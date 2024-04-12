The Best Homemade Shepherd's Pie (Cottage Pie) Recipe Ever! - Salads for Lunch (2024)

This post contains Amazon links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Jump to Recipe

Looking for the best Homemade Shepherd’s Pie recipe? Look no further!

This recipe features a hearty meat and vegetable filling topped with cheesy garlic mashed potatoes, baked to golden perfection. With easy-to-follow instructions and simple ingredients, this Shepherd’s Pie is a comforting and delicious meal that’s perfect for any occasion. This is the best Shepherd’s Pie recipe you’ll ever make!

OK – so I may be tooting my own horn a bit too much here, but in all honesty this really was the.best.Shepherds.Pie.I.have.ever.eaten!

Like Macaroni and Cheese, Shepherds Pie (aka Cottage Pie) is one of those things that is easy to grab from the frozen food section, then pop in the oven to bake so you may be saying to yourself:

Jump to the Content You're Looking For: Why would I ever make Shepherd’s Pie from scratch?!? I’ll tell you why:

What makes this Shepard’s Pie recipe special?

What readers are saying:

What you’ll need to make this recipe For the meat mixture you’ll need: For the Mashed Potatoes

Frequently Asked Questions Why is my Shepherd’s Pie Runny? What size casserole dish do I use to make Cottage Pie? Can I use frozen veggies to make Shepards Pie? How do I store leftover Shepherd’s Pie: Can I freeze Shepherd’s Pie: How do you reheat frozen Shepherd’s Pie? What temperature and how long? Do I need to thaw it overnight? Can I use store bought mashed potatoes to make this recipe: What to serve with Homemade Shepherd’s Pie?

Homemade Shepherd's Pie Recipe Ingredients Instructions Notes Recommended Products

More Comfort Food Dishes to Enjoy Easy Penne Pasta Bake Easy Cheesy Tuna Casserole How to Make Homemade Creamy Mac and Cheese More Easy Instant Pot Recipes to Enjoy:



Why would I ever make Shepherd’s Pie from scratch?!?

I’ll tell you why:

Frozen Shepherds Pie tastes like cat food compared to this.

Yes, my Shepherds Pie may LOOK a bit like cat food, but I assure you it’s delicious!My middle daughter had seconds, my oldest daughter had thirds, and my husband ate all that was remaining later that night.

In my house no leftovers means the meal was good! Other meals where we have no leftovers is my Easy Cheesy Tuna Casserole, my Homemade Creamy Macaroni and Cheese and my Instant Pot Seafood Chowder.

What makes this Shepard’s Pierecipe special?

Ahhhh… I am so glad you asked that question! The light, fluffy, FLAVOURFUL mashed garlic parmesan whipped potatoes on top is what sets this Shepherds Pie apart from any that you have ever had before.This Shepherds Pie is topped with Garlic Parmesan Whipped Potatoes (the potatoes are so good that I may need to feature them in a separate recipe on their own).

Garlic and Parmesan Cheese are my not-so-secret ingredients.Before baking the Shepard’s Pie I also topped it with fresh Parmesan so that the cheese would form a delicious crust on top.Yummy to my tummy!

In this recipe I share the stove top directions for the whipped potatoes, but if you prefer, you could use my Instant Pot Garlic Mashed Potatoes recipe to save time and effort.

↑ Back to top.

What you’ll need to make this recipe

Here’s the list of ingredients that you’ll need to make Shepherd’s Pie

For the meat mixture you’ll need:

Olive oil

Ground beef

Onion

Garlic

Dry onion soup mix (I used Knorr, 55g pkg)

Beef broth

Canned corn, (I used Green Giant Niblets)

Carrot

Salt and Pepper

For the Mashed Potatoes

Large potatoes

Butter

Milk

Parmesan cheese

Garlic

Salt and Pepper

Fresh parsley (optional for garnish)

Be sure to check out the full ingredient list and printable recipe in the recipe card below.

Shepherd’s Pie is one of the best and mosttraditional British dishes.But it’s pointless making one if it’s going to turn out to be a sloppy, runny mess.

Frequently Asked Questions

Read on for tips on how to make my top-notch Shepherd’s Pie recipe, and how to avoid making it a runny disaster.

Why is my Shepherd’s Pie Runny? Your Shepherd’s Pie might turn out to be runny for a few reasons: If you use too much stock

If you don’t reduce/simmer for long enough

If you don’t use (enough) tomato purée

If your mashed potato topping is watery

You used onion soup instead of dry (powdered) onion soup mix What size casserole dish do I use to make Cottage Pie? A standard 9-inch by 13-inch casserole dish works well for making this family-sized shepherd’s pie (cottage pie) that serves about 6 to 8 people. You can also use individual ramekins or oven-safe bowls to make single-serving shepherd’s pies. Whichever size dish you choose, make sure that there’s enough room in the dish for the filling and topping without it overflowing. Can I use frozen veggies to make Shepards Pie? Yes, of course. Frozen veggies saves time, but feel free to use fresh veggies, such as carrots, peas and corn. If you do use frozen veggies, reduce the beef broth a little bit so that the extra liquid in the frozen veggies doesn’t turn your Shepherd’s Pie into a runny mess. How do I store leftover Shepherd’s Pie: Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours of cooking, cover the pie with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Can I freeze Shepherd’s Pie: Yes you can! After baking, let the skillet cool to room temperature. Transfer the shepherd’s pie to an airtight container and place in the freezer for up to 2 months. You can also cover the casserole dish tightly with foil, or plastic wrap, just make sure it’s tightly covered. See Also Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe How do you reheat frozen Shepherd’s Pie? What temperature and how long? Do I need to thaw it overnight? When ready to eat, reheat the frozen shepherd’s pie (covered with the foil) for 1 hour in a 350ºF oven. If you thaw the pie in the fridge the night before, you can cut that time in half. ↑ Back to top. Can I use store bought mashed potatoes to make this recipe: Yes, you can, but this recipe won’t taste as good if you do. Store bought mashed potatoes can be used or leftover mashed potatoes. The Garlic Parmesan whipped potatoes is what gives this recipe it’s flavour. To save time and effort, make the mashed potatoes by following my Instant Pot Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potatoes recipe. What to serve with Homemade Shepherd’s Pie? Pair your homemade Shepherd’s Pie with a side of buttery mashed potatoes or crusty bread to soak up the savory goodness. A simple green salad with a light balsamic vinaigrette provides a refreshing contrast, balancing the richness of the pie. Enjoy this comforting classic with a side of air fryer broccoli for a complete and satisfying meal.

When you dig in youget a spoonful of mashed potatoes, some crispy bits, meat, and vegetables all in one bite. It’s pure comfort food. Enjoy!

Make this Shepherd’s Pie recipe then check out my Crockpot Beef and Guinness Irish Stew Recipe, Easy Instant Pot Butter Chicken, and Healthy One Skillet Mexican Inspired Rice and Beef Casseroleand more of my comfort food recipes.

🌷 CELEBRATE Spring with 8+ Easy spring Salad Recipes Spring has sprung, and do you know what that means? It’s time to lighten things up with these spring salad ideas that your whole family will love! See more Spring salads

↑ Back to top.

Homemade Shepherd's Pie Recipe Yield: 6-8 servings Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 40 minutes Total Time: 55 minutes A simple version of the classic meat and vegetable comfort food casserole topped with cheesy garlic mashed potatoes, this is the best Shepherds Pie recipe you'll ever make! Ingredients For Meat Mixture 1 tbsp olive oil

1 1/2 lb ground beef lean

1/2 tsp salt or to taste

1/2 tsp pepper or to taste

1 large onion chopped

1 clove garlic minced

1.9 oz dry onion soup mix I used Knorr, 55g pkg

1 cup beef broth

1 cup Canned corn, (drained) I used Green Giant Niblets

1 carrot, diced For Mashed Potatoes 6 large potatoes peeled and cut into cubes

4 tbsp butter softened

2/3 cup milk

1 cup Parmesan cheese, divided

1/2 tsp salt or to taste

1/2 tsp white pepper or to taste

2 cloves garlic

1 tbsp parsley fresh, for garnish Instructions Boil the potatoes: Start by first cooking the potatoes in boiling water for about 15 minutes or until fork tender. While the potatoes are cooking, you can prepare the meat mixture. Prepare the meat mixture: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the ground beef to the skillet, season it with the salt and pepper and cook it for abut 5 minutes or until it's no longer pink, breaking it up as you go along. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 3 more minutes until the onion softens and becomes translucent. Add the onion soup mix, beef broth and stir. Stir in the corn and carrots and cook for a couple more minutes. Set aside. Be sure to drain the corn before adding to the meat mixture. Preheat the oven 350 F degrees. Prepare the mashed potatoes: Drain the potatoes then add them to a large bowl. Add in the butter and using a potato masher, mash until smooth. Add the milk, half of the Parmesan cheese, garlic, salt and pepper and whip with a mixer until smooth. Finish assembling the shepherd's pie: Spread the potatoes over the meat and smooth with a spoon. Take a fork and rough up the top a bit and sprinkle the pther half of the Parmesan cheese on top. garnish with a bit of parsley. Bake: Place the casserole dish in the oven and bake for 40 minutes until golden brown on top. Garnish with more parsley and pepper and serve warm. Notes What size casserole dish do I use to make Cottage Pie? A standard 9-inch by 13-inch casserole dish works well for making this family-sized shepherd's pie (cottage pie) that serves about 6 to 8 people. You can also use individual ramekins or oven-safe bowls to make single-serving shepherd's pies. Whichever size dish you choose, make sure that there's enough room in the dish for the filling and topping without it overflowing. How do I store leftovers? Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours of cooking, cover the pie with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Can I freeze this? Yes you can! After baking, let the skillet cool to room temperature. Transfer the shepherd's pie to an airtight container and place in the freezer for up to 2 months. You can also cover the skillet tightly with foil, or plastic wrap, just make sure it's tightly covered. Can I use store bought mashed potatoes? Yes, you can, but this recipe won't taste as good if you do. Store bought mashed potatoes can be used or leftover mashed potatoes. The garlic/Parmesan whipped potatoes is what gives this recipe it's flavour. To save time and effort, make the mashed potatoes by following my Instant Pot Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potatoes recipe. Can I use frozen veggies? Yes, of course. Frozen veggies saves time, but feel free to use fresh veggies, such as carrots, peas and corn. Recommended Products As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases. Lucky Plus Silicone Rubber Trivet Mat

Grey Silicone Oven Hot Mitts

CorningWare French White Round and Oval Ceramic Bakeware, 12-Piece Nutrition Information: Yield: 8Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 567Total Fat: 22gSaturated Fat: 10gTrans Fat: 1gUnsaturated Fat: 9gCholesterol: 103mgSodium: 1336mgCarbohydrates: 57gFiber: 6gSugar: 5gProtein: 35g The provided nutrition information is an estimate and it does not take brands into account. I use an automatic API to calculate this information. Did you make this recipe? Please leave a commentbelow or snap a pic and hashtag it #Salads4Lunch — I'd love to see all of your tasty creations on Pinterest, Instagram,Facebook, andTwitter!

Hey friend! What can I help you find? Search my entire site!

More Comfort Food Dishes to Enjoy Easy Penne Pasta Bake This easy Baked Penne Pasta Casserole is the perfect weeknight dinner. It’s a delicious combination of hearty flavourful meat sauce, fresh spinach, and bubbly mozzarella cheese. This yummy pasta bake is something your whole family is sure to enjoy! Easy Cheesy Tuna Casserole Easy Cheesy Tuna Casserole is a creamy and delicious meal that is quick and simple to make. Made with shell pasta, white tuna, and lots of shredded cheese, the taste is going to be amazing! How to Make Homemade Creamy Mac and Cheese Homemade creamy baked mac and cheese doesn’t have to be complicated with layers of ingredients to be the soul-warming food you crave. This homemade baked macaroni and cheese is my most favorite and has pleased crowds, small families, kids and picky eaters alike–give it a try and you’ll see why.

More Easy Instant Pot Recipes to Enjoy:

Easy Instant Pot Apple Crisp

Easy Instant Pot Mini Strawberry Cheesecake (Sugar Free)

Chicken and Cheese Tortellini Soup

Easy Instant Pot Pork and Beans

Easy Instant Pot Chicken and Broccoli Cheesy Rice Casserole * POPULAR

* POPULAR Easy Instant Pot Beef Casserole

Easy Instant Pot Seafood Chowder