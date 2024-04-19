The 6 Best Over-Ear Headphones - Spring 2024: Reviews (2024)

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Wireless are the best over-ear headphones we've tested. They're Bose's top-of-the-line model, and you can expect an outstanding noise isolation performance thanks to their premium noise cancelling (ANC) system. They can easily cut down the rumble of bus and plane engines as well as tackle ambient chatter and the hum of A/C units. With their ANC on, they last over 29 hours continuously. You can even use them wired, though you'll need to still have the headphones on for them to work, and they have a comfortable fit to last through long days on the go.

They have a bassy sound out of the box that delivers extra thump, rumble, and boom to mixes. If you prefer a different sound, their companion app offers a graphic EQ and presets so that you can fine-tune their sound. The app also has Immersive Audio, which is a head-tracking feature that can make your audio seem more immersive. If that's not enough, you can pair these headphones with up to two devices at a time, allowing you to stay connected to your PC and smartphone simultaneously.

Consider the Bose QuietComfort Headphones Wireless if you're looking for Bose headphones at a slightly more digestible price. They offer a similar level of noise isolation and are just as comfortable, which can make all the difference during long trips. However, they don't feel as premium, and you lose out on features like Immersive Audio.