicting dipping sauce packs a HUGE flavor.

Every once in a while, a fast-food restaurant has a sauce that is unforgettable, and Raising Cane’s is one of those places with their awesome Cane's Sauce.

Raising Cane’s is an American fast-food restaurant with over 500 locations. It's famous for selling fried chicken in the southern states and is growing a big following.

Also famous is their dipping sauce.

What is Raising Cane's Sauce?

Raising Cane's started the first of their 500+ restaurants in Louisiana and this is their famous fry and dipping sauce, which a southern flair.

It's made of the typical sauce base of ketchup and mayo, but it's wonderfully seasoned with garlic, onion, pepper, and its not-so-secret ingredient of Creole seasoning.

Add in some vinegar and Worcestershire sauce and you have layer upon layer of AWESOME taste!

Seriously, you can’t get a meal without getting a side of canes sauce to use on your chicken, fries or to spread on your favorite sandwich. It's a must!

This version of raisin canes sauce is made from scratch so you can taste the creamy and spicy flavor right at home!

Plus, making this Cane's Sauce Recipe is sooooo easy. You'll make this over and over and find lots of ways to use it.

Why You'll Love This Recipe

You don’t need to go to a Raising Cane's fast food restaurant to try this sauce. This is the perfect homemade version you’ll make over and over.

Put it on EVERYTHING. Seriously, you can even use it as a salad dressing! It's that good.

This might be a copycat recipe, but it should just be considered to be an awesome mayo/ketchup fry sauce with loads of flavor from pepper, spices and creole seasoning.

Even though it has a bit of a spicy kick, you can adjust the levels using this recipe.

You can make your Cane's Sauce Recipe vegan or dairy-free by using vegan mayonnaise.

Ingredients

Wondering what is in Raising Cane's Sauce? For this copycat recipe, you only need a few pantry ingredients.

Mayonnaise - Makes up the creamy base of the sauce. Feel free to use your favorite here whether it is vegan mayo , dairy-free, or homemade mayo.

- Makes up the creamy base of the sauce. Feel free to use your favorite here whether it is , dairy-free, or homemade mayo. Ketchup - Adds a sweet and tangy flavor and gives it a red-colored hue.

- Adds a sweet and tangy flavor and gives it a red-colored hue. Garlic & Onion Powder - Infuses a bit of garlic and onion flavor throughout.

- Infuses a bit of garlic and onion flavor throughout. Black Pepper - Gives the sauce a kick of black pepper.

Gives the sauce a kick of black pepper. White Vinegar & Worchestershire - Gives the sauce a salty acidity that pairs well with the other flavors.

- Gives the sauce a salty acidity that pairs well with the other flavors. Creole Seasoning - Adds a deep flavor and spice to the sauce, I use Tony Chachere’s.

How to make

Follow this step-by-step photo tutorial, then scroll down to the recipe card for the full ingredients list and method.

Add all of the sauce ingredients to a bowl.

Using a whisk, combine all the sauce ingredients together until evenly distributed.

Add the sauce to a jar or airtight container and let it sit in the fridge for at least 5-6 hours before using.

Tips

THIS IS IMPORTANT! To really get that Raising Cane’s flavor, you need to let this dipping sauce rest in the fridge. When you first make it, it mostly tastes like ketchup mixed with mayo. But let it sit overnight and it develops into layers of flavors: creamy, creole-seasoned, tangy, and a peppery kick. It turns from ‘nice’ to absolutely irresistible. Patience will be rewarded.

The prepared sauce should always be stored in the refrigerator when not using.

You can use whatever Creole seasoning you enjoy, but I assure you that Tony Chachere’s is best in this recipe and can be found in many grocery stores.

Serving Suggestions

We love using Cane's sauce as a fry sauce, dipping sauce or salad dressing!

At Raising Cane's restaurants, it's used for Dippin' Chicken.

Use it as a dipping sauce for Vegan Chicken Nuggets.

Can be used as a dip for raw vegetables along with this Green Pea Hummus.

Brush it over meats or veggies before grilling.

Try it with fries or these Spiralized Sweet Potato Fries. Great with Roasted Potato Peels too!

Pairs perfectly with .

Variations

Add a touch of sweetness to this homemade Cane's Sauce recipe by adding a dash of maple syrup, honey, or agave to the cane sauce.

For a herb taste, shake in some of your favorite dried herbs such as thyme, rosemary, or Italian seasoning.

Make it even spicier by adding in your desired amount of sriracha, cayenne pepper, or red chili flakes.

Storage

Storing: Homemade sauce containing mayo can be stored in the fridge for up to 7 days. If using storebought mayo or vegan ingredients, it may last up to two weeks.

Freezing: Mayo will lose its emulsification when freezing, therefore freezing is not recommended.

FAQs

What does Raising Cane's Sauce taste like? People describe this sauce as tasting like a creamy, peppery sauce with a slight spice and smoky kick. It's truly the perfect combination of flavors! Can you buy Canes sauce? At this time, the sauce is not for sale in stores, but if you happen to be at a location, you can purchase it in larger quantities.Or make your own homemade with this simple recipe. Is Canes Sauce the same as Zaxby's Sauce? While they are made with similar ingredients, the flavors vary slightly as they are in different amounts.

