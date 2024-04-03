The Best Smartwatches for Seniors | SeniorLiving.org (2024)

SeniorLiving.org Rating N/A Ease of use Equipment Service & Response Features & Tech Pricing above average excellent above average excellent average Please scroll to the right for more info. My mom using her Apple Watch Overview The Apple Watch Series 9 can generate an electrocardiogram (ECG). That may be a nonnegotiable health feature for seniors with heart arrhythmia or heart disease. Few other smartwatches have this potentially lifesaving feature. Similar to the Fitbit Versa 4, you can share the health data collected from your watch with your family or health care provider. I also really liked that I could use this watch to find my phone. My mom and I even played a little game to test it out, where we each “misplaced” the phone and let the other use the Apple Watch to find it! As soon as either of us got close to the phone, we heard audible feedback to help us zero in on it. If you have an iPhone and frequently misplace it, this could be a very useful feature. However, it won’t help you find your glasses or the TV remote! » Further reading: Best iPhones for seniors The Series 9 also has fall detection and a one-tap SOS button that connects with local emergency personnel. My mom could turn these features off or on in the settings, which she liked. If you don’t want to use the screen a lot, the latest Apple watch lets you tap your thumb and index finger to answer calls, open notifications, start or pause music, and much more. I used Apple’s Health apps directly on the watch without an iPhone. Similar to the Fitbit Versa 4, they include a sleep-quality tracker, a blood-oxygen sensor, fitness options, and a Mindfulness app to log how you’re feeling each day. My mom has been an Apple Watch user for years, and she’s a big fan of all these advanced features. Checking out the Apple Watch SOS feature

Pros About Apple Watch Series 9 Exquisite design with retina display

Blood oxygen sensor, sleep tracker, and ECG

Medical ID integration

Built-in fall detection

Voice calling and messaging

Fitness, sleep, and mindfulness tracker

Comfy, claspless band in nine sizes

No monthly fees for health apps Cons About Apple Watch Series 9 Pricier than any other model on our list

Only 18 hours of battery life

A handful of apps to set up

Price

The Apple Watch Series 9 costs $399 or $699 depending on the model you choose. The only real difference between the two is the casing. The cheaper option has an aluminum casing, while the more expensive watch is made of titanium. You can also choose between different sizes that change the price. Opting for the slightly larger watch will cost you an additional $30. We think the less expensive version is strong enough, even for seniors who put a lot of wear and tear on their devices.

The benefit of the Apple Watch Series 9 is that you don’t have to pay a monthly subscription to enjoy the health monitoring. This means you could get pretty much everything the Fitbit Versa 4 offers, without the $9.99 monthly fee.

However, the Apple Watch Series 9 is $250 to $550 more expensive than the Versa 4. It may be hard for some seniors to justify the upfront cost, but the Series 9 does have very robust features. I made phone calls, sent texts, listened to music, and worked out with the watch.

One caveat: If you want to make calls, send texts, or connect to the internet without your phone, you’ll need to add a cellular plan from your phone carrier. These plans usually cost around $10 depending on the carrier, so it’s still fairly affordable compared to medical alert monthly rates.

Battery Life

The Apple Watch Series 9 battery life is decent, especially considering how powerful it is. It features fast processing speeds for a smartwatch and has many useful features like GPS tracking and health monitoring.

The battery lasts up to 18 hours with regular use or up to 36 hours in low-power mode. Low-power mode essentially turns off any connection to your iPhone or Wi-Fi. That means no texts, incoming calls, or internet searches. But, if you just want to use your watch to tell the time and monitor your health, low-power mode is a good way to extend the battery life when you can’t get to the charger.

My mom typically charges her watch overnight when she goes to bed so it’s fully charged for her daily walk each morning. The drawback to this is that she doesn’t get to use the watch’s sleep monitoring features. She sleeps pretty well, so this wasn’t a major concern for her.

Size and Comfort

The Apple Watch has two different sizes to choose from: 41 mm and 45 mm. The screen size of the 45 mm version is 1.7 inches in diameter, while the screen size of the 41 mm version is about 1.5 inches. Either way, you can get a sizable screen that’s easy to read. The screen’s brightness levels are nearly twice as strong as the previous iteration of the Apple Watch. While either size is an improvement on smaller smartwatches like the Alert1 or SOS Smartwatch, I would recommend spending the extra $30 to get the larger screen if you have vision loss.

The screen is also designed to work well in bright sunlight or lowlight environments. My mom noticed this when using her watch in the living room and on her walks.

The Series 9 has intertwined bands that clasp with an easy-to-use metal nub. This band is an improvement over earlier versions. My mom found it very easy to take on and off, though she did notice that it felt a bit heavier on her wrist than other watches. This was partly because we tested the 45 mm version, which weighs 38.8 grams, compared to the 41 mm version, which only weighs 32 grams.