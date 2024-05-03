The $250 Cookie Recipe (2024)

There's a Neiman Marcus Cafe on the lower level of the Tysons Galleria store in McLean, Va. It sells cookie boxes for $6, and an NM cookie is included in the $19 "Shoe Box" lunch. OpenTable reviews are generally enthusiastic.

You can find another recipe from Neiman Marcus at the Neiman Marcus Careers website. No nuts, oatmeal, or chocolate bars, but included are semi-sweet chocolate chips and espresso instant coffee powder. The yield is about two dozen.