The $250 Cookie Recipe (2024)

Cooking Notes
ellen
you can't bake with steel cut! only rolled oats, any brand. Not instant. :-)
Robert Chamut
This is similar to my late wife's recipe for chocolate chip cookies except for the chocolate. She used to send me to buy a 5 kg. bar of Callebaut(sp?) chocolate, make me chop up the bar with a cleaver and use the result as her chips. Amazing cookies with that superb chocolate.
murphy
If you let it rest 2 hrs to over night, it can improve texture
Family Favorite
We've been making this for years, using an earlier version that is double these amounts. The cookies freeze well, and the recipe is easy to double and triple if you're baking for an event. I've taken to blending the oats with the chocolate bar(s) in the food processor, which is a big timesaver if you're making a huge batch.
Clare
Cookie baking is a hobby with me. Play with this recipe, contents and techniques. As a County Fair Blue Ribbon winner my best hints: always use large eggs, real butter and mix everything by hand. No power mixer. Use your big wooden spoon and your largest bowl. Always make a double batch of dough and freeze a few dozen balls of dough.
Tim King
I'm surprised by the extent of the negative commentary on this recipe. This is a half portion of the classic version that was passed down to my wife and me 25 years ago -- we still have the original sheet that had obviously been copied over and over again as evidenced by little notes of various penmenship crammed into the margins. The only differences I can see are the microplaning -- who used a microplane in 1991? -- and the nuts were listed as optional. As is, it makes a fantastic cookie.
Beatlegirl
I grind the bar of chocolate in the food processor when I grind the oatmeal. Works great.
ellen
You do know that brown sugar is white sugar with molasses added, right?
Scott R
I wouldn't recommend cutting the sugar. This is a pretty standard ratio for the fat and flour in the recipe. You'd have consistency and texture issues.
Hermey
If you value your dental work, rolled oats.
Janet Snee
I've made this recipe many times. Our family calls them the famous Needless Markup $250 Cookies. They are great. Follow the recipe as written. It's not too much sugar.
ellen
Wouldn't it be better with DARK chocolate?
Marj
There's a Neiman Marcus Cafe on the lower level of the Tysons Galleria store in McLean, Va. It sells cookie boxes for $6, and an NM cookie is included in the $19 "Shoe Box" lunch. OpenTable reviews are generally enthusiastic.
You can find another recipe from Neiman Marcus at the Neiman Marcus Careers website. No nuts, oatmeal, or chocolate bars, but included are semi-sweet chocolate chips and espresso instant coffee powder. The yield is about two dozen.
Mark
I routinely cut the sugar in cookie recipes without any problem. Typically I use 260g light brown sugar (about 1.5 C) to two sticks of butter and two eggs (no white sugar).
Gerard van Laarhoven
Great recipe and i would like to bake them as soon as positie. Isn't there a way that the recipes can also mention the ingrediënts in the metric system with grams etc. It will Sure make it a lot easier .
emma
If you feed these cookies to a boy in the middle of the woods in July, he will fall in love with you
Patricia
I made these recently and was sorry at the time that I hadn't cut the recipe in half. Now, weeks later I am sorry that they are all gone. I can say with hesitation that these are my favorite chocolate chip cookies. Wonderful. Half of the chocolate was a very good bittersweet and the rest semi-sweet chips. My grated milk chocolate was a simple Hershey's bar.
Tyler T
For dry crispy cracker cookies follow the recipe. Will update when I've got them perfectly gooey.
Linda W
We made these cookies over the holiday and it was a success. They are light, flakey, and yummy. We will make them again.
batista
Yum!!! Halved the recipe - used rolled oats, pecans, and only about 3.5 ounces of mini chocolate chips and they turned out great!! I ended up mixing the last of the flour mixture and nuts and chips with my hands.
Ashley D.
My hopes were so high for this recipe. As a novice baker, it seemed easy enough! As I proceeded along I noticed I was out of all-purpose flour. Not a problem, I’ll just use Almond Flour and less than called for! Dear reader, I was so incredibly wrong. As I pulled these cookies out of the oven, my excitement turned to dread. The cookies had flattened unevenly, with the edges incredibly thin and crisp, and the middles round and undercooked. Even still, the dough itself is absolutely delicious.
Nancy B
I use only milk chocolate. I grate most of it (chips) with the oatmeal and add the rest to the batter. Utterly delicious.
bonny
I don’t understand the raves. I made these exactly as written and the dough is so thick I had to keep restarting my mixer. Dry! Waste of time and money. I’ll stick with the recipe on the bag of chips.
Kitty Baker
I think 375 is too hot. If I’d stuck to my gut instincts and baked them at 350, they wouldn’t have been so crunchy.
Ellen R.
The recipe makes a LOT of cookies, so I bake as many as I want for the next few days, and roll the rest into balls and onto a sheet pan to freeze solid. Once frozen, toss them into a ziplock bag and you’ll never be more than 10 minutes away from a fresh, hot cookie. #2: top piping hot cookies with a sprinkling of smoked Maldon salt; it’s masterful at cutting through the sweetness and bringing out the chocolate. Last, I only use Guittard semi sweet chips/bars. I’ll never use anything else!
Teresa
Love this picture-perfect cookie- I refrigerated the dough an hour or 2 then scooped balls of dough and froze them in 3 deli containers. Baked a container of 9 frozen balls the next day 16 minutes at 350. Perfect cookie.Followed recipe except I used 6 oz milk chocolate chips & 6 oz english toffee chocolate pieces rather than 12 ozo choclate chips. And hazelnuts & walnuts for the nuts. And no milk chocolate 4 oz bar. IMO these were tastier than a regular cho chip cookie.
Jenna
The one recipe I've been making for over 30 years. Perfect combination of flavors and texture. I don't like sweetness overload and it's the best with a glass of milk or cup of hot chocolate. It's healthy with the oatmeal and eggs for the protein and a fiber.
Laura C
I made these gluten-free, and with half butter and half vegan "butter". Left the dough in the fridge overnight per another member's rec (covered). Dought was very dry. Still, I scooped for the first batch and they didn't spread at all! Subsequent batches were scooped and then flattened with the bottom of a water glass. Probably will not make again.
kathy
You can use a food processor to grate the chocolate. much easier. These cookies are yummy
Kate
I presume you can freeze the dough?
Private notes are only visible to you.