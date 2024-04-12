The 18 Best St. Patrick’s Day Recipes, According to Our Readers (2024)

Lucky us! With your ratings and reviews, BHG fans have helped us narrow down the 19 best options for St. Patrick’s Day dinner. These fresh takes on traditional Irish recipes—including shepherd’s pie, corned beef and cabbage, and Irish soda bread recipes—all earn top marks. We’ve also included some non-traditional St. Patrick’s Day recipes and Irish ingredient remixes. Consider ’em all the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

01of 18 Cheesy Beer and Bacon Soup View Recipe Beer-cheese soup gets a fitting St. Patrick’s Day dinner upgrade via—you guessed it!—potatoes. Shredded hash browns join 10 slices of bacon and two types of cheddar in this second serving-worthy soup. While the recipe tastes like it simmered all day, it can be all yours in 45 minutes.

02of 18 Currant-Orange Irish Soda Bread View Recipe Don’t be intimidated by the concept of homemade bread. If you have one, your stand mixer can do all the kneading for you. Otherwise it’s just a matter of minutes on your own! Traditionally, Irish soda bread recipes were made with just flour, buttermilk, baking soda, and salt, but our favorite sweet-tart twist adds a bit of sugar, fresh currants, and orange peel to elevate the flavor.

03of 18 Beef, Mushroom, and Onion Tart View Recipe Mash-up meal alert! This open-face take on steak and Guinness pie features fresh mushrooms, red onion, and lean ground beef and comes in a format fitting for pizza night. Blue cheese crumbles add tang to the savory St. Patrick’s Day dinner tart that’s sure to please the entire family.

04of 18 Panko Roasted Asparagus View Recipe This St. Patrick’s Day dinner side will surely make your supper pals swoon. The homemade aioli sauce makes this panko-topped asparagus recipe over-the-top delicious.

06of 18 Beer Bread View Recipe Self-rising flour makes this yummy homemade bread a cinch to prepare. Bake, then dip in a stick-to-your-bones stew. Test Kitchen Tip: When choosing a brew for your bread, pick a brand with similar flavors to your recipe. For heavier rye bread, use a dark ale such as Guinness. For bread with fruity notes or a recipe that calls for white flour only, try a lighter lager or pilsner.

07of 18 Braised Beef Shanks with Mushrooms and Olives View Recipe When cooked low and slow, beef shanks provide tender, moist meat, and a rich-bodied stew. Pair them with root vegetables, earthy mushrooms, and gnocchi to soak up every drop of the tomato-mushroom broth that flavors the St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Test Kitchen Tip: For a lower-carb option, try cauliflower gnocchi in place of the potato gnocchi.

08of 18 Potato Salad with Sausage and Grainy Mustard View Recipe A top-rated recipe for years, this potato salad gets its spunk from a vinegar-mustard dressing, fresh herbs, and dry-cured sausage. (Now that’s our kind of salad!) Green onions and parsley give the Irish potato recipe bright flavor and a bit o’ green.

09of 18 Corned Beef and Cabbage View Recipe Plug in your slow cooker and prepare to set and forget a scrumptious holiday supper. An Americanized take on traditional Irish corned beef and cabbage, this one-pot meal requires just five ingredients and 10 minutes of prep time. Serve with a mug of cold beer for St. Patrick's Day dinner.

10of 18 Irish Stew View Recipe Looking for a classic Irish stew recipe? We got you! This one’s bubbling with seasoned lamb, tender turnips, and—of course—potatoes. Round out the holiday meal with your favorite Irish soda bread recipe.

11of 18 Chicken and Dumplings View Recipe Come March, cozy comfort food chicken isn’t complete without dumplings. This Irish chicken recipe tags in sage-simmered veggies and homemade gravy for the ultimate St. Patrick’s Day dinner. If those flavors didn’t convince you to give this Irish recipe a try, perhaps this review from reader Bonnie will: “It smelled like heaven in my kitchen.”

12of 18 Veggie Shepherd's Pie with Stout View Recipe If you're looking for a vegetarian St. Patrick's Day recipe that's still hearty and comforting, try this flavorful shepherd's pie. Lentils, mushrooms, and parsnips bring a satisfying texture and flavor.

13of 18 Colcannon View Recipe Colcannon is a traditional St. Patrick's Day dish made with potatoes, cabbage, and green onions. We'll walk you through how to make the dish, including tips for getting the perfect creamy texture.

14of 18 Old-Fashioned Beef Stew View Recipe As one BHG home cook raves, "This is my go to recipe. I have used it for years. I alter it depending on what I have on hand. In general I use less beef and more veggies. I use vegetable broth, instead of juice. It gives this a richer taste. In a pinch I have used beef broth and then left out the beef bouillon. Enjoy."

15of 18 Double-Smoked Salmon with Horseradish Cream View Recipe Smoked salmon is a dish that's often eaten in Ireland. Here, we're smoking filets that have been stuffed with herbs over hickory. Serve the finished dish with a spicy horseradish cream. How to Smoke Food Even if You Don't Have an Actual Smoker

16of 18 Cheeseburger Shepherd's Pie View Recipe This St. Patrick's Day dinner has been a fan-favorite since we published it. As one reviewer shared, "My family loved this, even the picky 8 year old. Definitely a keeper."

17of 18 Oven Beef and Barley Stew View Recipe Rather than cooking this beef stew on the stovetop, we're braising it to perfection in the oven. It's a great dish to customize. As a reviewer shared, "Great flavor. Used farro, had to add another 25 minutes or so to the cook time. Did not add the crouton topping."