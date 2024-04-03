The 4 Best Smartwatches for Seniors │The Senior List (2024)

4. Apple Watch SE - Best Smartwatch for Health Monitoring 4.0 / 5 What We Like Most: Highest number of band materials, colors, and designs

Heart rate and sleep monitoring

Data from T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T

Fall detection and emergency SOS

Overview

The Apple Watch SE is the Cadillac of smartwatches, encompassing the powers of both a medical alert device and a souped-up smartphone. From my Apple Watch, I could FaceTime friends, receive text messages, log my heart rate and sleep cycles, and do other things. The primary downside is that you’ll need a separate cellular connection to use this watch.

Performance

First things first: The Apple Watch does not have urgent response calling like the other smartwatches on this list. Although it does have an emergency response button and fall detection, placing calls with these will, by default, call 911. With this in mind, I could not place test calls on my Apple Watch.

That said, I could test its fall detection, which worked pretty well, accurately detecting eight of my 10 test falls. Additionally, I appreciated that I could adjust the fall detection feature to contact my mother instead of 911. This could be very useful for people with loved ones nearby.

Features

The Apple Watch, aside from having automatic fall detection and an emergency SOS button, has the most health features of any smartwatch on this list (or on the market generally.) Take sleep monitoring, for example, which only the SE has among the watches on this list. Because I was feeling tired during the day, I used the sleep monitoring to break down exactly how many minutes I was spending in REM, deep sleep, and core sleep.

I found out I was waking up multiple times per night, and the watch even gave me trends over the past two weeks. To improve my energy and mood, I set a sleep goal and turned on Sleep Focus Mode, which turned off the watch’s display around bedtime. I found that not using my device close to bedtime helped improve my sleep, giving me higher energy levels throughout the day.

Costs

The Apple Watch SE costs as little as $249 for the 40 mm version with a rubber wristband. If you want the larger, 44 mm watch face or a stainless steel band, then you’ll have to pay more.

You’ll also want to factor in the cost of your service. With an Apple Watch, you have two options. If you have an iPhone, then your watch can piggyback off the service of your iPhone at no extra cost. If, however, you want your Apple Watch to work without an iPhone nearby, then you can purchase an additional cellular line. For example, Verizon currently charges $10 per month to add an Apple Watch to your existing plan.

Drawbacks

The biggest drawback of the Apple Watch SE — as well as Apple’s products in general — is the price. Even the lowest-cost option, the 40 mm watch with a rubber wristband, costs $249, which is about $50 more than the second-most-expensive option, the MGMove. Not to mention that using the SE requires an iPhone, which, if you don’t already have one, can range from $429 to $999 or more if you buy a new device. Apple certainly isn’t the most affordable option, although you get what you pay for in terms of features.

Our Verdict

If you have a larger budget and want some features you don’t get with any other watch, like sleep monitoring, the Apple Watch SE could be for you. It’s a great choice for someone already in the Apple ecosystem who owns an iPhone and doesn’t mind paying a little more for a more advanced device. However, if you don’t want to shell out nearly $250 for the device alone, more affordable options are the SOS Smartwatch.