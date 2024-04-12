Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (2024)

Chunky and hearty soup for a fall or winter meal. This Classic Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup is easy to make. It’s comfort food at its best!

Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (1)

It’s Halloween week! I love Halloween week!I always make the most of this week, squeezing in as many scary movies/shows as possible. Dan thinks I’m crazy, but he patiently puts up with my obsession. He threatens to make me watch all of the Rambos and Terminators next week, but I know he doesn’t mean it. 🙂

Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (2)

Another obsession of mine right now is fall food! This soup is definitely on my fall comfort food list. It is the BEST! I love it thick and chunky, but feel free to add extra broth or water for a soupier version. You need not look any further for the best beef and barley soup recipe!

Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (3)

I’d really love to chat more, but American Horror Story is calling. Priorities! Have a great Halloween week, friends!

If you love this recipe, you’ll also love the easiest version of Chicken Wild Rice Soup you’ll ever meet! Also these Chicken and Dumplings and my favorite Loaded Potato Soup on the planet!

Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (4)

Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (5)

Crockpot Beef and Barley

Super thick and comforting soup for a chilly fall or winter meal!

5 from 1 vote

Course: Soup

Cuisine: American

Prep Time: 30 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 8 hours hours

Servings: 8 servings

Calories: 244.78kcal

Author: Megan Porta

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 lbs. stew meat cut into bite-size chunks
  • 1 yellow onion chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic minced
  • 5 carrots peeled and sliced
  • 8 oz. package sliced mushrooms
  • 1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley finely chopped
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 32 oz. container beef broth
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 cup barley
  • 6 oz. can tomato paste
  • 2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes

Instructions

  • Cook stew meat in a large skillet over medium heat for 4 minutes, stirring often. Add onion, garlic, carrots, mushrooms, parsley, salt and pepper and cook for an additional 5 minutes.

  • Add contents of the skillet to a crockpot along with beef broth, water, barley, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce and diced tomatoes. Mix well and cook on High heat for 4-5 hours or Low heat for 7-8 hours.

Notes

Cook 7-8 hours, 30 minutes (Low Heat) or 4-5 hours, 30 minutes (High Heat)

Nutrition

Calories: 244.78kcal | Carbohydrates: 16.79g | Protein: 31.61g | Fat: 6.58g | Saturated Fat: 2.59g | Cholesterol: 84.2mg | Sodium: 650.78mg | Fiber: 4.2g | Sugar: 6.16g

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (6)Patrick Smith

    Thank you for this recipe. I like your photo report.

    Reply

    • Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (7)Megan Porta

      You’re welcome!

      Reply

  2. Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (8)convert word

    Thanks for the great recipe. You know, it’s important to feel good in the morning. No wonder they say that we are what we eat. I always have to feel good to work on my project. With your recipes, my wife never ceases to amaze me.

    P.S. Amazing photo report!

    • Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (9)Megan Porta

      Thank you! I’m glad you enjoyed it.

      Reply

  3. Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (10)Evelyn Adams

    Thank you for this recipe, I love to cook soups, I have a lot of memories from my childhood. As a child, my grandmother and mother, preparing soup for dinner, usually said — meat soup, added rice or vermicelli. Or chicken soup, again-with rice or any cereal. Admit, having heard about meat soup, unconsciously always expected, that soup consists of meat and broth. Everything else in it seemed out of place and superfluous. As it turned out, meat soup made of meat only exists. Moreover, there are many such soups. My favorite meat soup is French clarified broth or very rich and salted broth with a pie — consomme, cooked from chicken or beef. A good meat soup is obtained from not very young beef with bone. Of course, veal tender and softer, but normal beef with prolonged boiling gives a fine dense broth, which is ideal not only for a simple soup of meat, but also for red borsch or Georgian soup kharcho. Very good broth is obtained from beef ribs or brisket — they have a lot of meat and bones that provide both.

    Reply

    • Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (11)Megan Porta

      It’s fun to have a memory tied to a delicious meal. Then learn to make that meal for yourself and expand on it the way you like it!

      Reply

  4. Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (12)saritax

    Cut barley to 1/3 cup, only 2 tablespoons of tomato paste, 2 teaspoon thyme, bay leaf, and 2 beef shanks for extra marrow. Richer beef broth. Turns out very good. Usually double the recipe and but some in glass canning jars and freeze for the winter.

    Reply

    • Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (13)Megan Porta

      Thanks for sharing your tweaks!

      Reply

  5. Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (14)online essay writer

    Thanks for a healthy recipe. I’d like to prepare it before the gym. Interesting, how much calories in it? As for me, one of the reasons for cooking this dish it’s that it includes carrot. As it well known, carrot improving eyesight. For me, as for online essay writer it’s very important.
    I’m very grateful to you.

    Reply

    • Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (15)Megan Porta

      Thank you!

      Recipes vary so much from person to person and the brand of ingredients they use however there are some great websites out there to help you determine the value of calories. One I use myself is https://www.verywellfit.com/recipe-nutrition-analyzer-4157076.

      Reply

  6. Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (16)Dawn

    Cut barley to 1/3 cup, only 2 tablespoons of tomato paste, 2 teaspoon thyme, bay leaf, and 2 beef shanks for extra marrow. Richer beef broth. Turns out very good. Usually double the recipe and but some in glass canning jars and freeze for the winter.

    Reply

    • Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (17)Megan Porta

      Sounds delicious!

      Reply

  7. Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (18)Jo

    Sorry, but this was a serious disappointment. Followed your recipe precisely. What I wound up with looked nothing like your pictures. The tomato flavor from the tomato paste and the diced tomatoes job overwhelmed everything else, so what I wound up with was a chunky tomato soup. Not what I was looking for. I love beef barley soup, but this wasn’t it.

    Reply

    • Best Crockpot Beef and Barley Soup Recipe (19)Megan Porta

      Nooo! I’m so sorry it didn’t turn out for you. We adore this recipe! Thanks for taking the time to comment, Jo!
      Megan

      Reply

