THE 3 INGREDIENT COOKIE - {100kRecipes} (2024)

There are days when my daughter asks for something sweet and tasty for tea. And if I promised her what I would cook, I would certainly keep my promise.

Well, now any mommy on maternity decree will understand me. Outside the window is disgusting weather, all relatives are at work, the refrigerator is empty and you can’t go far with the baby.

HOW TO MAKE THE 3 INGREDIENT COOKIE

Follow the recipe below, and make sure to read through the frequently asked questions and pro tips to bake the Best3 Ingredient Cookie.

Step 1 . Place room temperature butter in the mixer bowl. Use the paddle to beat it at medium speed.

Step 2 . Pour sugar and whisk until the mass is light and fluffy.

Step 3 . Sift flour into a bowl and beat until all the ingredients are combined and you get a dough.

Step 4 . Put the dough on a flat surface, squeeze it with your hands in a lump. Roll out the sausage, then use your fingers to make sharp corners. You should get a long rectangular prism.

Step 5 . Parchment sheet evenly covers with a layer of sugar. Then roll the dough on the sugar embankment on each side.

Step 6 . Wrap the dough with cling film and adjust the shape. Put in the refrigerator for an hour.

Step 7 . Remove the film and cut the dough with a sharp knife into 1 cm thick slices.

Step 8. Put the squares on a baking sheet covered with parchment and bake for 20 minutes in the oven preheated to 325 F. Store cookies in a box or container with an airtight lid.

Why my Three Ingredient Cookies are not crunchy?

There may be several reasons for this. Firstly, you need to beat the butter with sugar until light and fluffy. Secondly, do not neglect the use of superfine sugar. The smaller fraction connects faster with the butter.

You also need to consider the amount of flour indicated in the recipe, the time and temperature of baking. Use high-quality butter in your preparation, not margarine.

So, the main points for crunchy cookies:

superfine sugar with low moisture content;

fat (high-quality butter);

longer and slower baking.

Why my Three Ingredient Cookies is hard?

Cookies can turn out to be tough and hard if you add an insufficient amount of butter. Also, watch your baking time. After the specified baking time, you can get one cookie, break it, and see if it is baked enough.

If it is still sticky inside, bake for few more minutes. I know many housewives who neglect the dosages and amount of a product in the recipe.

So, the result is not the best. But baking almost always requires specifics.

Can I use bread flour for Three Ingredient Cookies?

You can freely use bread flour for making 3 Ingredient Cookies. The proportion will be unchanged. You can also make a 1: 1 ratio with all-purpose flour.

But you must take into account the fact that cookies made from such flour will be much darker. It can also be flatter due to the high protein content in bread flour.

How to get superfine sugar at home?

Agree, if everyone always has regular sugar, then we turn to the store for special grinding. What to do if the right sugar was not at hand?

Pour the required amount of granulated sugar into a hand blender, and process it at high speed for 1-2 minutes. Stop before it turns into powder.

Wait for a little while the sugar dust settles, otherwise, you risk contaminating the kitchen. Also, when you open the lid, you can wrap it with a damp towel to prevent sugar from spraying.

Can you freeze Three Ingredient Cookies?

Of course, it can be done easily. After you wrapped the finished dough in the film, put it in the freezer. Keep it there for up to six months. Before use, thaw overnight in the refrigerator or for several hours at room temperature.

Baking Tips For THE 3 INGREDIENT COOKIE

After you put the dough in the refrigerator, you can stop. Put the dough in the freezer and store it there for up to six months. Before cooking, let the dough defrost at room temperature for several hours. Store cookies in a box or container with an airtight lid. Otherwise, it will dry quickly.

